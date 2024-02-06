Focusing on that bright spot ahead

By Ellen Shuck
Can you remember a truly depressing time in your life -- a time when you saw no way out of your predicament? You thought you had to quit what you were doing and flee -- find another avenue to attain your goals, or maybe even change your goals.
Perhaps you lost your mate, girlfriend or boyfriend. You may have lost your job. We could have desired to give up on our future dreams when they became too difficult to reach. To attain your aim, you were required to endure more misery than you had expected or chose to tackle.
Most people have found themselves experiencing circumstances that seemed insurmountable. The question is what to do when we encounter such situations and see no way out except to give up and take another direction. Should we give up and think we will always feel sad, or be unable to accomplish what we desire? Will we always be lonely, feel unfulfilled and see no way out? The answer is no. There is always a way out of anything. If you disagree, keep reading and you'll find why.
A young relative, Jim, entered college for the first time. He had applied to a number of colleges -- some of which he was accepted and others declined his request. Jim finally accepted one of his invitations. It was a great university and anyone would be proud to claim it as their alma mater. He was very excited and eager to begin his new venture. However, his joy was short-lived. He joined a much sought-after organization that his parents, particularly, encouraged. It was an organization that required structure and excellence, and much discipline was necessary for its members.
When Jim began the rigorous regime, he found it to be very difficult, time-consuming and tiring. Jim had to go through an initiation process that seemed to be more than he could handle. After a day or two in the new organization, he was ready to call it quits. Jim blamed it on the college and was very unhappy and depressed. While the young man was experiencing the hurdles and mistreatment, he talked with me often. The conversations were filled with unhappiness and dejection. I was concerned.
My concern was short-lived, however, because I was surprised during our last talk. When I received Jim's text message, I braced myself for another negative and pain-filled description of life at the university. Rather than feeling sad, defected and like he didn't fit in, he wrote a joyful message. After we texted back and forth, I wondered what caused this sudden change in attitude. Knowing this would help others going through like circumstances.
This message was a joyful one. He filled two or three texts with words like "I'm going home next weekend and I can scarcely wait." Jim listed a number of events to which he was looking forward. He had also begun appreciating the benefits of the seemingly overly-strict requirements of the outfit.
We can all benefit from what I learned. Jim had managed to obtain some rest, and received a visit from his family at the football game. Most of all, he started to look ahead and guide his mind toward happier events. His spirits became elevated. He talked about going home the next weekend, moving into his new apartment, and even, Christmas. He had positive words to describe what he was learning from his group. He could see the purpose of the difficult chores he was being forced to perform -- studying routinely, cleaning his room to the standards of the organization, and being responsible. He learned to endure without undue feelings of rejection.
We must always look forward to something that brings joy. Joy forces the negative into the background, and whatever you're experiencing becomes less difficult. Focus on that bright spot before you.
Proverbs 17:22 supports the importance of cheerfulness when it says, "A cheerful heart is good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones."
