Every year after Thanksgiving, West End Tavern and Grocery in Frohna, Missouri, partners with Whitetails Unlimited to honor hunters and the animals they hunt. Keith LeGrand of West End Tavern gave me the details. Hunters can buy raffle tickets for a Deer Contest in which 14 firearms are awarded to: 1) those with the biggest buck, 2) drawings for youth who successfully hunted a deer, 3) drawings for adults who successfully hunted a deer, 4) and even those who didn't get a deer are given a chance to win. LeGrand said that the youth are always given something even if they don't win a rifle, because that's what it is really all about. At the time of this writing, tickets for this raffle are no longer available for sale.

West End Tavern wants to make sure every part of the animal is respected and put to use, so they collect hunter-donated deer hides to give to the Elks Lodge in Perryville. The Elks take the hides and make them into deer skin gloves for disabled veterans.

How does this relate to our Ask a Foodie column, you may ask? On November 29th at West End Tavern when the drawings are held, the hunters are invited to share their bounty from across the country with the each other. Photos of hunters with their deer will be on the wall. Plenty of wild game, including elk, deer, bear, pheasant, brats and sausages of all kinds, alligator, lots of fried turkey, and quail can show up at this meat lover's pot luck. West End Tavern supplies the sides, and the hunters come together to share and sample the wide variety of animals that our vast country has to offer. When I asked Keith LeGrand what was the most unusual thing someone had prepared for the potluck, he said that someone brought in bobcat once. Also, he said that Mike Pilz of Frohna makes a "pretty good" turtle soup.

Frankly, this makes the adventurous foodie in me sing! The fact that I can try some unusual cuisine in Frohna both surprises me and makes me very happy. This is the kind of thing I love to attend. West End Tavern seems to realize that hunting is an important way of life to many in our area, and serves to celebrate this with a homegrown potluck. Getting together and sharing food and stories with neighbors is an important part of remembering our heritage, passing down traditions, and just staying connected to the people we live beside. Since my very skilled (no luck involved, right?) husband shot a deer for us this season, you can bet I'll be there to share and sample.