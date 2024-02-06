Foodie Adventures: A Roving Dinner Party ends in 'The Bootheel'

My curiosity was piqued when I received an invitation to a "Roving Dinner Party" last week. According to the invitation, we would be enjoying a five course meal with each course at a different restaurant. I love trying new things and that sounded fantastic -- I was in!
I figured there was no way I could actually eat that much food alone, so I recruited a buddy to go with me. We missed the first course but caught up with the group at the Broadway Biergarten for the second course: appetizers. I believe I ordered a vanilla stout, and we decided to split an order of Cape-famous boneless wings in the Wes Wing sauce.
Ordinarily I prefer traditional, bone-in wings, but these have earned a spot in my heart. The Wes Wing sauce has the buffalo sauce flavor without all the heat, which means I can enjoy more wings without having to throw in the towel because my mouth is on fire. I love hot wings but I just can't hang with the heat for too long. The appearance of the wings can be a bit deceptive.
I would describe them as small mouth-sized "bites" rather than the larger boneless "chunks" I'm used to seeing. Surprisingly enough, they had the perfect ratio of crispiness on the outside, sauce and chicken to make them addictive. I can certainly understand why they are Cape-famous.
Next, we headed over to Port Cape for the third course. I usually enjoy their Pig Chips, but after the beer and appetizer I knew there was no way I could eat that much food, so I settled on a burger.
Those of you who have had a Port Cape burger are probably laughing at me already. I ordered a Cherry Coke and "The Bootheel." I knew I was beat the second our server put the plate down in front of me -- it was a beautiful monstrosity.
You could see the layers of bacon, fried onions, fried egg and a beef patty balanced between a toasted brioche bun. The first bite was filled with flavor as the pimiento cheese, garlic mayo, and egg yolk melded together in my mouth. Perfection. This is the thing burger dreams are made of. Am I the only one who has those?
I suppose I should mention the onion rings were delicious as well, but that burger was definitely the star of the plate. For the record, I only ate half of the meal and took the rest home for "lunch," which resulted in me having a burger for breakfast because I just couldn't wait that long.
We ended up canceling the remaining courses of the Roving Dinner Party because everyone was stuffed, which makes me appreciate the talent of chefs who painstakingly consider each course of a meal even more. The next Roving Dinner Party is in the works and I would highly recommend everyone wear their Thanksgiving pants.
