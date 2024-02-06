Foodie Tom Harte marks 25 years on telling tales about delicious eats

It was Christmas 1965 when Tom Harte's wife, Jane, announced that, because she now had a full-time job to support the family while Tom was in graduate school, that year she would not be making Christmas cookies.

Deciding it's not Christmas without cookies, Harte found a book of recipes and made them himself.

"That's one of the first things I remember cooking." Harte said.

But it was certainly not the last, and since then Harte has been teaching himself recipe after recipe and, starting in 1997, he began sharing them with Southeast Missourian readers in his column "A Harte Appetite."

How long can one person talk about food? For Tom Harte it's been 25 years, and he said he believes he still has plenty to say.

A typical watercress sandwich as served at a tea room across the street from Jane Austen's house in Chawton in England's Hampshire District where watercress is traditionally grown. Tom Harte ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

"I probably have another 25 years' worth of columns in me," Harte said. "But whether I live long enough to write them, that's the question."

Harte not only writes about food. He talks about food, too. Listen to his radio version of "A Harte Appetite" Tuesdays on KRCU. He also serves up "The Cafe Concerto" weekdays over the lunch hour.

From the start

When he was first approached about writing the column, Harte wondered, "How will I ever come up with something to write about?"

Turns out, that wasn't a problem. For years Harte and his wife were part of a monthly supper club.

"We'd dabble with what we thought was 'haute' cuisine at the time," said Harte. "And then I ended up getting into the cheesecake business."

By "cheesecake business" he means My Daddy's Cheesecake, which he co-founded in 1987. The idea was formed during a supper club meeting when the participants made cheesecakes. Everyone thought the cakes were good enough to be sold in a shop. One thing led to another, and the group formed My Daddy's Cheesecake.

"I like to think of myself as the Col. Sanders of the cheesecake world." Harte said. "My picture is still up in the store, and my face is on the coffee cups and on the front door."

Harte loves to share recipes through his column, but more than that he loves to provide some history and, if possible, he enjoys going to a place where a food item originated. He especially appreciates discovering controversies over food.

"I went to Vienna," Harte said, "to see what all the fuss was about with the Sacher torte. You know, there was a lawsuit about who had the rights to call their chocolate torte the original Sacher torte. The Hotel Sacher serves it, but also Mr. Sacher worked at Demel's, which is the other big pastry shop in Vienna. So, of course, in my selfless pursuit for my readers, I went to Vienna, tried them both, and had to come up with which I thought was the better one."

The hotel won both the lawsuit and Harte's vote.