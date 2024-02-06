Foods with ties to Kentucky for derby day

A couple of years ago when the world closed for COVID, one of the great sporting events I missed was the Kentucky Derby. The Run for the Roses is the longest-running sporting event in the United States, dating to 1875. Of course I love the actual running of the horses, but all of the tradition that leads up to the race is fascinating to me.

I love all of the television coverage from the women competing in the court and the crowning of the queen, to the store where the large rose blanket is made that is laid around the horse's neck that wins, to the beautiful hats and, of course, the food.

Although there aren't many foods that are specific to the actual Kentucky Derby day, there are many foods that give a nod to the bourbon made in the area and other traditional foods that call Kentucky home. We're going to visit Kentucky today for a few of those great recipes.

Kentucky Derby Pie

This great Kentucky Derby Pie is rich and deliciously decadent. The famed pie is a delicious combination of chocolate chips and pecans in a sweet, buttery filling. A splash of bourbon adds local flavor to this version. The original Derby Pie was created in the 1950s in Walter and Leaudra's Melrose Inn in Prospect, Kentucky.

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1/2 cup butter, melted and cooled

2 tablespoons Kentucky bourbon

1 cup chopped pecans

1 1/4 cups semisweet chocolate chips

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 pinch salt

1 ready-made pie crust (for a 9-inch pie)

Heat the oven to 350 degrees.

Combine the flour and sugar in a mixing bowl. Add the eggs and melted and cooled butter, and mix to combine. Stir in the bourbon, pecans, chocolate chips, vanilla and salt.

Pour the mixture into the unbaked pie crust. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes, or until the filling is set.

Set the pie on a wire rack and let cool before slicing. Serve and enjoy.

Note: Serve in all its bare glory if you are a purist about tradition. Or, top with a big spoonful of whipped cream or whipped cream glammed up with chocolate chips and pecans for garnish if you like more embellishment with your dessert.

Add a tablespoon of bourbon to your sweetened whipped cream.

Source: www.thespruceeats.com/kentucky-derby-chocolate-walnut-pie-recipe-101352

Mint Julep

The mint julep is a time-honored sweetened Kentucky cocktail traditionally served at the Kentucky Derby, which runs annually on the first Saturday in May. Bourbon is used in the classic Kentucky mint julep, though you might find it made with whiskey in other states.

The simple syrup is enough for about 3 dozen drinks, but can easily be cut in half. Leftover syrup stored in the refrigerator should be good for up to 3 weeks.

1/4 cup fresh mint leaves

2 cups water (heated)

2 cups sugar

Ice (cracked)

Bourbon

First, make the simple syrup by heating the water. Whisk in sugar and heat until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat. Add mint and let the mixture steep for 20 to 30 minutes.

Add cracked or crushed ice to Julep tumbler or glass. Add 1 1/2 ounces of Kentucky Bourbon. Add 2 1/2 teaspoons syrup, or to taste. Stir lightly.

Garnish with fresh mint leaf and serve with a straw.

Source: www.thespruceeats.com/kentucky-mint-julep-3057872

Derby Grits with Red Eye Gravy

1 quart 2% milk

1/4 pound (1 stick) unsalted butter

1 cup 3-minute grits

4 ounces Swiss or GruyÃ¨re cheese, grated (1 cup)

Salt and freshly ground pepper

1 ounce Parmesan cheese, grated (1/4 cup)

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Bring milk and butter to a slow boil and stir in grits slowly. Stir often until mixture thickens. Put in large bowl and beat with electric mixer until grits become creamy, five to seven minutes.

Add grated cheese and salt and pepper. Mix well and pour into greased 2-quart casserole.

Put dots of butter on top and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

Bake for 30 to 35 minutes. Yield: 6 to 8 servings.

Red-Eye Gravy for Grits

1 cup strong brewed coffee

2 tablespoons drippings from fried country ham

Add coffee to drippings and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for five minutes. Serve over grits. Yield: Enough for six to eight servings.

Source: www.atasteofkentucky.com/2017/06/29/my-derby-grits-with-red-eye-gravy/

Benedictine Spread or Dip

This Benedictine spread was created by Jennie Carter Benedict, a cookbook author, caterer and restaurateur. She operated a Louisville restaurant and tea room, Benedict's, in the early 20th century.

It's a simple combination of cucumber, onion, cream cheese, and simple seasonings, and it is an excellent appetizer to serve at a Kentucky Derby gathering. Serve it along with crackers or vegetables as a dip, or use it as a spread for tea sandwiches.

1 large cucumber

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

2 tablespoons grated sweet or yellow onion

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

Dash green food coloring, optional

Peel the cucumber; cut it in half lengthwise and scrape out the seeds. Grate the cucumber coarsely or chop it.

Put the grated cucumber in a blender container or the bowl of a food processor with the cream cheese, grated onion, salt, pepper, and mayonnaise. Pulse or blend the mixture until smooth. Alternatively, mix the ingredients with an electric mixer. If using an electric mixer, the benedictine will not be as smooth. If desired, add a drop or two of green food coloring and mix until well blended.

Transfer the Benedictine to a bowl and serve it as a dip with vegetables or crackers or use it as a sandwich spread.

Note: Benedictine can be used as a spread for sandwiches or canapes, or thin it with some sour cream for a delicious dip.

Recipe Variations:

Flavor the dip with about 1 tablespoon of finely chopped fresh dill.

Use minced green onions instead of sweet or yellow onions.

Add a dash of hot sauce or a pinch of ground cayenne pepper.

Add a few tablespoons of finely chopped fresh parsley or spinach to the food processor or blender along with the cream cheese and cucumber.

Source: www.thespruceeats.com/kentucky-benedictine-spread-3057868

Hot Brown Sandwich

Create in 1926, the hot brown sandwich has long been a Kentucky tradition. The sandwich was invented by Fred K. Schmidt, a chef at Louisville's Brown Hotel. The typical hot brown is made with layers of turkey, sliced tomatoes, a cheese sauce, and bacon atop toasted bread. It's finished under the broiler for the perfect balance of gooey and crispy.

2 tablespoons unsalted utter

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 cups milk

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/4 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese

3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided

8 slices toast, crusts removed

1 pound deli turkey, or leftover turkey, thinly sliced

4 slices tomato, more if small

8 strips bacon, crisply cooked and drained

Melt butter in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Add the flour and stir until smooth and bubbly. Add milk, salt, Worcestershire sauce, cheddar cheese, and 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese. Continue to cook, stirring constantly, until thick and bubbly.

Cut the trimmed toast in half diagonally and place on a baking sheet (or use individual baking dishes).

Arrange turkey slices on the toast and cover with hot cheese sauce. Top with tomato slices and sprinkle the remaining 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese evenly over the sandwiches.

Place them under the broiler until hot and bubbly and lightly browned.

Top each sandwich with two strips of crispy bacon, placed in the shape of an "X."

Source: www.thespruceeats.com/kentucky-hot-brown-turkey-sandwich-3061915

Kentucky Butter Cake

The Kentucky butter cake is so moist and rich that it needs no other embellishments. The rich buttermilk pound cake bakes in a Bundt or tube cake pan. After baking, the cake is poked all over with a skewer; a sweet butter sauce is then drizzled over the cake, adding extra moisture and even more butter flavor.

For the Bundt Cake:

3 cups (or 13 1/2 ounces by weight) all-purpose flour

2 cups granulated sugar

1 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

1 cup buttermilk (or sour milk)

4 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

For the Glaze:

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/3 cup unsalted butter

3 tablespoons water

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Generously grease and flour a 12-cup Bundt pan or 10-inch tube pan. Make sure you get all the nooks and crannies of the Bundt pan.

In a large bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, combine the flour, sugar, softened butter, buttermilk, eggs, vanilla, salt, baking powder, and baking soda. Beat on low speed until moistened. Increase the mixer speed to medium and beat for about 3 minutes longer.

Spoon the batter into the prepared cake pan and spread evenly.

Bake the cake in the preheated oven for 55 to 65 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

To make the glaze: In a small saucepan over low heat, combine the sugar, butter, water, and vanilla. Cook, stirring, just until the butter melts. Do not bring the mixture to a boil.