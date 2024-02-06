Focusing on that bright spot ahead

By Ellen Shuck

Can you remember a truly depressing time in your life -- a time when you saw no way out of your predicament? You thought you had to quit what you were doing and flee -- find another avenue to attain your goals, or maybe even change your goals.

Perhaps you lost your mate, girlfriend or boyfriend. You may have lost your job. We could have desired to give up on our future dreams when they became too difficult to reach. To attain your aim, you were required to endure more misery than you had expected or chose to tackle.

Most people have found themselves experiencing circumstances that seemed insurmountable. The question is what to do when we encounter such situations and see no way out except to give up and take another direction. Should we give up and think we will always feel sad, or be unable to accomplish what we desire? Will we always be lonely, feel unfulfilled and see no way out? The answer is no. There is always a way out of anything. If you disagree, keep reading and you'll find why.

A young relative, Jim, entered college for the first time. He had applied to a number of colleges -- some of which he was accepted and others declined his request. Jim finally accepted one of his invitations. It was a great university and anyone would be proud to claim it as their alma mater. He was very excited and eager to begin his new venture. However, his joy was short-lived. He joined a much sought-after organization that his parents, particularly, encouraged. It was an organization that required structure and excellence, and much discipline was necessary for its members.