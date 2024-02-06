Foodie Adventures: A Roving Dinner Party ends in 'The Bootheel'

My curiosity was piqued when I received an invitation to a "Roving Dinner Party" last week. According to the invitation, we would be enjoying a five course meal with each course at a different restaurant. I love trying new things and that sounded fantastic -- I was in!

I figured there was no way I could actually eat that much food alone, so I recruited a buddy to go with me. We missed the first course but caught up with the group at the Broadway Biergarten for the second course: appetizers. I believe I ordered a vanilla stout, and we decided to split an order of Cape-famous boneless wings in the Wes Wing sauce.

Ordinarily I prefer traditional, bone-in wings, but these have earned a spot in my heart. The Wes Wing sauce has the buffalo sauce flavor without all the heat, which means I can enjoy more wings without having to throw in the towel because my mouth is on fire. I love hot wings but I just can't hang with the heat for too long. The appearance of the wings can be a bit deceptive.

I would describe them as small mouth-sized "bites" rather than the larger boneless "chunks" I'm used to seeing. Surprisingly enough, they had the perfect ratio of crispiness on the outside, sauce and chicken to make them addictive. I can certainly understand why they are Cape-famous.