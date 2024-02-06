For crafty gifts, pair how-to books with supplies

CONCORD, N.H. -- Santa has his crew of crafty elves, but those of us living south of the North Pole could use a little help.

Sure, your creative friends and loved ones will appreciate a how-to book full of new projects for an existing hobby, or ideas that could spark a new one. But consider going the extra mile by putting together a DIY kit with supplies that allow them to dive right in. Want to really make it special? Make one of the projects yourself and tuck it in with the book and supplies as inspiration.

I've been lucky enough to be on the receiving end of this idea. Admittedly, I was perplexed when I tore away the wrapping paper and found a stack of used books with no discernable theme -- a novel, a biography, a collection of famous quotations and a picture book. My confusion disappeared when I opened the second parcel my friend presented to me: a book about making crafts with recycled books.

"Book Art: Creative Ideas to Transform Your Books into Decorations, Stationery, Display Scenes and More" by Clare Youngs (CICO Books, 2018) includes nearly three dozen projects ranging from simple cards to elaborate three-dimensional sculptures. Rather than have your recipient rooting around in her home library, hit up some yard sales or thrift stores and pick out a few hefty hardcovers. Ideally, offer a mix of newer volumes and well-worn tomes, some with dense text and some with colorful illustrations. Consider including a craft knife, an awl for punching holes and a glue stick. A small, self-healing cutting mat also would come in handy, as would some tracing paper for transferring designs to book pages. If you're lucky, you might get a handmade thank-you card featuring one of the projects!