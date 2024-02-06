Flowers in a treetop

Spring is a glorious time. Woodland wildflowers begin to take their turns blooming. From low growing spring beauty and Dutchman's breeches to the bushes of red buckeyes and fragrant sumac, wonderful new life is breathed into the forest.
Most of us though haven't seen too many close up flower buds of the tall trees in the Southeast Missouri woods. Pictured here are the flowers of a green ash tree. Because they are small and less flamboyant than maple blossoms and elm blossoms, the blossoms of the green ash are seldom noticed.
The green ash tree can grow to about 60 feet tall. It makes a nice shade tree. It is native to North America.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.