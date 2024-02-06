All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesApril 9, 2022

Flowers in a treetop

Spring is a glorious time. Woodland wildflowers begin to take their turns blooming. From low growing spring beauty and Dutchman's breeches to the bushes of red buckeyes and fragrant sumac, wonderful new life is breathed into the forest. Most of us though haven't seen too many close up flower buds of the tall trees in the Southeast Missouri woods. ...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

Spring is a glorious time. Woodland wildflowers begin to take their turns blooming. From low growing spring beauty and Dutchman's breeches to the bushes of red buckeyes and fragrant sumac, wonderful new life is breathed into the forest.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Most of us though haven't seen too many close up flower buds of the tall trees in the Southeast Missouri woods. Pictured here are the flowers of a green ash tree. Because they are small and less flamboyant than maple blossoms and elm blossoms, the blossoms of the green ash are seldom noticed.

The green ash tree can grow to about 60 feet tall. It makes a nice shade tree. It is native to North America.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
ColumnNov. 25
Lowry: Why we love rockets
ColumnNov. 23
Presson: How family businesses drive economic growth and com...
ColumnNov. 23
Kinder: Embracing gratitude and community spirit this Thanks...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy