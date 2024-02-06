In the words of local interior designer Angela Francis of Angela Francis Interiors LLC, "downsizing is a mindset."

As time goes on, downsizing and de-cluttering living spaces has become a growing trend. With books like "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up" and "Spark Joy" by Marie Kondo and the rising popularity of small and tiny homes, the idea of organizing and cutting down on possessions has continued to grow.

Something to consider in this process is the reduction of holiday decorations, which can be made easier with organizing and prioritizing key items.

"The main thing is to focus on the decorations that are your favorites or that mean the most to you. You may need to pare down the quantity, but you may also need to get a smaller size of some of your favorite things," Francis says in an email. "Storage is always a consideration, especially when downsizing to smaller spaces, so think about things that you can make or do each year that don't require storage, such as making your own garland and Christmas ornaments. This can also establish traditions for your family, which can often be much more meaningful than the decorations themselves."

Francis also mentions looking to regular decor as possible holiday pieces.

Fashion description:Mother and son decorate a small Christmas tree. Cutline Email/Stock:Stock photo

"Candle holders can be made more festive simply by using a colored candle or by incorporating them into a holiday grouping," she says. "Adding sprigs of greenery and a simple poinsettia bloom can transform your everyday decor."

When it comes to finding places for certain decorations, Francis says to think outside of the box.

"If you have really limited space then put your Christmas tree outside next to a window so you can see it from the inside as well; hang stockings on doorknobs or use removable hooks and place them down the sides of a doorway," she says.

Owner of Design Exclusive LLC Linda McKinnis says stockings can also be hung in unique ways to avoid taking up much space. For instance, hanging them on a curtain rod already in place.

"A vintage ladder propped against a wall is another idea," she says. "It barely will take up any space plus is another option to hang stockings, too!"

As for larger items, Francis says literally downsizing can help alleviate spacial issues without cutting them out completely.

"Get a smaller Christmas tree! Christmas trees take up a lot of space, both to display and to store," she says. "Purchase a 3-foot or 4-foot tree and put it on a table so it looks more substantial. Not only does this take up less space, but it also requires fewer ornaments. ... If you purchase a live Christmas tree, smaller ones cost less and you have the added benefit of not having to store it."