For the love of chocolate

Valentine's Day, just a little over a week away, is a holiday indelibly linked to chocolate ever since clever marketeers back in the 19th century began packaging it in heart-shaped boxes.

Just as indelibly linked to chocolate was the late Maida Heatter, who died last year at the age of 102. She wrote three books dedicated to chocolate and was honored by the James Beard Foundation. As she was leaving the stage after picking up that award, with typical flair she retrieved from her Versace handbag cellophane-wrapped brownies and tossed them out to an appreciative audience.

Though she left hundreds of chocolate dessert recipes suitable for Valentine's Day, modern cooks may not know her work. Yet in her day -- before the Food Network and the internet -- her recipes went "viral" in their own way. Her recipe for Chocolate Mousse Torte, for example, was The New York Times' most requested recipe of 1972.

Her legion of fans included celebrity chefs -- and me. I followed her instructions slavishly. The first cheesecake I ever made for commercial purposes was modeled on one of hers.

Heatter's recipes gave you confidence because in addition to highly detailed instructions (her pie crust recipe is five pages long) they contain words of reassurance. Not a few of them include the injunction "don't worry" if a batter looks curdled or a cake seems to buckle.