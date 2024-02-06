Followers and leaders of the pack

Are you a follower or a leader? Do you travel, always with a pack, and feel insecure if you're left alone to make your own decisions? It doesn't matter if you're a follower or a leader because it takes both kinds. Most of us are, eventually, called upon to serve as both, depending on the time, place, and skills that are needed to carry out whatever the task may be.

I felt drawn into contemplation, concerning people following a leader or being a leader. My husband and I journeyed on a trip to visit our son, and his family, and one of the outings in which we participated, was that of an animal safari. As we traveled up and down the winding road, we were met with awesome sights of animals reclining, sleeping and frolicking in the fields. Our breath was taken away by the indescribable beauty of the picturesque landscape. Rocks lined the road, cars stopped ahead to pet and feed the animals, as many bravely stuck their heads inside the automobiles to grab food. Nature's exhibition of trees, shrubs, grass and hills were enough to make anyone gasp in surprise and appreciation, that even God could create such wonder. Different colorings, shapes, voices, sizes and mannerisms were displayed by the wildlife. They seemed to gravitate towards us--but that was with the stipulation that we keep our distance -- refraining from too much familiarity, except on their terms.

As I tried to fathom the depth and story of what was right in front, and beside me, I particularly focused my mind on the methodical actions that wild life adopted for themselves. Some ventured away from their identical tribe, but the whole of the group stayed together. It was interesting to watch them run away if only one member of the group strayed. They usually ran with him -- always in a suitable formation of some kind. When the leader of the pack, changed directions, the other, like members, followed suit.