Foodies share their farmers market faves

Ellen Gipson

My mission at the farmers market is to find uniqueness. I am an avid (obsessive, loyal, passionate, dedicated) Aldi shopper, so I use the farmers market to complement my usual grocery shopping with untraditional produce that Aldi does not carry. My list is usually short and strange: Fresh eggplant (for homemade Eggplant Parmesan), local honey and something I've never had before.

Eating and cooking is an adventure for me so I look for foods (fruits, vegetables, nuts, breads, anything) I've never had before, or a certain variety I've never cooked with and that's what I buy! I encourage everyone, especially young parents, to become more adventurous eaters themselves and in turn setting a good example for your families by visiting the farmers market to explore, discover and learn more about the food you eat -- where it comes from, how it's grown and how to enjoy it!

Nick Johnston

It's farmers market season again, yay! My family and I love going to the downtown market as well as the "mall market," as I call it. There are so many great treasures to find, from food grown locally to wood cutting boards! Some of our favorites include: produce and herbs, local honey, breads and of course the giant doughnuts! We also like to find handcrafted items to give as gifts for family and friends. Overall, our experience at the farmers markets has been great! I encourage everyone to go out this weekend, grab a drink and snack and enjoy the event. Happy eating and shopping!