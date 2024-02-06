Folklore and more

The Cape Girardeau County Historical Society Research Annex has almost 100 years of small manuscripts on almost everything that has happened in Cape County, before Missouri became a state to the present day. The majority of the information we have is historical, but there are articles and stories that fall under the category of folklore. When reading some of the stories, one is reminded of the saying, "the lie becomes myth, the myth becomes legend, and the legend becomes the truth." I thought I would share some examples, and one in particular, since it's Halloween season.

Historians in general like a good story with a mystery. After all, it provides us a reason to research the topic. There are the unusual and documented topics, like the Anti Horse Thief Association. Yes, there was a local chapter and a national association. We have the documents to the first murder trial in Cape County in 1808, where Jeremiah Able, the accused, was found "not guilty", after stabbing a man to death. His claim, and witnesses concurred, was that the other person started the fight. Did you know a granite stone from Cape County is located in the Washington Monument? We have information on an egg-grading plant being opened in Jackson. Then there are some stories a little harder to believe, like the story of Granny Boone being scalped and murdered at Old Appleton. We have a typed written account of this story.

One of the most bizarre stories is a newspaper clipping found recently while processing some records that involved two American Indians and a murder.