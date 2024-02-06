Followers and leaders of the pack

Are you a follower or a leader? Do you travel, always with a pack, and feel insecure if you're left alone to make your own decisions? It doesn't matter if you're a follower or a leader because it takes both kinds. Most of us are, eventually, called upon to serve as both, depending on the time, place, and skills that are needed to carry out whatever the task may be.
I felt drawn into contemplation, concerning people following a leader or being a leader. My husband and I journeyed on a trip to visit our son, and his family, and one of the outings in which we participated, was that of an animal safari. As we traveled up and down the winding road, we were met with awesome sights of animals reclining, sleeping and frolicking in the fields. Our breath was taken away by the indescribable beauty of the picturesque landscape. Rocks lined the road, cars stopped ahead to pet and feed the animals, as many bravely stuck their heads inside the automobiles to grab food. Nature's exhibition of trees, shrubs, grass and hills were enough to make anyone gasp in surprise and appreciation, that even God could create such wonder. Different colorings, shapes, voices, sizes and mannerisms were displayed by the wildlife. They seemed to gravitate towards us--but that was with the stipulation that we keep our distance -- refraining from too much familiarity, except on their terms.
As I tried to fathom the depth and story of what was right in front, and beside me, I particularly focused my mind on the methodical actions that wild life adopted for themselves. Some ventured away from their identical tribe, but the whole of the group stayed together. It was interesting to watch them run away if only one member of the group strayed. They usually ran with him -- always in a suitable formation of some kind. When the leader of the pack, changed directions, the other, like members, followed suit.
My thoughts then turned back to followers and leaders within the human community. I compared the animal kingdom with our world -- comparing the traits in which human-beings are very similar to nature. One very important likeness is that we seem to crave identical companionship. We, too, follow the pack. This can be a good thing, or a questionable one, depending on the degree that you favor either. We seek others for many reasons. We need the love, support, help, commoradorie and presence of other people. We also need opportunity and a means to exercise our inborn desire to do good. It fulfills our spiritual nature to share, support and love others. Even hardened criminals that I have researched, like to help. Many, of those, seemingly devoid of feelings, are touched by the baby Jesus--during the Christmas season. The spiritual story of the birth of Jesus seems to influence everyone. Gifts are given, meals prepared, and gatherings with those we seldom see, become a part of the celebration.
We can be a leader or a follower in deciding how we will honor the savior. A leader is not a leader without followers, and followers are not followers without a leader. Let's not allow the materialistic side of breaking the bank, monopolize our holiday. Rather, let's follow those that lead us to celebrate the real reason. If we're in the role of leadership, we can set the example of goodness by modeling spiritual ways of celebrating. You can make a difference whether you're a follower or a leader this year. You can help others shop, cook, dress, decorate or simply get into the spirit of Christmas. Spreading joy is one of the most valued gifts we can give. People are often hurried, overworked, or presently experiencing insurmountable challenges, and sometimes just a smile, and hearing their name called is enough.
If we aren't able to celebrate like usual, we can still enjoy a wonderful Christmas. Remember that it isn't the outside spectacle that matters most, but it's how we feel inside, ourselves. We can feel miserable, when we have everything, or ecstatic with nothing or little. Genuine happiness always resides within what's going on inside us.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.