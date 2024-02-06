For that family picnic or potluck

You may occasionally need a recipe for an entree', side dish or dessert to help serve a group of people. With outdoor dining weather and picnic season here, there may be family gatherings or graduation parties requiring you to carry in a dish.
Today, I am sharing recipes serving larger quantities or can easily be doubled to help you whenever that situation arises.
If you are so lucky to be gathering with friends, I hope you have a wonderful event and enjoy some great food while together.
Servings: 8
Place pineapple chunks and oranges in a strainer and set aside, approximately 45 minutes to drain. Drain cherries, rinse in cold water and set aside with other fruit to drain.
Using a stand or hand mixer, whip heavy cream, sugar and vanilla until stiff peaks are formed. Fold in half of sour cream until mixed then add remaining being careful not to deflate whipped cream. Add coconut and marshmallow to mixture and stir gently.
Add in fruit and nuts, stirring to incorporate.
Cover and chill until ready to serve.
Servings: 12
Heat oven to 350 degrees.
In a medium-size skillet, cook ground beef and onion until done. Drain off fat. Pour marinara sauce over meat and mix well.
In a large pot, cook spaghetti according to package directions. When done, drain. Add cream cheese and mix well, coating all spaghetti.
Mix together, in a medium-size bowl, cottage cheese, 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese and egg.
To build baked spaghetti, place approximately 1/2 cup of meat sauce in the bottom of a 9-inch-by-13-inch casserole dish. Place half of spaghetti on top of meat mixture smoothing to the edges of casserole dish. Layer on cottage cheese mixture, covering all of spaghetti. Layer remaining spaghetti over cheese. Spoon remaining meat mixture over all layers. Top with mozzarella cheese.
Cover with foil and bake for 20 minutes. Remove foil, sprinkle on 1/2 cup of Parmesan cheese and bake for additional 15 minutes until cheese is golden brown. Remove from oven and allow to set 10 minutes. Cut into squares and serve.
In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat. Add onions; cook and stir until softened. Sprinkle with garlic and brown sugar. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook until onions are golden brown, stirring occasionally, about 10 minutes. Transfer to an oval 6-quart slow cooker.
If necessary to fit skillet, cut brisket in half. Sprinkle brisket with flour and shake off excess. In skillet, heat remaining oil over medium heat. Brown both sides of brisket; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place in slow cooker over onions.
Add vinegar to skillet; increase heat to medium-high. Cook, stirring to loosen browned bits from pan. Stir in broth, tomato paste, Italian seasoning, Worcestershire sauce and paprika until blended. Pour over brisket. Cook, covered, on low until meat is tender, 8-10 hours.
Remove brisket; keep warm. Transfer cooking juices to a saucepan; skim fat and bring to a boil. In a small bowl, mix cornstarch and water until smooth; stir into cooking juices. Return to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, 1 to 2 minutes.
Cut brisket diagonally across the grain into thin slices. Serve with sauce.
Note: This is a fresh beef brisket, not corned beef.
Yield: 12 servings.
Cheese Sauce:
Ricotta Mixture:
Topping:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook lasagna noodles according to package directions; drain.
Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat butter over medium heat. Add shrimp and scallops in batches; cook 2-4 minutes or until shrimp turn pink and scallops are firm and opaque. Remove from pan.
Add garlic to same pan; cook 1 minute. Add wine and lemon juice, stirring to loosen browned bits from pan. Bring to a boil; cook 1-2 minutes or until liquid is reduced by half. Add crab; heat through. Stir in shrimp and scallops.
For cheese sauce, melt butter over medium heat in a large saucepan. Stir in flour until smooth; gradually whisk in milk. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir 1-2 minutes or until thickened. Remove from heat; stir in remaining cheese sauce ingredients. In a large bowl, combine ricotta mixture ingredients; stir in 1 cup cheese sauce.
Spread 1/2 cup cheese sauce into a greased 13x9-inch baking dish. Layer with 3 noodles, half of the ricotta mixture, half of the seafood mixture and 2/3 cup cheese sauce. Repeat layers. Top with remaining noodles and cheese sauce. Sprinkle with remaining mozzarella cheese and Parmesan cheese.
Bake, uncovered, 40-50 minutes or until bubbly and top is golden brown. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. Sprinkle with parsley.
Servings: 8
Mix first 6 ingredients together in a small bowl.
Place pork tenderloin and herb sprigs in a zip top bag. Pour marinade over meat. Seal bag and place in refrigerator to marinate for 1 hour.
30 minutes prior to grilling, remove tenderloin from fridge and place on counter to gently warm up.
Heat grill to medium high heat. Place tenderloin on grill. Cook for 5 minutes on first side until grill marks appear. Turn tenderloins and cook for 5 minutes. Continue turning so that each side of the tenderloins are grilled. Cook tenderloins a total of about 30 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 150 degrees.
Remove from heat, tent with foil and let rest for 10 minutes. Slice and serve with juices.
Servings: 8
Heat oven to 400 degrees.
Melt 4 tablespoons of the butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the flour and cook, stirring 1 to 2 minutes until mixture is golden.
Slowly whisk in the milk. Bring to a simmer and cook, whisking often, until thickened, 3 to 5 minutes.
Remove from heat and whisk in the sour cream, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.
While sauce is cooling, cook noodles according to the package directions; drain and return them to the pot.
Melt the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter in a microwave-safe bowl.
Add the milk mixture, chicken and thyme to the noodles and toss to combine.
Transfer to a 9-x-13-inch or some other 3-quart baking dish, sprinkle with breadcrumbs, and drizzle with the melted butter.
Bake until the bread crumbs are golden and casserole is bubbling, 8 to 10 minutes.
Let cool for 5 minutes before serving.
Fill large pot about 3/4 full of water, place on an outdoor cooker and bring to a boil.
Turn to a med-high heat. Add Old Bay Seasoning and mix into water.
Gently place potatoes into pot, cook 10 minutes. Add corn, sausage and onions, cook for 5 minutes. Squeeze lemons and add to pot along with shrimp, cook for 3 to 4 minutes.
Drain liquid and dump boil onto a table covered in newspaper.
Have a little melted butter and horseradish sauce on hand; serve with your favorite drink and dig in having plenty of napkins on hand.
Servings: 8
For the Dressing:
Add slaw mix, apple, cranberries, pecans and onions to a large bowl. Toss to mix all ingredients. Set aside.
In a small bowl, add mayonnaise, sour cream, vinegar, honey, salt and pepper. Whisk together until smooth. Pour 3/4 of dressing over slaw and toss until mixed well. Add remaining dressing if desired. Additional dressing can be saved in a sealed container to add to slaw at a later time or before serving.
Serve immediately. Slaw can be stored, covered in the refrigerator until ready to serve. Toss slightly and add saved dressing if needed.
Servings: 8
Place corn in crock pot. Add milk, water, salt and pepper. Mix together. Add butter and cream cheese cubes to top of corn. Cover with lid and cook on high for 4 hours or low for 6 hours. When done, stir well to incorporate all ingredients. Taste and adjust seasoning.
Servings: 8
Cook bacon pieces in a heavy bottom pan until done. Remove bacon from pan and place on a paper towel to drain. Set aside.
Add green beans to pan and cook on medium high heat. Toss beans in bacon drippings to coat. Continue to cook until beans turn bright green.
Carefully pour in stock and add garlic powder, salt and pepper. Stir to incorporate. Add bacon pieces back to pot with beans.
Turn burner to low, cover beans with lid, slightly off center and cook for about 1 hour until beans are tender, stirring every 15 minutes. Taste and adjust seasoning. Serve immediately.
This is one of the best pork recipes you'll ever try. When prepared for company, they always want the recipe before they leave. This flavorful rub and a glaze with orange juice are also outstanding on pork chops.
Yields: 16 servings.
For the glaze:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine the first five ingredients; rub over roast. Place fat side up on a rack in a shallow roasting pan. Bake, uncovered, for 1 hour.
Meanwhile, in a saucepan over medium heat, combine orange juice, brown sugar and mustard. In a small bowl, mix water and cornstarch until smooth. Add to orange juice mixture. Bring to a boil; cook and stir 2 minutes. Reserve 1 cup glaze for serving; brush half of remaining glaze over roast.
Bake until a thermometer reads 145 degrees, 20-40 minutes longer, brushing occasionally with remaining glaze. Let stand 10 minutes before slicing. Reheat reserved glaze; serve with roast.
This rich, cheesy lasagna is sure to become a family favorite. It's packed with fresh-tasting vegetables like spinach, carrots, red peppers and broccoli. Don't be afraid to serve the colorful casserole to guests, since it's always a huge success.
Makes 12 servings
In a large skillet, saute vegetables and garlic in oil until crisp-tender. Remove from the heat; set aside.
In a small heavy saucepan, whisk flour and milk until smooth. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Reduce heat; stir in 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, salt and pepper. Cook until cheese is melted, about 1 minute longer. Remove from the heat; stir in spinach. Set 1 cup aside.
In a large bowl, combine the cottage cheese, mozzarella and Swiss cheese. Spread 1/2 cup of spinach mixture in a greased 13x9-inch baking dish. Layer with four noodles, half of the cheese mixture, half of the vegetables and 3/4 cup spinach mixture. Repeat layers. Top with remaining noodles, reserved spinach mixture and remaining Parmesan cheese.
Cover and bake at 375 degrees for 35 minutes. Uncover; bake until bubbly, about 15 minutes longer. Let stand for 15 minutes before cutting.
Set out the frozen raspberries to thaw as you prep the other part of the salad. Make sure the frozen whipped topping is completely thawed.
In a large bowl, briskly whisk together the vanilla yogurt, 1 full package of the cheesecake pudding mix, and 1/2 of the other full package of cheesecake pudding mix.
Whisk very thoroughly until completely combined and no bumps remain. Stir in the frozen raspberries until well combined. The raspberries will break down a bit and begin to thaw more. Gently fold in the thawed whipped topping until completely combined.
Either serve immediately or store in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
The longer it sits, the more pink the salad will be. Best enjoyed within 1-2 days.
Notes: You won't use all of the second mix. Save to add to another salad.
Servings: 12
In a 9-inch or 5-quart glass bowl cover bottom with 2 layers of vanilla wafers. Next, layer half of bananas over wafers.
Place heavy cream and powered sugar in a large bowl. Using a stick blender, pulse on and off, whipping cream and sugar together until stiff peaks are formed. Place in refrigerator until needed.
In a medium size bowl, blend together milk, vanilla extract and vanilla pudding packet using a hand mixer. Add in cream cheese and condensed milk and blend until smooth. Fold in 1 cup of whipped cream to mixture. Layer half of mixture over bananas. Add half of whipped cream over vanilla pudding mixture.
Repeat all steps ending with whipped cream on top. Add crushed vanilla cookies to top of dish. Cover with plastic wrap and store in refrigerator for minimum of one hour, or until ready to serve.
Servings: 12
Peel and dice peaches, set aside.
Using a stand or hand mixer, whip the cream cheese until smooth. Add in condensed milk and whip until thoroughly mixed. Add in whipping cream in a slow stream and whip until stiff peaks form.
In a 9x13-inch pan, spread a thin layer of whipped cream mixture. Layer on 6 crackers and additional small crackers to fill out pan. Carefully spread a layer of whipped cream mixture over crackers. Sprinkle on diced peaches. Repeat these steps 3 times, ending with whipped mixture. Cover and place in refrigerator for minimum of 3 hours or overnight.
Before serving, sprinkle on crushed graham crackers.
Servings: 20
Wash grapes and blueberries. Set aside to drain.
Place all fruit in a large tin foil baking pan and set aside.
In a medium size bowl, whisk together orange juice, honey and cinnamon until thoroughly combined. Pour dressing over fruit and gently toss with large spoon. Cover fruit with plastic wrap and place in refrigerator or cooler until ready to serve.
Servings: 20
For the Chocolate Fudge Icing:
Heat oven to 375 degrees.
For Vanilla Cake, in a medium saucepan, add butter and water and bring to a boil.
In a large bowl add flour and sugar and whisk together. Add eggs, sour cream and vanilla, baking soda and salt and stir together. Carefully pour hot butter/water into mixture. Stir with a wood spoon until smooth.
Pour into a buttered (or cooking spray) 15- x 10- x 1-inch baking sheet. Bake for 18-20 minutes until golden brown. Remove from oven and cool for 15 minutes.
For Icing: In a small saucepan, add butter, cocoa, salt and milk and bring to a boil.
In a medium size bowl, add 3 1/2 cups of powered sugar, reserving 1/2 cup if needed.
Pour hot cocoa mixture over powered sugar and mix thoroughly until smooth. Add more sugar if too thin. Pour icing over cake and smooth to edges of pan. Let cake cool for another 5 minutes. Slice and serve.
And until next time, happy cooking.
