Grilling is a great method for quickly cooking fish while imparting lots of flavor, but the weather isn't always on your side.

So instead of battling the elements, take your salmon indoors and use the broiler to replicate the flavors you get from cooking over fire. This recipe was inspired by the Iraqi dish known as masgouf -- fish grilled, then smothered with cooked onions and tomatoes. In our book "Cook What You Have," which draws on pantry staples to assemble easy weeknight meals, we broil this curried salmon recipe instead of grilling.

To build layers of flavor, we season the salmon with a mixture of curry powder, salt and pepper, then set it aside while the vegetables are prepared. Sliced onions and cherry tomatoes are roasted until the tomatoes begin to burst, then are tossed with a mixture of tomato paste, coriander and lemon juice.

The fish gets nestled into the tomato mixture, with a bit spooned over each filet, and it all is broiled until the tomatoes are jammy and caramelized, and the fish flakes easily. Finish with a simple lemony parsley salad and some toasted, roughly chopped pine nuts to balance the sweet, concentrated flavors with a little texture and freshness.

Iraqi-Style Broiled Salmon with Tomatoes and Onions

Start to finish: 35 minutes

Servings: four