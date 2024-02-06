Fly fishing and mentoring

I was probably 8 or 9 when I first saw someone fly fishing. Mom and Dad and Mick and I had gone to Three Corners north of Hyannis, Nebraska, to see if we could catch a bluegill or bass. When we got there, Uncle Raymond, Mom's brother, was fishing there with one of the Roses. He was fly fishing, which I thought was so neat. I had to try it.

So I pestered Dad till he helped me put together a split bamboo rod of his and an old fly reel. I can't remember having a tapered leader with a tippet, so probably just a piece of monofilament. I had a blast beating the water and catching the trees and the grass along the bank. I actually caught some bluegills.

Later on when shopping in Ogallala, while gawking at the guns and fishing stuff at Coast to Coast, I came across a fly-tying kit that promised to help one tie poppers and wooly worms and such. So Dad bought it for me, and I got with the program. I made some cork and Styrofoam poppers and wooly worms using feathers from birds and the chickens. I learned a lot, but never did learn how to fly fish effectively.

Then fast forward to 1979 when Marge and I and our boys moved to Bartlesville, Oklahoma, to go to college. It was a bigger town with lots of people, but there were hundreds of small ponds scattered all around. It was there that I bought an old fiberglass canoe that had been stolen and wrecked. It came in two pieces, the front half and the back half. So after fiberglassing it back together, we had a way to fly fish the small ponds.