Foodie experience found thanks to Nic Cage

Foodie experiences can reveal themselves in myriad places. Sometimes, it's a restaurant that tickles our taste buds, makes our eyes widen in pleasure and surprise. Sometimes, it's a recipe that reminds us of a childhood memory, brings us back to that time in the kitchen when we couldn't see over the counter yet. And sometimes, a foodie experience will be inspired by a movie.

I watched a movie this weekend called "Pig." It stars Nicolas Cage, and to put it in its simplest terms, it is about a man who goes on a righteous journey to find his stolen truffle pig. He lives alone in a fairly rustic cabin with his pig called Pig, and they roam the dense forests looking for the elusive truffle, selling it to the flashy businessman who makes the weekly journey to buy the expensive mushroom direct from the finder and takes it to the city to sell for a hefty markup. Cage's character doesn't care about the outside world, living a simple, quiet life, until someone steals his pig, who is his source of income and beloved pet.

Just as a warning, this movie is rated R, and it is for violence and cursing. The beginning half of the movie is odd and jarring, and that makes the gentle second half much more poignant. But all through the movie, food exists, along with a bone-deep respect, almost reverence for it. From sourcing the purest ingredients, to just following the calling of your heart and letting cooking lead to absolute joy, this movie is about food and how it brushes up against and enhances our humanity. I have not been so stirred and excited about food by a movie since "Ratatouille."

In the beginning of the movie, Cage's character prepares and eats a slice of mushroom tart outside of his cabin. The mushrooms were undoubtedly picked by him fresh from the wild, and he enjoys the morning with this simple dish. I decided this recipe wasn't beyond my scope of skill like most of the other food prepared in this film, so I searched for a recipe for this exact tart and found it. You can find the ingredients list online at ifunny.co/picture/pig-2021-movie-recipes-ingredients-rustic-mushroom-tart-for-the-BK51JoNq8 and the preparation instructions at ifunny.co/picture/pig-2021-movie-recipes-preparation-rustic-mushroom-tart-crust-preheat-TzqiCoNq8.

I made the tart, and active prep time wasn't too horribly long. I cheated on the crust and used a store-bought frozen puff pastry. The only problem I found in the recipe was the cook time wasn't nearly long enough. After the temperature was turned down, it still needed 30 to 45 minutes rather than the 15 it called for. Now that the technical stuff is over, how did it taste?