Flower bulbs planted with warm thoughts as winter knocks on door

By Darla Buckhannon

Happy birthday to Gail Heisserer, Robert Bowman, Lana McAlister, Randy Spane, Sharon Long, Mikylia Daniel, Mary Helen Smith, Viola Trankler, Morgan Swinford, Brad Daugherty, Larry Pobst, Dusty Leggett, Lori Meyr, Robert Blattel, Tom Davenport, Tim Cannon, Tyler Qualls, Terry Lee, John Walker Jr., Kevin Smith, Tristan Foulk, Scott Wachter and Christy VanToll.

Happy anniversary to Richard and Norma Graviett, Rick and June Cobb, Jerry and Anna Williams, Daryl Ross and Norma VanGennip, Ron and Charlotte Dirnberger and Jeremy and Crystal Pobst.

The Senior Center will serve a Thanks For Giving Dinner at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday for center volunteers.

Thermostats have gone from air conditioning to cranking up the furnace with these wide swings in temperatures. I was able to plant many flower bulbs here and there in my yard, and thinking I was done. Then Richard bought some more bulbs. I got them in the ground thinking spring should be interesting as to what plantings pop up!

The nights have been crisp and clear with spectacular views of the moon, stars and planets. The warm days have been perfect for walking, and just the other day we saw two bald eagles flying over Gray Avenue. What a delightful sight it was!

As we honored our veterans last weekend we also are reminded President Trump has designated the month of November as National Veterans and Military Families Month.

Around town

The Chamber of Commerce has announced "Super Heroes Christmas" as the theme for this year's Christmas parade on Dec. 2.

The Chamber of Commerce also has announced the sixth annual Chaffee Chamber Trivia Night will be Jan. 13 at the VFW. Registration is 5 p.m., and trivia begins at 6 p.m. Registration before Jan. 6 is $15 per person, which includes chili, soup, hot dogs and dessert. There will be door prizes, a 50/50 drawing and prizes for the best decorated table. It is always a fun night! For more information, contact Laura Estes (318-6217) or Linda Yarbro (887-1704).

The fundraiser for the Chaffee Public Library is Dec. 3 at the VFW. The Make Your Own Furry Friend and Chili Dinner will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. You can eat chili or order your favorite friend, or do both. Chili is $7 for adults and $5 for 12 and younger.

Several observers have asked if the city is going to do something to preserve the mural local artist Aaron Horrell painted on the south side of the Hunt's Pizza building. Painted in 2005, the weather and sun is taking a toll on the lovely railroad painting.