Foods with ties to Kentucky for derby day

A couple of years ago when the world closed for COVID, one of the great sporting events I missed was the Kentucky Derby. The Run for the Roses is the longest-running sporting event in the United States, dating to 1875. Of course I love the actual running of the horses, but all of the tradition that leads up to the race is fascinating to me.
I love all of the television coverage from the women competing in the court and the crowning of the queen, to the store where the large rose blanket is made that is laid around the horse's neck that wins, to the beautiful hats and, of course, the food.
Although there aren't many foods that are specific to the actual Kentucky Derby day, there are many foods that give a nod to the bourbon made in the area and other traditional foods that call Kentucky home. We're going to visit Kentucky today for a few of those great recipes.
This great Kentucky Derby Pie is rich and deliciously decadent. The famed pie is a delicious combination of chocolate chips and pecans in a sweet, buttery filling. A splash of bourbon adds local flavor to this version. The original Derby Pie was created in the 1950s in Walter and Leaudra's Melrose Inn in Prospect, Kentucky.
Heat the oven to 350 degrees.
Combine the flour and sugar in a mixing bowl. Add the eggs and melted and cooled butter, and mix to combine. Stir in the bourbon, pecans, chocolate chips, vanilla and salt.
Pour the mixture into the unbaked pie crust. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes, or until the filling is set.
Set the pie on a wire rack and let cool before slicing. Serve and enjoy.
Note: Serve in all its bare glory if you are a purist about tradition. Or, top with a big spoonful of whipped cream or whipped cream glammed up with chocolate chips and pecans for garnish if you like more embellishment with your dessert.
Add a tablespoon of bourbon to your sweetened whipped cream.
Source: www.thespruceeats.com/kentucky-derby-chocolate-walnut-pie-recipe-101352
The mint julep is a time-honored sweetened Kentucky cocktail traditionally served at the Kentucky Derby, which runs annually on the first Saturday in May. Bourbon is used in the classic Kentucky mint julep, though you might find it made with whiskey in other states.
The simple syrup is enough for about 3 dozen drinks, but can easily be cut in half. Leftover syrup stored in the refrigerator should be good for up to 3 weeks.
First, make the simple syrup by heating the water. Whisk in sugar and heat until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat. Add mint and let the mixture steep for 20 to 30 minutes.
Add cracked or crushed ice to Julep tumbler or glass. Add 1 1/2 ounces of Kentucky Bourbon. Add 2 1/2 teaspoons syrup, or to taste. Stir lightly.
Garnish with fresh mint leaf and serve with a straw.
Source: www.thespruceeats.com/kentucky-mint-julep-3057872
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Bring milk and butter to a slow boil and stir in grits slowly. Stir often until mixture thickens. Put in large bowl and beat with electric mixer until grits become creamy, five to seven minutes.
Add grated cheese and salt and pepper. Mix well and pour into greased 2-quart casserole.
Put dots of butter on top and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.
Bake for 30 to 35 minutes. Yield: 6 to 8 servings.
Add coffee to drippings and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for five minutes. Serve over grits. Yield: Enough for six to eight servings.
Source: www.atasteofkentucky.com/2017/06/29/my-derby-grits-with-red-eye-gravy/
This Benedictine spread was created by Jennie Carter Benedict, a cookbook author, caterer and restaurateur. She operated a Louisville restaurant and tea room, Benedict's, in the early 20th century.
It's a simple combination of cucumber, onion, cream cheese, and simple seasonings, and it is an excellent appetizer to serve at a Kentucky Derby gathering. Serve it along with crackers or vegetables as a dip, or use it as a spread for tea sandwiches.
Peel the cucumber; cut it in half lengthwise and scrape out the seeds. Grate the cucumber coarsely or chop it.
Put the grated cucumber in a blender container or the bowl of a food processor with the cream cheese, grated onion, salt, pepper, and mayonnaise. Pulse or blend the mixture until smooth. Alternatively, mix the ingredients with an electric mixer. If using an electric mixer, the benedictine will not be as smooth. If desired, add a drop or two of green food coloring and mix until well blended.
Transfer the Benedictine to a bowl and serve it as a dip with vegetables or crackers or use it as a sandwich spread.
Note: Benedictine can be used as a spread for sandwiches or canapes, or thin it with some sour cream for a delicious dip.
Recipe Variations:
Flavor the dip with about 1 tablespoon of finely chopped fresh dill.
Use minced green onions instead of sweet or yellow onions.
Add a dash of hot sauce or a pinch of ground cayenne pepper.
Add a few tablespoons of finely chopped fresh parsley or spinach to the food processor or blender along with the cream cheese and cucumber.
Source: www.thespruceeats.com/kentucky-benedictine-spread-3057868
Create in 1926, the hot brown sandwich has long been a Kentucky tradition. The sandwich was invented by Fred K. Schmidt, a chef at Louisville's Brown Hotel. The typical hot brown is made with layers of turkey, sliced tomatoes, a cheese sauce, and bacon atop toasted bread. It's finished under the broiler for the perfect balance of gooey and crispy.
8 strips bacon, crisply cooked and drained
Melt butter in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Add the flour and stir until smooth and bubbly. Add milk, salt, Worcestershire sauce, cheddar cheese, and 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese. Continue to cook, stirring constantly, until thick and bubbly.
Cut the trimmed toast in half diagonally and place on a baking sheet (or use individual baking dishes).
Arrange turkey slices on the toast and cover with hot cheese sauce. Top with tomato slices and sprinkle the remaining 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese evenly over the sandwiches.
Place them under the broiler until hot and bubbly and lightly browned.
Top each sandwich with two strips of crispy bacon, placed in the shape of an "X."
Source: www.thespruceeats.com/kentucky-hot-brown-turkey-sandwich-3061915
The Kentucky butter cake is so moist and rich that it needs no other embellishments. The rich buttermilk pound cake bakes in a Bundt or tube cake pan. After baking, the cake is poked all over with a skewer; a sweet butter sauce is then drizzled over the cake, adding extra moisture and even more butter flavor.
For the Bundt Cake:
For the Glaze:
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Generously grease and flour a 12-cup Bundt pan or 10-inch tube pan. Make sure you get all the nooks and crannies of the Bundt pan.
In a large bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, combine the flour, sugar, softened butter, buttermilk, eggs, vanilla, salt, baking powder, and baking soda. Beat on low speed until moistened. Increase the mixer speed to medium and beat for about 3 minutes longer.
Spoon the batter into the prepared cake pan and spread evenly.
Bake the cake in the preheated oven for 55 to 65 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
To make the glaze: In a small saucepan over low heat, combine the sugar, butter, water, and vanilla. Cook, stirring, just until the butter melts. Do not bring the mixture to a boil.
Move the cake to a rack and leave it in the pan. Pierce it all over with a fork or skewer.
Pour the hot butter glaze over the warm cake.
Let the cake stand 5 to 10 minutes, or until the glaze is absorbed.
Carefully turn it out onto a cake plate. Cool and serve.
Recipe Variations: You can swap some or all of the water in the glaze for Kentucky bourbon. One tablespoon will add a hint of flavor, while more will make the cake a bit boozy.
Source: www.thespruceeats.com/kentucky-butter-cake-3062358
Cook cornmeal and 2 cups milk until the consistency of mush. Remove from heat; add salt, baking powder, salad oil and 1 cup milk. Stir in egg yolks, fold in egg whites. Bake in greased 2-quart baking dish at 325 degrees for 1 hour or until mixture doesn't adhere to knife. Serve immediately. Serves six.
Source: www.atasteofkentucky.com/2017/06/29/southern-spoon-bread/
Henry Bain was a maitre d' at Louisville's all-male Pendennis Club in the early 20th century. This recipe was obtained through the once president of the club. The recipe yields 4 pints and may be quartered. Pour into pint jars for easy storage. This is a steak sauce. Some people add a small amount of bourbon whiskey.
Mix chutney, pickled walnuts, ketchup, steak sauce, Worcestershire sauce, chili sauce, and hot pepper sauce in a large bowl. Refrigerate until ready to use. Serve at room temperature.
Cook's Note: Pickled walnuts are optional. Obtainable at specialty gourmet shops or online.
Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/221098/official-henry-bains-sauce/
This recipe originated years ago in Kentucky. In 1883, a Kentucky candy maker, Anton Busath was inspired to make this candy. Also in 1883, a well-known European actress, Helen Modjeska, made her American debut in Kentucky. Anton Busath was so touched by her performance in "A Doll's House", that he asked her permission to name his newest confection after her. Today, there are still a couple of candy companies in Kentucky, Bauers Candy, and Muth Candies that make a version of the Modjeska.
Generously grease a marble slab or baking sheet and set aside. If using homemade marshmallows, cut into 1-inch squares. If using store-bought marshmallows, slice in half crosswise.
In a heavy-bottom pot with a candy thermometer attached, combine sugar, syrup, and 1/2 cup of cream over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil, stirring continuously. Pour remaining 1/2 cup of cream into a small saucepan and warm (but do not boil) separately over low heat. Once the sugar mixture begins to boil, add the remaining warmed cream in a slow, steady stream. Add butter a half a tablespoon at a time, stirring until combined, and reduce heat to medium-low. Allow the mixture to boil until the temperature reaches 238 degrees or the, "soft ball" stage.
Remove the mixture from the heat and stir in salt and vanilla extract. Allow to cool for about 5 minutes, and in that time, grab your greased baking sheet or slab. Using a fork, dip the marshmallows in the caramel until completely coated on all sides, then place on the greased baking sheet. Repeat to your heart's content. Allow candies to rest for 2 to 3 hours until fully set, then wrap individually using wax paper. Store in a cool, dry place.
Source: www.food52.com/recipes/67577-modjeskas
Burgoo is very popular in the Owensboro, Kentucky, area and especially at this eatery, who serves the prize-winning burgoo.
Boil the mutton in enough water to cover. Cook until tender, 2 to 3 hours. Throw out the stock and bones and chop the cooked mutton fine and set aside. Boil the chicken in 2 gallons of water in a large kettle until tender. Remove the chicken and add potatoes, cabbage, onions, corn, ketchup and 1 gallon of water to the chicken stock. Bring to a boil.
Meanwhile, chop chicken meat and discard the bones and skin. When the potatoes are tender, add the chicken, mutton, lemon juice, salt, black pepper, Worcestershire sauce, vinegar, tomato puree and cayenne. Let this simmer for 2 hours or longer, stirring occasionally as it thickens.
Yield: 3 gallons
Note: Some area cooks add dried lima beans, tomatoes, and a little boiled shredded beef or wild game.
Source: www.atasteofkentucky.com/2017/06/29/moonlite-bar-b-q-inn-burgoo/
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Cut the rind off the ham to expose the fat and place on a rack in a shallow roasting pan. Cover loosely with foil and bake 1 hour and 15 minutes.
Mix the glaze until the coffee granules dissolve and brush the glaze onto the ham. Bake uncovered 40 to 50 minutes brushing every 15 minutes with the glaze mixture. The ham is done when meat thermometer reads 140 degrees in the thickest part of the ham.
Let the ham rest 15 minutes before slicing.
Source: www.atasteofkentucky.com/2017/06/29/coffee-pecan-glazed-ham/
These delicious bourbon balls are a classic!
Cream butter and sugar. Add pecans, bourbon and vanilla extract mixing well with mixer.
Chill this mixture in the freezer for 30 minutes.
Remove from freezer and make into balls using about a teaspoon of mixture for each one.
Place on waxed paper on cookie sheet and put back in freezer for 30 more minutes.
When 30 minutes are up, melt the chocolate chips about 2 minutes in the microwave. (The smaller the container or bowl you use to melt the chips the easier it is to dip the bourbon balls in the chocolate). Some people use a toothpick to hold the bourbon balls. It may easier to just drop them in the chocolate and use a wooden spoon to cover. Remove each bourbon ball and place on a clean piece of wax paper on cookie sheet. Add a pecan half on top.
Place in refrigerator for at least 30 minutes until chocolate hardens. Store in refrigerator.
Makes about 30 bourbon balls depending on the size you make them.
Source: https://thesouthernladycooks.com/kentucky-bourbon-balls/
Shaker Lemon Pie is the best pie, with a lemony custard, perfect for spring! This easy pie recipe using whole lemons, sugar, and eggs in a flaky pie crust will be a delight for your springtime guests.
Trim the ends of your lemons until you can see the flesh. You don't want to use the ends in the pie.
Slice the lemons as thinly as you can, a mandolin slicer is best for this. If you want an easier pie to slice, you can coarsely chop the thin lemon slices.
Mix the lemons with sugar and let sit overnight (12 hours is even better).
Pre-heat your oven to 375 degrees. Prepare a pie plate with the pie crust.
Mix the lemon mixture with the eggs and flour. Pour it evenly into the pie crust and bake for 45-50 minutes (cover with foil if your pastry or the tops of the lemons are browning too much).
Source: www.dinnerthendessert.com/shaker-lemon-pie/#wprm-recipe-container-57153
Goetta is similar to scrapple but not exactly the same.
Scrapple is made with pig parts, cornmeal (and/or flour) and spices. Goetta is created with both pork and beef and uses oats as the binder. While both historical foods are breakfast meats and still eaten today, goetta is much more popular as a sought-after dish frequently served in restaurants.
These famous sausage grain patties of German origin have a fantastic flavor and are an absolutely delicious addition to your breakfast.
Place the broth, oats, water, salt, bay leaves and marjoram in a large pot. Bring it to a boil then reduce the heat to low, cover, and gently simmer for 90 minutes, stirring occasionally, until it's soft and the liquid is absorbed.
Add the meat, onions, garlic and spices. Return to a boil then reduce to low, cover and cook for another hour, stirring occasionally. If the liquid has not all been absorbed, remove the lid and continue to cook uncovered, stirring occasionally until the mixture has thickened.
Pour and press the mixture into 2 (9- x 5-inch) greased loaf pans and let cool completely. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.
To serve, cut into thick slices, at least 1/2-inch (otherwise they'll fall apart; I cut them inside the pan, if you invert the whole thing it will be very messy), and fry them in batches in a non-stick pan over medium-high heat without any oil. Again, do not use oil, use a dry, non-stick pan. Fry them on both sides for 4-5 minutes or until browned and crispy on the exterior.
Source: www.daringgourmet.com/goetta-cincinnati-sausage-grain-patties/#recipe.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.