In my household, summer is quickly coming to a close. My family still operates around the school year calendar. We know that when August rolls around, we have a week, maybe two, to wrap up our summer plans before school sports practices and classes begin. Ecclesiastes reminds us that for everything, there is a season (Ecclesiastes 3:1.) Let me offer a couple of ways to make the most of the few weeks before summer unofficially ends.
First, set some limits. The danger with the start of school quickly approaching is the temptation to squeeze everything you had planned to do this summer but didn't into the few days you have left. You will be tempted to overload your day with forced family fun. You didn't get to everything you wanted to this summer. That's OK. Go and do the one thing that will have the most significant impact.
Second, plan a fall trip. The guilt of seeing another summer pass so fast can hold you hostage. The best remedy launches you into a planning mode for the fall. The main reason intentions never move to action is a lack of planning. If your priority is to get away with your family, then let your priorities drive your schedule.
Third, relax. Don't let some guilt or social media expectations drive your anxiety about creating memories. The point of spending time with your family to build memories is to enjoy your family.
Let me offer you two proactive steps to build family memories. First, identify the rhythms and traditions your family has and wants to create. If you go to a farm every October to pick pumpkins, put that on your calendar. If you want to create a new Christmas tradition, block out the second Saturday in December. Those annual family traditions create more lasting memories than the trip.
Second, plan your days into three parts: morning, afternoon and evening. Then only plan something for two of those parts. For example, going to the movie in the afternoon and then out to eat that night; two parts. A baseball game and then a novelty ice-cream shop; two parts. By creating a plan for two of the three parts of the day, you generate intention while allowing for room to be slow-paced and add the unexpected.
Time goes quickly. Take some proactive steps to build lasting memories.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.