All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesMay 4, 2023

Food to celebrate Derby Day

The first Saturday in May is one of my favorite days, when the horses run for the roses. I have never owned a horse, nor have I ever lived in Kentucky, but I love Derby Day and all the rich tradition surrounding the day. From the queen's court, to making the rose wreath, the elegant fascinators that all the women wear, of course the horses and all of the food is so interesting to me...

Susan McClanahan avatar
Susan McClanahan

The first Saturday in May is one of my favorite days, when the horses run for the roses. I have never owned a horse, nor have I ever lived in Kentucky, but I love Derby Day and all the rich tradition surrounding the day. From the queen's court, to making the rose wreath, the elegant fascinators that all the women wear, of course the horses and all of the food is so interesting to me.

I have shared famous Derby Day recipes with you before, like Kentucky Hot Brown, Benedictine Spread, Pimento Cheese and of course Mint Julep, but there are always variations on the original recipes. So today, let's take a look at some of the classics again with maybe a little twist to make them all new again for us.

Kentucky Hot Brown Dip

Everything you love about the classic Southern open-faced sandwich in a gooey hot appetizer dip. Kentucky Hot Brown Dip is the ultimate party food for Derby Day, the big game, or any holiday or celebration.

  • 8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature (regular or light)
  • 1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt (can use nonfat, low fat, or whole milk varieties)
  • 1/4 teaspoon grated nutmeg
  • 1 1/2 cups shredded white cheddar cheese, divided (about 6 ounces)
  • 2 cups cooked and chopped turkey
  • 1 small tomato, seeded and chopped
  • 6 slices bacon, cooked until crispy and crumbled
  • 1/4 cup grated Pecorino Romano cheese (or Parmesan)
  • Crackers, sliced baguette, vegetables for serving

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a bowl, stir together the cream cheese, yogurt, nutmeg, 1 cup of the cheddar cheese, and turkey until thoroughly combined.

Transfer to a glass or ceramic 1 1/2 to 2- quart glass baking dish baking dish and spread evenly.

Top with chopped tomato, crumbled bacon, the remaining 1/2 cup cheddar cheese, and the Pecorino Romano cheese.

Bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes or until hot and bubbly and lightly browned.

Serve with crackers, baguette slices, and veggies for dipping.

Source: www.cupcakesandkalechips.com/kentucky-hot-brown-dip/

Mini Biscuit Sandwiches

Use you favorite small biscuits with these delicious, traditional Derby Day spreads.

Pimento Cheese:

  • 1/2-pound shredded cheddar
  • 1 (7 ounce) jar pimentos, drained and finely chopped
  • 3/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/2 cup cream cheese
  • 3/4 tablespoon black pepper
  • 1/2 tablespoon salt
  • 1/2 tablespoon lemon juice
  • Cayenne to Taste
  • Radishes (sliced or in matchsticks)

Benedictine Spread:

  • 2/3 english cucumber, peeled and quartered
  • 8-10 cucumber slices; 1/4- inch thick, sliced in half
  • 2 shallots; rough chopped
  • 10 ounces cream cheese; softened
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • Hot sauce, to taste
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Collard Green Dip:

  • 1 (15 ounce) package frozen, chopped collard greens
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1 shallot, diced
  • 1 garlic clove, chopped
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 1/2 cup grated parm (reserve a couple tablespoons)
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 teaspoon hot sauce
  • Parsley

Pimento Cheese: Place all ingredients in mixer until combined; use radish as garnish.

Benedictine Spread: Place cream cheese and mayo into a mixer and mix on high or until light and fluffy. Place English cucumber and shallots into food processor and pulse until all ingredients are chopped, then put mixture into a hand strainer and let the extra liquid drain into a bowl (reserve liquid). Once cucumbers and shallots have released some liquid, combine both the cream cheese, mayonnaise and veggies together; mix thoroughly using some of the left over vegetable liquid if mixture continues to bind together. Add hot sauce, lemon juice and salt/pepper to taste. Garnish with the cucumber slices.

Collard Green Dip: Cook collard greens in salted water for about 15 minutes. Drain and press between paper towels to dry, remove large stems.

Saute shallots and garlic in olive oil over medium heat for two to three minutes. Stir remaining ingredients together, adding shallots, garlic and Parmesan.

Source: www.kentuckyderby.com/party/recipes/appetizers/copy-mini-biscuit-sandwiches

Deviled Eggs with Country Ham

  • 12 large eggs, hard boiled and peeled
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon champagne vinegar
  • 1/4 teaspoon hot sauce
  • Kosher salt and pepper to taste
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced good Kentucky country ham
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley

Cut eggs in half lengthwise, remove yolks and place in a medium bowl. Reserve whites.

In the bowl with the yolks, add mayonnaise, mustard and vinegar combine until well mixed.

Add hot sauce and seasoning.

Pipe egg yolk mixture into egg white halves.

Top with thin slices of country ham and chopped parsley.

Source: www.kentuckyderby.com/party/recipes/appetizers/deviled-eggs-with-country-ham

Kentucky Burgoo

  • 2 tablespoon canola oil, divided
  • 1-pound boneless sirloin steak, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 1/2 pound pork loin, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 1/2 pound turkey breast, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 quart chicken stock, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 large onion, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 2 large carrot, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 Idaho baking potatoes, peeled cubed 1/2- inch
  • 1 cup fresh or frozen cut okra
  • 1 cup fresh or frozen corn kernels
  • 1 cup fresh or frozen butter beans
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
  • A couple springs of thyme
  • 2 tablespoons dark brown sugar
  • 3 tablespoons cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes, undrained

In a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat, heat 1 tablespoon oil. Working in batches, saute beef, pork, and turkey, five minutes or until browned. Remove meat from pan. Repeat procedure with remaining oil, beef, pork, and turkey until all has been browned. Remove from pan.

Add 2 cups broth, salt, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, scraping pan to loosen browned bits. Add beef mixture, remaining broth, onion, bell pepper, carrot, and garlic to pan.

Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer, uncovered, 1 hour or until beef is tender, stirring occasionally. Add potato, beans, corn, okra, thyme, and 1 tablespoon parsley.

Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 30 minutes or until potato is tender.

Stir in the remaining 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, sugar, and the remaining ingredients. Simmer 30 minutes or until mixture is thick.

Source: www.kentuckyderby.com/party/recipes/appetizers/kentucky-burgoo

Grit Fritters with Pimento Cheese and Green Goddess Dipping Sauce

  • 2 cups water
  • 2 cups milk
  • 1 cup yellow grits
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon cracked black pepper
  • 6-ounce pimento cheese spread
  • 4 large whole eggs
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 2 cups seasoned flour
  • 4 cups plain breadcrumbs
  • Canola oil for frying
  • 2 cups Green Goddess Dipping Sauce (recipe)

Combine water and milk in a medium sauce pot over medium high heat, bring to a boil.

Slowly whisk in grits. Reduce heat to medium-low and stir occasionally until grits thicken and are smooth. Stir in butter, salt, pepper and pimento cheese spread, whisking until cheese is melted. Remove from heat and cool for at least 4 hours or overnight.

In a small bowl combine eggs and water and whisk thoroughly.

In a second bowl, season our all-purpose flour with salt and pepper.

In a third bowl, add your plain breadcrumbs.

Scoop chilled grits into your hand and roll into 2-inch balls. Once all grits are rolled, one by one, dip balls into flour, then the egg mixture and finally into the breadcrumbs and coat completely on each step.

In a Dutch oven heat 3-4 inches of oil to 350 degrees. Fry fritters in small batches for 3 - 4 minutes until golden brown delicious. Drain to paper towels. Serve warm.

Green Goddess Dipping Sauce:

  • 1 cup mayonnaise, such as Duke's
  • 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt
  • 1/4 cup buttermilk
  • 1/2 cup fresh parsley leaves
  • 1/4 cup fresh chives
  • 3-ounce fresh basil leaves, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons of fresh tarragon leaves
  • 2 gloves garlic
  • 2 teaspoons lemon zest
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Place all your ingredients in a food processer for 30-45 seconds until smooth.

Taste and adjust seasoning if desired.

Source: www.kentuckyderby.com/party/recipes/appetizers/grit-fritters-with-pimento-cheese-and-green-goddess-dipping-sauce

Ice Cream Sundae with Woodford Reserve Bourbon Caramel

For the Ice Cream Sundae:

  • Vanilla bean ice cream
  • Hot fudge
  • Pecan brittle
  • Old fashion cherries
  • Whipped sweet cream
  • Woodford Reserve Bourbon caramel (recipe)

Build sundae with ingredients of your liking, add Woodford Reserve Bourbon Caramel Sauce and enjoy.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Woodford Reserve Bourbon Caramel:

  • 2 cups sugar
  • 1/4 cup light corn syrup
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
  • 1 stick of unsalted butter, cut in to small pieces
  • 2 tablespoons of bourbon (Woodford Reserve)
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream

In a medium saucepan, bring sugar, corn syrup and 1/4 cup of water to a boil on medium-high heat, stirring to dissolve sugar. Cook, swirling pan occasionally, until mixture turns a deep amber color (about 8 to 10 minutes).

Remove pan from heat and whisk in sweetened condensed milk and butter. The mixture will bubble vigorously, whisk until smooth.

Fit pan with a candy thermometer and return to medium low heat. Cook, whisking constantly, until thermometer registers 240 degrees.

Remove from heat and whisk in bourbon and heavy cream.

Pour into container, let cool.

Source: www.kentuckyderby.com/party/recipes/appetizers/ice-cream-sundae-with-woodford-reserve-bourbon-caramel

Southern Style Pimento Mac and Cheese

  • 6 tablespoons butter, cut into cubes
  • 6 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 6 ounces heavy cream
  • 1 pound elbow macaroni
  • 16 ounces shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
  • 1/4 cup finely diced onion
  • 7-ounce jar of diced pimiento, drained
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon favorite hot sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped pretzels
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil

Cook macaroni in salted water until tender. Toss cooked pasta with olive oil and place on baking pan, store in cooler until needed.

In a small saucepan melt butter and add flour to make a roux. Add cream and bring to a simmer. Fold in cheddar cheese, onion, lemon juice, pimientos, hot sauce, and black pepper. Add cooked pasta to cheese sauce.

Top with chopped pretzels and serve.

Source: www.kentuckyderby.com/party/recipes/appetizers/southern-style-pimento-mac-and-cheese

Kentucky Derby Pie

  • 3 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1 cup light corn syrup
  • 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup chopped pecans
  • 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
  • 2 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 1 pie shell (9 inches), unbaked

In a small bowl, whisk the eggs, corn syrup, brown sugar, flour, vanilla and salt. Stir in pecans, chocolate chips and butter. Pour into crust. Cover edge with foil.

Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. Remove foil; bake 15-20 minutes longer or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack. Refrigerate leftovers.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/kentucky-derby-pie/

Mini Hot Browns

Guests quickly saddle up for juicy turkey slices and crispy bacon piled on toasted rye bread and then topped with a rich cheese sauce.

  • 1 teaspoon chicken bouillon granules
  • 1/4 cup boiling water
  • 3 tablespoons butter
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 cup half-and-half cream
  • 1 cup shredded Swiss cheese
  • 18 slices snack size rye bread (like Pepperidge Farm)
  • 6 ounces sliced deli turkey
  • 1 small onion, thinly sliced and separated into rings
  • 5 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Dissolve bouillon in water; set aside.

In a small saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in flour until smooth; add cream and bouillon. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, 1-2 minutes. Stir in cheese until melted. Remove from heat.

To assemble sandwiches, place bread on 2 baking sheets. Layer each slice with turkey, onion and cheese sauce mixture. Bake until heated through, 10-12 minutes. (Or preheat broiler and broil until edges of bread are crisp and sauce is bubbly, 3-5 minutes.) Sprinkle with bacon and parsley.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/mini-hot-browns/

Benedictine Dip

Benedictine is a creamy spread studded with chopped cucumbers. It was named in honor of Jennie Carter Benedict, a chef and restaurateur from Louisville, Kentucky, who created the condiment at the turn of the 20th century. Originally used for cucumber sandwiches, Benedictine is now commonly enjoyed as a cold dip for chips or spread on crackers.

  • 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 1 log (4 ounces) fresh goat cheese
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley
  • 1 tablespoon mayonnaise
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 drop green food coloring, optional
  • 3/4 cup finely chopped peeled cucumber, patted dry
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped green onions
  • Assorted crackers

In a small bowl, combine the cheeses, parsley, mayonnaise, salt, cayenne, pepper and, if desired, food coloring; beat until smooth. Stir in cucumber and onions. Chill until serving. Serve with crackers.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/benedictine-dip/

Kentucky Lemonade

  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1 cup lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup fresh mint leaves
  • 1/2 cup bourbon, optional
  • 4 cups ginger ale
  • Ice cubes
  • Optional: Lemon slices and additional fresh mint leaves

In a small saucepan, bring sugar and water to a boil. Reduce heat; cook 1-2 minutes or until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat; add lemon juice and mint leaves. If desired, stir in bourbon. Refrigerate 1 hour or until chilled.

Just before serving, strain mixture into a 2-quart pitcher; stir in ginger ale. Serve over ice. If desired, top with lemon slices and additional mint.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/kentucky-lemonade/

Kentucky Hot Brown Sliders

  • 1 (12-count) package small sweet Hawaiian rolls (such as King's Hawaiian)
  • 5 ounces GruyÃ¨re cheese slices (about 6 slices), divided
  • 1/2 pound thinly sliced deli turkey
  • 1 small tomato, cut into 1/4-inch slices
  • 6 slices thick-cut bacon (such as Wright Brand), cooked and cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 1 ounce Parmesan cheese, shredded (about 1/4 cup)
  • 3/4 cup butter, melted
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 2 teaspoons dried minced onion
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon light brown sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon grated garlic (from 1 medium garlic clove)
  • 1/2 teaspoon Mexican-style hot sauce (such as Cholula Hot Sauce)

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly spray an 11- x 7-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Split rolls horizontally (without separating into individual rolls); place bottom halves of rolls in prepared baking dish all in one sheet connected together.

Cover bottom halves of rolls with 3 slices GruyÃ¨re cheese, cutting slices to fit in an even layer. Add turkey slices, folding to fit evenly on GruyÃ¨re. Place tomato slices in an even layer on turkey. Top evenly with bacon pieces. Add remaining slices of GruyÃ¨re, cutting to fit, in an even layer on bacon. Sprinkle evenly with Parmesan. Cover with top halves of rolls.

Stir together melted butter, Dijon mustard, minced onion, Worcestershire, brown sugar, garlic, and hot sauce in a 2-cup liquid measuring cup. Slowly pour mixture over rolls in baking dish, allowing it to soak into rolls. Cover dish with aluminum foil, and bake in preheated oven until cheese is melted, about 15 minutes. Uncover, and continue baking until tops are golden brown and crisp, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from oven; let stand 5 minutes before serving. Serve hot sandwiches from the baking dish.

Source: www.southernliving.com/recipes/hot-brown-party-rolls

Ham Biscuits

This classic, melt-in-your-mouth biscuit recipe is pretty much perfect on their own, but they make great sandwiches too. Creole Mayonnaise, Blackberry Honey Mustard, Spicy Orange-Peach Butter, which you can purchase, and Pecan Cheese Spread are delicious spreadable recipes that you'll love for these biscuits, but whether jelly, jam, mayo, or mustard, you can't go wrong topping this timeless biscuit recipe. Use a small 2-inch biscuit cutter, and plan to bake extra as they tend to disappear very quickly. These biscuits can be cut and frozen up to two weeks in advance. Freeze the dough solid on the baking sheet. Store in a ziplock plastic bag in the freezer. Bake frozen biscuits at 450 degrees for 12 to 14 minutes.

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 cup cold butter, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 3/4 cup whole buttermilk
  • 1 tablespoon butter, melted
  • 12 ounces thinly sliced ham
  • Creole Mayonnaise
  • Chive-Radish Compound Butter
  • Pecan Cheese Spread
  • Spicy Orange-Peach Butter

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Whisk together all-purpose flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, salt, and baking soda in a medium bowl. Cut cold butter pieces into flour mixture with a pastry blender until mixture is crumbly. Make a well in center of mixture. Add whole buttermilk, and stir until mixture comes together in a ball.

Scrape dough onto a lightly floured surface, and knead three to four times. Lightly flour top of dough and a rolling pin. Roll dough into a rectangle, and fold dough in half so short ends meet. Repeat the rolling and folding procedures one more time.

Roll dough to 1/2-inch thickness. Cut with a floured 2-inch round cutter, rerolling scraps once. (You should have 10 biscuits.) Place biscuits 1-inch apart on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown and firm to the touch, about 10 minutes.

Brush tops of hot biscuits with melted butter and serve with sliced ham and choice of Biscuit Spreads.

Source: www.southernliving.com/recipes/ham-buttermilk-biscuits-recipe

Blackberry-Honey Mustard Sauce for Ham Biscuits

  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 1 (6-ounce) container fresh blackberries
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 1 tablespoon dry mustard
  • 3 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

Bring first 2 ingredients to a boil in a small saucepan over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally and mashing berries with the back of a wooden spoon. Reduce heat to medium, and simmer, stirring often and mashing berries, 2 to 3 minutes or until slightly thickened. Remove from heat, and pour mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a blender, pressing with spoon to release juices; discard solids.

Add honey and next 4 ingredients to blender; process on low 20 seconds. Increase blender speed to high, and process 30 seconds. With blender running, add oil in a slow, steady stream, processing until smooth. Transfer mixture to a small bowl; cover and chill 1 to 12 hours.

Source: www.southernliving.com/recipes/blackberry-honey-mustard-sauce

Creole Mayonnaise for Ham Biscuits

  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon minced shallot (from 1 small shallot)
  • 1 tablespoon Creole mustard
  • 1 teaspoon white wine vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon Creole seasoning (such as Tony Chachere's)

Stir together mayonnaise, minced shallot, Creole mustard, white wine vinegar, and Creole seasoning in a bowl. Spoon mixture into a serving bowl. Cover and chill until ready to serve.

Source: www.southernliving.com/recipes/creole-mayonnaise-recipe

Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
CommunityNov. 27
Thankful People: Finding joy and community in Jackson’s gras...
CommunityNov. 25
Lace up for Kim's Toybox Run: A festive race with a cause
CommunityNov. 23
Thankful People: How Chaffee's Seger Ruiz found a new perspe...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy