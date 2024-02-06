Fond feelings for old things

Normally we give big round bales to our steers on a kind of planned schedule, but there are times when our plans are laid aside. A couple weeks ago we were out graining our two groups of steers. We have five big steers that probably average 950 to 1,000 pounds apiece. Then we have five small steers that are from about 400 pounds up to 700 pounds. The bigger ones are ready to butcher and the others a year from now.

Well anyway, as we were graining the two bunches, we noticed that the little steers were virtually out of hay, They had part of a bale left, but it was rough and mostly weeds so we decided to give them a new bale. It was close to dark and was getting cold. The temp was down in the teens with moisture and wind that made it feel colder. As I sat on our old Massey Ferguson 135, I got to thinking that maybe a tractor with a cab and a heater might be a good idea. Marge and our oldest son both have commented that I need to get rid of my old tractors and trade them for a new one. My three tractors date back to 1948 and 1968, and the newest one is a 1976.

But the thing is I really like the old Massey Ferguson 135. We bought it soon after moving out where we live 25 or 30 years ago. A pastor friend who lived up by Scopus called us and told us about the tractor. He had seen it on a sale bill advertisement. The tractor had 735 hours on it and still had the original tires on it so we drove up east of St. Louis and bought it.

It has been a really good tractor. The power steering kept going out, so I replaced it with manual steering. I put new treads on all four corners. We've mowed with it and raked and baled hay. And we've dragged many a tree up to our wood pile to cut for firewood. I really like the tractor. I have feelings for the old tractor.