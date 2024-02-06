Football has become our national sport

By Mark Hopkins

It is almost that time of year when the fanatic football fan can be lost in the tumult of college and professional football. Husbands say goodbye to their wives, teenagers wear jerseys with favorite numbers on them, male and female alike begin to bleed orange, blue, red or black, or whatever their favorite team's color is. Corporate America has a lucrative place to advertise, colleges invite their big donors to sit in the president's box, and Joe Average gets his set of $100 tickets and begins his trek to Row 72 on the sunny side of the stadium.

Football is played at the professional, college, high school, junior high and even pee-wee levels. At every level coaches are reliving their glory days through their willing charges, and young people are having a great time winning one for old Sywash. All the time we are watching this unfold, we are watching the mental health of our youth unravel.

According to a published study in the medical journal JAMA, studies performed on the donated brains from deceased NFL players have shown 99 percent suffered from Chronic Traumatic Encephalophy (CTE). And there are many more retired NFL players demonstrating symptoms, which include memory loss, depression and dementia. Some cannot remember their friends and family from day to day. The study also revealed that CTE was diagnosed in nearly 88 percent of 202 deceased former players -- high school, college and professional -- examined. Unfortunately, we have learned over the years that the best predictor of the future is the past, and the past results of football are devastating.

Yes, I know. Now I have begun to meddle. Football has become our national game. High school, college and NFL stadiums are filled each weekend through the fall, and those who don't attend are generally glued to their TV sets. Yet, medical research casts a shadow over the entire structure of football as it is played at all levels. Each fall we read again about the brain injuries of professional football players. The National Football League admitted responsibility for past head injuries to a level of more than $765 million. And there are only about 2,000 active NFL players on 32 teams.