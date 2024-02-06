In my household, summer is quickly coming to a close. My family still operates around the school year calendar. We know that when August rolls around, we have a week, maybe two, to wrap up our summer plans before school sports practices and classes begin. Ecclesiastes reminds us that for everything, there is a season (Ecclesiastes 3:1.) Let me offer a couple of ways to make the most of the few weeks before summer unofficially ends.

First, set some limits. The danger with the start of school quickly approaching is the temptation to squeeze everything you had planned to do this summer but didn't into the few days you have left. You will be tempted to overload your day with forced family fun. You didn't get to everything you wanted to this summer. That's OK. Go and do the one thing that will have the most significant impact.

Second, plan a fall trip. The guilt of seeing another summer pass so fast can hold you hostage. The best remedy launches you into a planning mode for the fall. The main reason intentions never move to action is a lack of planning. If your priority is to get away with your family, then let your priorities drive your schedule.