In the words of local interior designer Angela Francis of Angela Francis Interiors LLC, "downsizing is a mindset."
As time goes on, downsizing and de-cluttering living spaces has become a growing trend. With books like "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up" and "Spark Joy" by Marie Kondo and the rising popularity of small and tiny homes, the idea of organizing and cutting down on possessions has continued to grow.
Something to consider in this process is the reduction of holiday decorations, which can be made easier with organizing and prioritizing key items.
"The main thing is to focus on the decorations that are your favorites or that mean the most to you. You may need to pare down the quantity, but you may also need to get a smaller size of some of your favorite things," Francis says in an email. "Storage is always a consideration, especially when downsizing to smaller spaces, so think about things that you can make or do each year that don't require storage, such as making your own garland and Christmas ornaments. This can also establish traditions for your family, which can often be much more meaningful than the decorations themselves."
Francis also mentions looking to regular decor as possible holiday pieces.
"Candle holders can be made more festive simply by using a colored candle or by incorporating them into a holiday grouping," she says. "Adding sprigs of greenery and a simple poinsettia bloom can transform your everyday decor."
When it comes to finding places for certain decorations, Francis says to think outside of the box.
"If you have really limited space then put your Christmas tree outside next to a window so you can see it from the inside as well; hang stockings on doorknobs or use removable hooks and place them down the sides of a doorway," she says.
Owner of Design Exclusive LLC Linda McKinnis says stockings can also be hung in unique ways to avoid taking up much space. For instance, hanging them on a curtain rod already in place.
"A vintage ladder propped against a wall is another idea," she says. "It barely will take up any space plus is another option to hang stockings, too!"
As for larger items, Francis says literally downsizing can help alleviate spacial issues without cutting them out completely.
"Get a smaller Christmas tree! Christmas trees take up a lot of space, both to display and to store," she says. "Purchase a 3-foot or 4-foot tree and put it on a table so it looks more substantial. Not only does this take up less space, but it also requires fewer ornaments. ... If you purchase a live Christmas tree, smaller ones cost less and you have the added benefit of not having to store it."
Another tip Francis adds is to trim the branches off one side of the tree so it can be placed flush against a wall, taking up less space and requiring less ornaments. The cut branches also can be used as decorations elsewhere, like in swags or centerpieces.
McKinnis agrees and says there are other alternatives to trees to consider as well.
"Slim trees are an ideal option for cramped spaces," she says. "There are also half trees, corner trees and flat wall trees available on the market as well. Another option is to create a unique tree shape by using pallet wood, shiplap or even shelves. Ornaments and lights can be hung with small cup hooks."
Lighting can also take center stage, and hanging certain decorations can help spruce up a room when floor space is limited.
"Up lighting is a nice way to add holiday ambiance to a room," McKinnis says. "Simple oversized ornaments hanging from a ceiling corner may be a perfect solution and unexpected touch for a small space too."
Even if faced with limited options, Francis says decorating is one of the reasons the holiday season is fun for families and is a good way to establish traditions, regardless of space.
"Decorating for holidays can be a fun distraction from all the craziness and busyness and can help remind us to focus on the good in life," she says.
McKinnis agrees, and mentions to add decor touches that incorporate your family's own take on the season.
"Include your children or grandchildren to decorate for the holidays," she says. "Their custom artwork is a priceless keepsake and will make a special addition to any holiday decor!"
As for other decorative ideas, Francis says to look for alternative surfaces to decorate that won't take up any extra space, "such as adding swags to the backs of dining chairs or placing swags above doorways."
"If you like holiday dishes but don't have the storage space, then buy only plates that can go with your everyday dinnerware," she says. "Plates take less storage space than bowls and mugs."
Overall, simplicity should be at the forefront when it comes to decorating.
"Remember to simplify," Francis says. "Too many things in a small space can just make it look cluttered. A few thoughtfully placed items can make all of the difference."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.