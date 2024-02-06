Flowers in a treetop

Most of us though haven't seen too many close up flower buds of the tall trees in the Southeast Missouri woods. Pictured here are the flowers of a green ash tree. Because they are small and less flamboyant than maple blossoms and elm blossoms, the blossoms of the green ash are seldom noticed.

The green ash tree can grow to about 60 feet tall. It makes a nice shade tree. It is native to North America.