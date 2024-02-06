For that family picnic or potluck

You may occasionally need a recipe for an entree', side dish or dessert to help serve a group of people. With outdoor dining weather and picnic season here, there may be family gatherings or graduation parties requiring you to carry in a dish.

Today, I am sharing recipes serving larger quantities or can easily be doubled to help you whenever that situation arises.

If you are so lucky to be gathering with friends, I hope you have a wonderful event and enjoy some great food while together.

Old-Fashioned Ambrosia Salad

Servings: 8

1 (20 ounce) can pineapple chunks

1 (15 ounce) can mandarin oranges

1 cup maraschino cherries

1 cup green grapes, halved

1 cup pecans, chopped

3 cups mini marshmallows

1 cup sweetened coconut flakes

1/2 cup sour cream

Whipped Cream

1 cup heavy cream

1 1/2 tablespoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Place pineapple chunks and oranges in a strainer and set aside, approximately 45 minutes to drain. Drain cherries, rinse in cold water and set aside with other fruit to drain.

Using a stand or hand mixer, whip heavy cream, sugar and vanilla until stiff peaks are formed. Fold in half of sour cream until mixed then add remaining being careful not to deflate whipped cream. Add coconut and marshmallow to mixture and stir gently.

Add in fruit and nuts, stirring to incorporate.

Cover and chill until ready to serve.

Out-Of-This-World Baked Spaghetti

Servings: 12

1 pound ground beef

1 small to medium onion, chopped

1 (24 ounce) jar good quality marinara sauce

1 cup cottage cheese

1 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

1 egg

1 pound spaghetti

1 (8 ounce) cream cheese

2 cups mozzarella cheese, grated

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

In a medium-size skillet, cook ground beef and onion until done. Drain off fat. Pour marinara sauce over meat and mix well.

In a large pot, cook spaghetti according to package directions. When done, drain. Add cream cheese and mix well, coating all spaghetti.

Mix together, in a medium-size bowl, cottage cheese, 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese and egg.

To build baked spaghetti, place approximately 1/2 cup of meat sauce in the bottom of a 9-inch-by-13-inch casserole dish. Place half of spaghetti on top of meat mixture smoothing to the edges of casserole dish. Layer on cottage cheese mixture, covering all of spaghetti. Layer remaining spaghetti over cheese. Spoon remaining meat mixture over all layers. Top with mozzarella cheese.

Cover with foil and bake for 20 minutes. Remove foil, sprinkle on 1/2 cup of Parmesan cheese and bake for additional 15 minutes until cheese is golden brown. Remove from oven and allow to set 10 minutes. Cut into squares and serve.

Sunday Dinner Brisket

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

4 cups sliced onions (about 4 medium)

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 fresh beef brisket (4 to 5 pounds), not corned beef

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) reduced-sodium beef broth

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1 tablespoon cornstarch

2 tablespoons cold water

In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat. Add onions; cook and stir until softened. Sprinkle with garlic and brown sugar. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook until onions are golden brown, stirring occasionally, about 10 minutes. Transfer to an oval 6-quart slow cooker.

If necessary to fit skillet, cut brisket in half. Sprinkle brisket with flour and shake off excess. In skillet, heat remaining oil over medium heat. Brown both sides of brisket; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place in slow cooker over onions.

Add vinegar to skillet; increase heat to medium-high. Cook, stirring to loosen browned bits from pan. Stir in broth, tomato paste, Italian seasoning, Worcestershire sauce and paprika until blended. Pour over brisket. Cook, covered, on low until meat is tender, 8-10 hours.

Remove brisket; keep warm. Transfer cooking juices to a saucepan; skim fat and bring to a boil. In a small bowl, mix cornstarch and water until smooth; stir into cooking juices. Return to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, 1 to 2 minutes.

Cut brisket diagonally across the grain into thin slices. Serve with sauce.

Note: This is a fresh beef brisket, not corned beef.

White Seafood Lasagna

Yield: 12 servings.

9 uncooked lasagna noodles

1 tablespoon butter

1 pound uncooked shrimp (31 to 40 per pound), peeled and deveined

1 pound bay scallops

5 garlic cloves, minced

1/4 cup white wine

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 pound fresh crabmeat

Cheese Sauce:

1/4 cup butter, cubed

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

3 cups 2% milk

1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Dash ground nutmeg

Ricotta Mixture:

1 carton (15 ounces) part-skim ricotta cheese

1 package (10 ounces) frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup seasoned breadcrumbs

1 large egg, lightly beaten

Topping:

1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Minced fresh parsley

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook lasagna noodles according to package directions; drain.

Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat butter over medium heat. Add shrimp and scallops in batches; cook 2-4 minutes or until shrimp turn pink and scallops are firm and opaque. Remove from pan.

Add garlic to same pan; cook 1 minute. Add wine and lemon juice, stirring to loosen browned bits from pan. Bring to a boil; cook 1-2 minutes or until liquid is reduced by half. Add crab; heat through. Stir in shrimp and scallops.

For cheese sauce, melt butter over medium heat in a large saucepan. Stir in flour until smooth; gradually whisk in milk. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir 1-2 minutes or until thickened. Remove from heat; stir in remaining cheese sauce ingredients. In a large bowl, combine ricotta mixture ingredients; stir in 1 cup cheese sauce.

Spread 1/2 cup cheese sauce into a greased 13x9-inch baking dish. Layer with 3 noodles, half of the ricotta mixture, half of the seafood mixture and 2/3 cup cheese sauce. Repeat layers. Top with remaining noodles and cheese sauce. Sprinkle with remaining mozzarella cheese and Parmesan cheese.

Bake, uncovered, 40-50 minutes or until bubbly and top is golden brown. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. Sprinkle with parsley.

Herb Marinated Grilled Pork Tenderloin

Servings: 8

1/2 cup balsamic vinegar

1/2 cup olive oil

3 garlic cloves smashed

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 sprigs fresh rosemary

3-4 sprigs fresh thyme

2-3 sprigs fresh oregano

2 pork tenderloins -- about 1 to 1 1/2 pounds each

Mix first 6 ingredients together in a small bowl.

Place pork tenderloin and herb sprigs in a zip top bag. Pour marinade over meat. Seal bag and place in refrigerator to marinate for 1 hour.

30 minutes prior to grilling, remove tenderloin from fridge and place on counter to gently warm up.

Heat grill to medium high heat. Place tenderloin on grill. Cook for 5 minutes on first side until grill marks appear. Turn tenderloins and cook for 5 minutes. Continue turning so that each side of the tenderloins are grilled. Cook tenderloins a total of about 30 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 150 degrees.

Remove from heat, tent with foil and let rest for 10 minutes. Slice and serve with juices.

Creamy Chicken Casserole

Servings: 8

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

4 cups milk

1 cup sour cream

12 ounces egg noodles, about 3/4 of regular bag

1 1/2 cups fresh breadcrumbs, 4 to 5 slices

2 to 3 cups shredded cooked chicken or rotisserie chicken

Salt and black pepper

2 teaspoons dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

Heat oven to 400 degrees.

Melt 4 tablespoons of the butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the flour and cook, stirring 1 to 2 minutes until mixture is golden.

Slowly whisk in the milk. Bring to a simmer and cook, whisking often, until thickened, 3 to 5 minutes.

Remove from heat and whisk in the sour cream, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

While sauce is cooling, cook noodles according to the package directions; drain and return them to the pot.

Melt the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter in a microwave-safe bowl.

Add the milk mixture, chicken and thyme to the noodles and toss to combine.

Transfer to a 9-x-13-inch or some other 3-quart baking dish, sprinkle with breadcrumbs, and drizzle with the melted butter.

Bake until the bread crumbs are golden and casserole is bubbling, 8 to 10 minutes.

Let cool for 5 minutes before serving.

Low Country Boil

5 pounds small new potatoes

4 pounds sweet onions, halved or quartered, leaving root end intact

4 packages of smoked kielbasa, cut into 2 inch pieces

12 ears of corn, broken into halves or thirds

6-8 lemons, halved

5-6 pounds shrimp

3/4 cup Old Bay Seasoning

Fill large pot about 3/4 full of water, place on an outdoor cooker and bring to a boil.

Turn to a med-high heat. Add Old Bay Seasoning and mix into water.

Gently place potatoes into pot, cook 10 minutes. Add corn, sausage and onions, cook for 5 minutes. Squeeze lemons and add to pot along with shrimp, cook for 3 to 4 minutes.

Drain liquid and dump boil onto a table covered in newspaper.

Have a little melted butter and horseradish sauce on hand; serve with your favorite drink and dig in having plenty of napkins on hand.

Cranberry Pecan Slaw

Servings: 8