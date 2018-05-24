Foodies spread their wings in search of the best bird

Matt Glenn:

Fried chicken! Nothing says love more than a big ol' bucket of eight-piece deep fried yard bird. Having said that, I can count at least a dozen gas stations slinging fried chicken out of the back of the house. For some reason that boggles the mind. If 2018 me were to time travel to warn 1980 me that in the future I could get a two-piece and a biscuit from a Conoco, I'd think I was on drugs. Having said that, these places aren't remotely awful, which adds to the bewilderment. However, we are looking for those places with the wow factor. Around Sikeston, Jay's Krispy Fried Chicken is a local installment that pumps out some tasty gizzards. It's tricky to pull off gizzards because if you cook them too long, you've got deep-fried rubber and if you undercook them, well, you die. Jay's has their gizzard game spot on, and my cholesterol levels are at an all-time high. Now if you want to go out of your way for that hidden gem, steel up your bravery and head to Southern Illinois to the town of Chester and visit Jodi's Ol' Farmhouse & Bakery. They serve up some honest to goodness fried chicken, lightly breaded and seasoned on point. And there's the added bonus of side dishes made from scratch and homemade pies. Goodbye belt!

Rebecca LaClair:

Jay's Krispy Fried Chicken in Sikeston does one thing, and it does it very well. Now, don't get me wrong. Their menu has a variety of items, but if you watch the customers for a few minutes, it is clear that they are all there for the chicken. Every piece I tried was golden crispy on the outside, succulent on the inside, seasoned perfectly, and exactly the right temperature. Visiting Jay's will take you back to the neighborhood dives that used to abound. It hasn't been redecorated in decades, but that is part of its charm. The chicken is served on Styrofoam trays and comes with plastic utensils, but once again, this just reflects their concentration on serving the perfect fried chicken. There are no frills here, and there don't need to be. Their chicken is just that good.

Jessica Medlock: