Laughter and shrieks rebounded from the rafters Tuesday while children bounced on trampolines at Ultimate Air in Scott City during an Easterseals social event.

There was lots of socializing going on, not just with the children with special needs and their siblings. But the parents, too.

Part of Easterseal's objective is to do more than help get the most out of a child's potential. Family members also get help, from individualized training to family-based activities designed to foster relationships and help several different families bolster each other.

Skylar Martin, 5, center, plays with Emmett Griffin, 7, left, and Jackson Mau, 9, right, during an Easterseals Midwest monthly outing Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, at Ultimate Air Trampoline Park in Scott City. Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

Jordan Starr, autism services manager at Easterseals, said these bounce-party events give families a chance to relax together while their children play.

Starr said Easterseals has several special events geared toward children under 15 years of age.

Jayse Revelle, 2, runs across a group of trampolines during an Easterseals Midwest monthly outing Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, at Ultimate Air Trampoline Park in Scott City. Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

At Ultimate Air, she said, "kids can play, hang out, jump around" while their parents can either meet with support staff or just relax together.

In other words, families can interact, and the children can interact with the staff.

Emmett Griffin, 7, climbs out of a foam pit Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, during an Easterseals Midwest monthly outing at Ultimate Air Trampoline Park in Scott City. Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

Starr said siblings are encouraged to play together, and that is a lot of fun to watch, she said.

Besides, "we want them to interact and give them that family experience," she added.

Parent Abby Griffin said Easterseals has done so much for her and her family, including both sons, one who has autism and one who does not.

Zach Martin holds hands with his daughter, Skylar, 5, before jumping into a pit of foam blocks Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, during an Easterseals Midwest monthly outing at Ultimate Air Trampoline Park in Scott City. Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

"It's made us feel like we're not alone," Griffin said, which, she added, sounds dramatic but is true.

Activities such as going to the water park are hard to prepare for ahead of time, Griffin said, but these events make it easier.

"He's blossomed," Griffin said of her son.

Brandon Barnes, 9, makes his way out of a foam pit Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, during an Easterseals Midwest monthly outing at Ultimate Air Trampoline Park in Scott City. Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

The Ultimate Air activity sessions aren't the only opportunities for interaction, either, Starr said. There's a Christmas party with milk and cookies. There are Cardinal baseball games in the summer, a Halloween party every October.

"But in the spring, there aren't as many holidays to celebrate," Starr said, and now that Cape Girardeau has a few more indoor play areas, this kind of activity is easier to organize.

Vance Griffin, 4, plays with Easterseals Midwest transition coordinator Susan Owen during a group outing Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, at Ultimate Air Trampoline Park in Scott City. Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

Easterseals Midwest -- Southeast Missouri at 611 N. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau serves 19 counties, from West Plains, Missouri, east to the Mississippi River, north to Ste. Genevieve County and south to the Missouri Bootheel.