Food to celebrate Derby Day

The first Saturday in May is one of my favorite days, when the horses run for the roses. I have never owned a horse, nor have I ever lived in Kentucky, but I love Derby Day and all the rich tradition surrounding the day. From the queen's court, to making the rose wreath, the elegant fascinators that all the women wear, of course the horses and all of the food is so interesting to me.
I have shared famous Derby Day recipes with you before, like Kentucky Hot Brown, Benedictine Spread, Pimento Cheese and of course Mint Julep, but there are always variations on the original recipes. So today, let's take a look at some of the classics again with maybe a little twist to make them all new again for us.
Everything you love about the classic Southern open-faced sandwich in a gooey hot appetizer dip. Kentucky Hot Brown Dip is the ultimate party food for Derby Day, the big game, or any holiday or celebration.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a bowl, stir together the cream cheese, yogurt, nutmeg, 1 cup of the cheddar cheese, and turkey until thoroughly combined.
Transfer to a glass or ceramic 1 1/2 to 2- quart glass baking dish baking dish and spread evenly.
Top with chopped tomato, crumbled bacon, the remaining 1/2 cup cheddar cheese, and the Pecorino Romano cheese.
Bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes or until hot and bubbly and lightly browned.
Serve with crackers, baguette slices, and veggies for dipping.
Source: www.cupcakesandkalechips.com/kentucky-hot-brown-dip/
Use you favorite small biscuits with these delicious, traditional Derby Day spreads.
Pimento Cheese:
Benedictine Spread:
Collard Green Dip:
Pimento Cheese: Place all ingredients in mixer until combined; use radish as garnish.
Benedictine Spread: Place cream cheese and mayo into a mixer and mix on high or until light and fluffy. Place English cucumber and shallots into food processor and pulse until all ingredients are chopped, then put mixture into a hand strainer and let the extra liquid drain into a bowl (reserve liquid). Once cucumbers and shallots have released some liquid, combine both the cream cheese, mayonnaise and veggies together; mix thoroughly using some of the left over vegetable liquid if mixture continues to bind together. Add hot sauce, lemon juice and salt/pepper to taste. Garnish with the cucumber slices.
Collard Green Dip: Cook collard greens in salted water for about 15 minutes. Drain and press between paper towels to dry, remove large stems.
Saute shallots and garlic in olive oil over medium heat for two to three minutes. Stir remaining ingredients together, adding shallots, garlic and Parmesan.
Source: www.kentuckyderby.com/party/recipes/appetizers/copy-mini-biscuit-sandwiches
Cut eggs in half lengthwise, remove yolks and place in a medium bowl. Reserve whites.
In the bowl with the yolks, add mayonnaise, mustard and vinegar combine until well mixed.
Add hot sauce and seasoning.
Pipe egg yolk mixture into egg white halves.
Top with thin slices of country ham and chopped parsley.
Source: www.kentuckyderby.com/party/recipes/appetizers/deviled-eggs-with-country-ham
In a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat, heat 1 tablespoon oil. Working in batches, saute beef, pork, and turkey, five minutes or until browned. Remove meat from pan. Repeat procedure with remaining oil, beef, pork, and turkey until all has been browned. Remove from pan.
Add 2 cups broth, salt, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, scraping pan to loosen browned bits. Add beef mixture, remaining broth, onion, bell pepper, carrot, and garlic to pan.
Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer, uncovered, 1 hour or until beef is tender, stirring occasionally. Add potato, beans, corn, okra, thyme, and 1 tablespoon parsley.
Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 30 minutes or until potato is tender.
Stir in the remaining 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, sugar, and the remaining ingredients. Simmer 30 minutes or until mixture is thick.
Source: www.kentuckyderby.com/party/recipes/appetizers/kentucky-burgoo
Combine water and milk in a medium sauce pot over medium high heat, bring to a boil.
Slowly whisk in grits. Reduce heat to medium-low and stir occasionally until grits thicken and are smooth. Stir in butter, salt, pepper and pimento cheese spread, whisking until cheese is melted. Remove from heat and cool for at least 4 hours or overnight.
In a small bowl combine eggs and water and whisk thoroughly.
In a second bowl, season our all-purpose flour with salt and pepper.
In a third bowl, add your plain breadcrumbs.
Scoop chilled grits into your hand and roll into 2-inch balls. Once all grits are rolled, one by one, dip balls into flour, then the egg mixture and finally into the breadcrumbs and coat completely on each step.
In a Dutch oven heat 3-4 inches of oil to 350 degrees. Fry fritters in small batches for 3 - 4 minutes until golden brown delicious. Drain to paper towels. Serve warm.
Place all your ingredients in a food processer for 30-45 seconds until smooth.
Taste and adjust seasoning if desired.
Source: www.kentuckyderby.com/party/recipes/appetizers/grit-fritters-with-pimento-cheese-and-green-goddess-dipping-sauce
For the Ice Cream Sundae:
Build sundae with ingredients of your liking, add Woodford Reserve Bourbon Caramel Sauce and enjoy.
Woodford Reserve Bourbon Caramel:
In a medium saucepan, bring sugar, corn syrup and 1/4 cup of water to a boil on medium-high heat, stirring to dissolve sugar. Cook, swirling pan occasionally, until mixture turns a deep amber color (about 8 to 10 minutes).
Remove pan from heat and whisk in sweetened condensed milk and butter. The mixture will bubble vigorously, whisk until smooth.
Fit pan with a candy thermometer and return to medium low heat. Cook, whisking constantly, until thermometer registers 240 degrees.
Remove from heat and whisk in bourbon and heavy cream.
Pour into container, let cool.
Source: www.kentuckyderby.com/party/recipes/appetizers/ice-cream-sundae-with-woodford-reserve-bourbon-caramel
Cook macaroni in salted water until tender. Toss cooked pasta with olive oil and place on baking pan, store in cooler until needed.
In a small saucepan melt butter and add flour to make a roux. Add cream and bring to a simmer. Fold in cheddar cheese, onion, lemon juice, pimientos, hot sauce, and black pepper. Add cooked pasta to cheese sauce.
Top with chopped pretzels and serve.
Source: www.kentuckyderby.com/party/recipes/appetizers/southern-style-pimento-mac-and-cheese
In a small bowl, whisk the eggs, corn syrup, brown sugar, flour, vanilla and salt. Stir in pecans, chocolate chips and butter. Pour into crust. Cover edge with foil.
Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. Remove foil; bake 15-20 minutes longer or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack. Refrigerate leftovers.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/kentucky-derby-pie/
Guests quickly saddle up for juicy turkey slices and crispy bacon piled on toasted rye bread and then topped with a rich cheese sauce.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Dissolve bouillon in water; set aside.
In a small saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in flour until smooth; add cream and bouillon. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, 1-2 minutes. Stir in cheese until melted. Remove from heat.
To assemble sandwiches, place bread on 2 baking sheets. Layer each slice with turkey, onion and cheese sauce mixture. Bake until heated through, 10-12 minutes. (Or preheat broiler and broil until edges of bread are crisp and sauce is bubbly, 3-5 minutes.) Sprinkle with bacon and parsley.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/mini-hot-browns/
Benedictine is a creamy spread studded with chopped cucumbers. It was named in honor of Jennie Carter Benedict, a chef and restaurateur from Louisville, Kentucky, who created the condiment at the turn of the 20th century. Originally used for cucumber sandwiches, Benedictine is now commonly enjoyed as a cold dip for chips or spread on crackers.
In a small bowl, combine the cheeses, parsley, mayonnaise, salt, cayenne, pepper and, if desired, food coloring; beat until smooth. Stir in cucumber and onions. Chill until serving. Serve with crackers.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/benedictine-dip/
In a small saucepan, bring sugar and water to a boil. Reduce heat; cook 1-2 minutes or until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat; add lemon juice and mint leaves. If desired, stir in bourbon. Refrigerate 1 hour or until chilled.
Just before serving, strain mixture into a 2-quart pitcher; stir in ginger ale. Serve over ice. If desired, top with lemon slices and additional mint.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/kentucky-lemonade/
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly spray an 11- x 7-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Split rolls horizontally (without separating into individual rolls); place bottom halves of rolls in prepared baking dish all in one sheet connected together.
Cover bottom halves of rolls with 3 slices GruyÃ¨re cheese, cutting slices to fit in an even layer. Add turkey slices, folding to fit evenly on GruyÃ¨re. Place tomato slices in an even layer on turkey. Top evenly with bacon pieces. Add remaining slices of GruyÃ¨re, cutting to fit, in an even layer on bacon. Sprinkle evenly with Parmesan. Cover with top halves of rolls.
Stir together melted butter, Dijon mustard, minced onion, Worcestershire, brown sugar, garlic, and hot sauce in a 2-cup liquid measuring cup. Slowly pour mixture over rolls in baking dish, allowing it to soak into rolls. Cover dish with aluminum foil, and bake in preheated oven until cheese is melted, about 15 minutes. Uncover, and continue baking until tops are golden brown and crisp, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from oven; let stand 5 minutes before serving. Serve hot sandwiches from the baking dish.
Source: www.southernliving.com/recipes/hot-brown-party-rolls
This classic, melt-in-your-mouth biscuit recipe is pretty much perfect on their own, but they make great sandwiches too. Creole Mayonnaise, Blackberry Honey Mustard, Spicy Orange-Peach Butter, which you can purchase, and Pecan Cheese Spread are delicious spreadable recipes that you'll love for these biscuits, but whether jelly, jam, mayo, or mustard, you can't go wrong topping this timeless biscuit recipe. Use a small 2-inch biscuit cutter, and plan to bake extra as they tend to disappear very quickly. These biscuits can be cut and frozen up to two weeks in advance. Freeze the dough solid on the baking sheet. Store in a ziplock plastic bag in the freezer. Bake frozen biscuits at 450 degrees for 12 to 14 minutes.
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Whisk together all-purpose flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, salt, and baking soda in a medium bowl. Cut cold butter pieces into flour mixture with a pastry blender until mixture is crumbly. Make a well in center of mixture. Add whole buttermilk, and stir until mixture comes together in a ball.
Scrape dough onto a lightly floured surface, and knead three to four times. Lightly flour top of dough and a rolling pin. Roll dough into a rectangle, and fold dough in half so short ends meet. Repeat the rolling and folding procedures one more time.
Roll dough to 1/2-inch thickness. Cut with a floured 2-inch round cutter, rerolling scraps once. (You should have 10 biscuits.) Place biscuits 1-inch apart on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown and firm to the touch, about 10 minutes.
Brush tops of hot biscuits with melted butter and serve with sliced ham and choice of Biscuit Spreads.
Source: www.southernliving.com/recipes/ham-buttermilk-biscuits-recipe
Bring first 2 ingredients to a boil in a small saucepan over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally and mashing berries with the back of a wooden spoon. Reduce heat to medium, and simmer, stirring often and mashing berries, 2 to 3 minutes or until slightly thickened. Remove from heat, and pour mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a blender, pressing with spoon to release juices; discard solids.
Add honey and next 4 ingredients to blender; process on low 20 seconds. Increase blender speed to high, and process 30 seconds. With blender running, add oil in a slow, steady stream, processing until smooth. Transfer mixture to a small bowl; cover and chill 1 to 12 hours.
Source: www.southernliving.com/recipes/blackberry-honey-mustard-sauce
Stir together mayonnaise, minced shallot, Creole mustard, white wine vinegar, and Creole seasoning in a bowl. Spoon mixture into a serving bowl. Cover and chill until ready to serve.
Source: www.southernliving.com/recipes/creole-mayonnaise-recipe
