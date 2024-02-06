All sections
FeaturesMay 10, 2018

Foodies share their farmers market faves

My mission at the farmers market is to find uniqueness. I am an avid (obsessive, loyal, passionate, dedicated) Aldi shopper, so I use the farmers market to complement my usual grocery shopping with untraditional produce that Aldi does not carry. My list is usually short and strange: Fresh eggplant (for homemade Eggplant Parmesan), local honey and something I've never had before...

Southeast Missourian
Glazing the donuts from Grandma's Old Fashioned Donuts.
Submitted by Rebecca LaClair

Ellen Gipson

My mission at the farmers market is to find uniqueness. I am an avid (obsessive, loyal, passionate, dedicated) Aldi shopper, so I use the farmers market to complement my usual grocery shopping with untraditional produce that Aldi does not carry. My list is usually short and strange: Fresh eggplant (for homemade Eggplant Parmesan), local honey and something I've never had before.

Eating and cooking is an adventure for me so I look for foods (fruits, vegetables, nuts, breads, anything) I've never had before, or a certain variety I've never cooked with and that's what I buy! I encourage everyone, especially young parents, to become more adventurous eaters themselves and in turn setting a good example for your families by visiting the farmers market to explore, discover and learn more about the food you eat -- where it comes from, how it's grown and how to enjoy it!

Nick Johnston

It's farmers market season again, yay! My family and I love going to the downtown market as well as the "mall market," as I call it. There are so many great treasures to find, from food grown locally to wood cutting boards! Some of our favorites include: produce and herbs, local honey, breads and of course the giant doughnuts! We also like to find handcrafted items to give as gifts for family and friends. Overall, our experience at the farmers markets has been great! I encourage everyone to go out this weekend, grab a drink and snack and enjoy the event. Happy eating and shopping!

Selection of raw honey from Gillard Family Honey.
Submitted by Rebecca LaClair
Matt Glenn

I love the farmer's markets. I originate from Kansas City and the markets out there have diverse wares to offer. I'm an avid shopper for things to pickle and preserve; from cucumbers, to garlic for charcuterie, to curing pork to turn into a makeshift ham, making fruit jams and chutneys. I look for peppers to make sauces, makeshift srirachas, and condiments with fish sauce for phad thai noodles. Whether it's in Cape, or Sikeston, or Dexter it's a foodie amusement park at a farmer's market.

Devon Smith

I actually don't go to the farmers market very often but when I do, those Grandma's Old Fashioned Donuts are the best thing to me about it!

Carol Nunnery

I am a regular at the farmers market. I love to go each week and stock up on tomatoes, zucchini and peppers. You can always find a variety of fresh-baked goods if you need to indulge your sweet tooth. The longest line can always be found at the Grandma's Old Fashioned Donuts truck.

Rebecca LaClair

When you step foot in a farmers market, you step back to a time where sellers talked to their customers and took pride in what they were offering. People stroll past pop-up tents, perusing wares you cannot find in the big box stores, and you get to see the faces and shake the hands that created said wares. That is powerful stuff, and I sincerely hope you take the time to experience it. That being said, I am in love with Grandma's Old Fashioned Donuts at the Cape Girardeau farmers market. The large rings of dough have more surface area than a regular donut, which equals more glaze and they are always warm and soft, like a bite of sweet fried heaven. Also, I am a huge fan of Gillard Family Honey, and have been for some years now. Try the walnut honey. It has a deep, nutty flavor that is definitely different and better than the wimpy processed stuff you will find in a chain store.

-- Compiled by Joshua Hartwig

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

