Foodie Adventures: On the road with JJ's

Wanderlust. I have it. Bad. I also have friends who explore the world and share pictures of their adventures on social media. I imagine one day it will be me traipsing around the world and breaking bread with the locals a la Liz Gilbert (the character played by Julia Roberts) in the movie "Eat Pray Love", but for now I am a chicken. That's right.

I have not mustered up the courage to travel outside of the good old U.S.A. However, I am no quitter and I have not let that stop me from taking every opportunity to explore other cultures right here in my own backyard.

My most recent opportunity came with the discovery of a food truck named "JJ's Roast on Wheels" which offers authentic Filipino food.

The side of the food truck is emblazoned with the words "Experience a Novelty in Taste - Lechon!" I had no idea what lechon was, but I decided right then and there I needed some.