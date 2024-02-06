All sections
featuresNovember 29, 2018
Foodie Adventures: On the road with JJ's
Wanderlust. I have it. Bad. I also have friends who explore the world and share pictures of their adventures on social media. I imagine one day it will be me traipsing around the world and breaking bread with the locals a la Liz Gilbert (the character played by Julia Roberts) in the movie "Eat Pray Love", but for now I am a chicken. That's right...
Chicken curry, left, and pork adobo and lechon from JJ's Roast on Wheels.
Chicken curry, left, and pork adobo and lechon from JJ's Roast on Wheels.

Wanderlust. I have it. Bad. I also have friends who explore the world and share pictures of their adventures on social media. I imagine one day it will be me traipsing around the world and breaking bread with the locals a la Liz Gilbert (the character played by Julia Roberts) in the movie "Eat Pray Love", but for now I am a chicken. That's right.

I have not mustered up the courage to travel outside of the good old U.S.A. However, I am no quitter and I have not let that stop me from taking every opportunity to explore other cultures right here in my own backyard.

My most recent opportunity came with the discovery of a food truck named "JJ's Roast on Wheels" which offers authentic Filipino food.

The side of the food truck is emblazoned with the words "Experience a Novelty in Taste - Lechon!" I had no idea what lechon was, but I decided right then and there I needed some.

I tracked down JJ's Roast on Wheels at their usual spot, parked outside of the Pacific Rim grocery. I was excited about this foodie adventure, but when I arrived I was unsure of what to order. It all looked and smelled delicious. I explained my dilemma to the attendants who seemed excited by my interest in their culture and food. They happily explained and described each item and even allowed me small samples. I was torn.

The chicken curry was familiar and divine, but I eventually settled on the pork adobo and lechon. The pork adobo was made with a wonderful combination of spices and loaded with flavor.

Lechon, I learned, is considered a national dish of the Philippines. It is a whole suckling pig roasted over coals. The result is a pork so juicy there is no need to add additional seasonings or sauce.

I was quite pleased with my new discovery and recommend you take a step out of your comfort zone to "Experience a Novelty in Taste."

Community
