Food to celebrate Derby Day

The first Saturday in May is one of my favorite days, when the horses run for the roses. I have never owned a horse, nor have I ever lived in Kentucky, but I love Derby Day and all the rich tradition surrounding the day. From the queen's court, to making the rose wreath, the elegant fascinators that all the women wear, of course the horses and all of the food is so interesting to me.

I have shared famous Derby Day recipes with you before, like Kentucky Hot Brown, Benedictine Spread, Pimento Cheese and of course Mint Julep, but there are always variations on the original recipes. So today, let's take a look at some of the classics again with maybe a little twist to make them all new again for us.

Kentucky Hot Brown Dip

Everything you love about the classic Southern open-faced sandwich in a gooey hot appetizer dip. Kentucky Hot Brown Dip is the ultimate party food for Derby Day, the big game, or any holiday or celebration.

8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature (regular or light)

1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt (can use nonfat, low fat, or whole milk varieties)

1/4 teaspoon grated nutmeg

1 1/2 cups shredded white cheddar cheese, divided (about 6 ounces)

2 cups cooked and chopped turkey

1 small tomato, seeded and chopped

6 slices bacon, cooked until crispy and crumbled

1/4 cup grated Pecorino Romano cheese (or Parmesan)

Crackers, sliced baguette, vegetables for serving

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a bowl, stir together the cream cheese, yogurt, nutmeg, 1 cup of the cheddar cheese, and turkey until thoroughly combined.

Transfer to a glass or ceramic 1 1/2 to 2- quart glass baking dish baking dish and spread evenly.

Top with chopped tomato, crumbled bacon, the remaining 1/2 cup cheddar cheese, and the Pecorino Romano cheese.

Bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes or until hot and bubbly and lightly browned.

Serve with crackers, baguette slices, and veggies for dipping.

Source: www.cupcakesandkalechips.com/kentucky-hot-brown-dip/

Mini Biscuit Sandwiches

Use you favorite small biscuits with these delicious, traditional Derby Day spreads.

Pimento Cheese:

1/2-pound shredded cheddar

1 (7 ounce) jar pimentos, drained and finely chopped

3/4 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup cream cheese

3/4 tablespoon black pepper

1/2 tablespoon salt

1/2 tablespoon lemon juice

Cayenne to Taste

Radishes (sliced or in matchsticks)

Benedictine Spread:

2/3 english cucumber, peeled and quartered

8-10 cucumber slices; 1/4- inch thick, sliced in half

2 shallots; rough chopped

10 ounces cream cheese; softened

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons lemon juice

Hot sauce, to taste

Salt and pepper, to taste

Collard Green Dip:

1 (15 ounce) package frozen, chopped collard greens

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 shallot, diced

1 garlic clove, chopped

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 1/2 cup grated parm (reserve a couple tablespoons)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon hot sauce

Parsley

Pimento Cheese: Place all ingredients in mixer until combined; use radish as garnish.

Benedictine Spread: Place cream cheese and mayo into a mixer and mix on high or until light and fluffy. Place English cucumber and shallots into food processor and pulse until all ingredients are chopped, then put mixture into a hand strainer and let the extra liquid drain into a bowl (reserve liquid). Once cucumbers and shallots have released some liquid, combine both the cream cheese, mayonnaise and veggies together; mix thoroughly using some of the left over vegetable liquid if mixture continues to bind together. Add hot sauce, lemon juice and salt/pepper to taste. Garnish with the cucumber slices.

Collard Green Dip: Cook collard greens in salted water for about 15 minutes. Drain and press between paper towels to dry, remove large stems.

Saute shallots and garlic in olive oil over medium heat for two to three minutes. Stir remaining ingredients together, adding shallots, garlic and Parmesan.

Source: www.kentuckyderby.com/party/recipes/appetizers/copy-mini-biscuit-sandwiches

Deviled Eggs with Country Ham

12 large eggs, hard boiled and peeled

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon champagne vinegar

1/4 teaspoon hot sauce

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

1/4 cup thinly sliced good Kentucky country ham

2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley

Cut eggs in half lengthwise, remove yolks and place in a medium bowl. Reserve whites.

In the bowl with the yolks, add mayonnaise, mustard and vinegar combine until well mixed.

Add hot sauce and seasoning.

Pipe egg yolk mixture into egg white halves.

Top with thin slices of country ham and chopped parsley.

Source: www.kentuckyderby.com/party/recipes/appetizers/deviled-eggs-with-country-ham

Kentucky Burgoo

2 tablespoon canola oil, divided

1-pound boneless sirloin steak, cut into 1-inch cubes

1/2 pound pork loin, cut into 1-inch cubes

1/2 pound turkey breast, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 quart chicken stock, divided

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 large onion, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 large carrot, cut into 1-inch pieces

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 Idaho baking potatoes, peeled cubed 1/2- inch

1 cup fresh or frozen cut okra

1 cup fresh or frozen corn kernels

1 cup fresh or frozen butter beans

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

A couple springs of thyme

2 tablespoons dark brown sugar

3 tablespoons cider vinegar

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes, undrained

In a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat, heat 1 tablespoon oil. Working in batches, saute beef, pork, and turkey, five minutes or until browned. Remove meat from pan. Repeat procedure with remaining oil, beef, pork, and turkey until all has been browned. Remove from pan.

Add 2 cups broth, salt, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, scraping pan to loosen browned bits. Add beef mixture, remaining broth, onion, bell pepper, carrot, and garlic to pan.

Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer, uncovered, 1 hour or until beef is tender, stirring occasionally. Add potato, beans, corn, okra, thyme, and 1 tablespoon parsley.

Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 30 minutes or until potato is tender.

Stir in the remaining 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, sugar, and the remaining ingredients. Simmer 30 minutes or until mixture is thick.

Source: www.kentuckyderby.com/party/recipes/appetizers/kentucky-burgoo

Grit Fritters with Pimento Cheese and Green Goddess Dipping Sauce

2 cups water

2 cups milk

1 cup yellow grits

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon cracked black pepper

6-ounce pimento cheese spread

4 large whole eggs

2 tablespoons water

2 cups seasoned flour

4 cups plain breadcrumbs

Canola oil for frying

2 cups Green Goddess Dipping Sauce (recipe)

Combine water and milk in a medium sauce pot over medium high heat, bring to a boil.

Slowly whisk in grits. Reduce heat to medium-low and stir occasionally until grits thicken and are smooth. Stir in butter, salt, pepper and pimento cheese spread, whisking until cheese is melted. Remove from heat and cool for at least 4 hours or overnight.

In a small bowl combine eggs and water and whisk thoroughly.

In a second bowl, season our all-purpose flour with salt and pepper.

In a third bowl, add your plain breadcrumbs.

Scoop chilled grits into your hand and roll into 2-inch balls. Once all grits are rolled, one by one, dip balls into flour, then the egg mixture and finally into the breadcrumbs and coat completely on each step.

In a Dutch oven heat 3-4 inches of oil to 350 degrees. Fry fritters in small batches for 3 - 4 minutes until golden brown delicious. Drain to paper towels. Serve warm.

Green Goddess Dipping Sauce:

1 cup mayonnaise, such as Duke's

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup fresh parsley leaves

1/4 cup fresh chives

3-ounce fresh basil leaves, chopped

2 tablespoons of fresh tarragon leaves

2 gloves garlic

2 teaspoons lemon zest

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Place all your ingredients in a food processer for 30-45 seconds until smooth.

Taste and adjust seasoning if desired.

Source: www.kentuckyderby.com/party/recipes/appetizers/grit-fritters-with-pimento-cheese-and-green-goddess-dipping-sauce

Ice Cream Sundae with Woodford Reserve Bourbon Caramel

For the Ice Cream Sundae:

Vanilla bean ice cream

Hot fudge

Pecan brittle

Old fashion cherries

Whipped sweet cream

Woodford Reserve Bourbon caramel (recipe)

Build sundae with ingredients of your liking, add Woodford Reserve Bourbon Caramel Sauce and enjoy.