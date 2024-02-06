All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesNovember 17, 2018

Flood of 1922 devastates Cape Girardeau

Southeast Missouri has experienced flooding of the Mississippi River hundreds of times since at least 1844. The marks on the floodwall in Cape Girardeau denote flood stage heights in 1844, 1943, 1973, and 1993. One that is not listed is the flood that occurred in April 1922. Rains swept through Missouri and other states on April 10. This deluge caused tornadoes, property damage, deaths, and subsequent area flooding...

Garret B. Kremer-Wright avatar
Garret B. Kremer-Wright
Frisco Railroad engine number 3685 struggles through the floodwaters on April 15, 1922, in Cape Girardeau.
Frisco Railroad engine number 3685 struggles through the floodwaters on April 15, 1922, in Cape Girardeau.Courtesy of the State Historical Society of Missouri-Cape Girardeau

Southeast Missouri has experienced flooding of the Mississippi River hundreds of times since at least 1844. The marks on the floodwall in Cape Girardeau denote flood stage heights in 1844, 1943, 1973, and 1993.

One that is not listed is the flood that occurred in April 1922. Rains swept through Missouri and other states on April 10. This deluge caused tornadoes, property damage, deaths, and subsequent area flooding.

The following day, downtown streets and businesses in Cape Girardeau were flooded. Water Street, aptly named, was "a solid sheet of water." The Frisco Railroad had water over the tracks. One train, like the one pictured, chugged its way through a foot of water.

Just south of town, farm fields were covered in four inches of water for several days.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Heavy rain continued to fall in St. Louis and Illinois over the next several days. The waters continued to rise further into downtown, lapping its way to businesses on Main and Themis streets. Residents stacked sandbags outside of local businesses and moved goods to higher ground. The Frisco station and business owners moved their goods to higher ground.

According to the April 22 issue of the Southeast Missourian, residents of Neely's Landing were without bread for three days.

East Cape Girardeau and other towns in Southern Illinois were not as fortunate. Levees broke in the Illinois towns of Ware and McClure causing at least two feet of water to inundate farm fields and buildings.

Finally, on April 26, nearly three weeks after the initial rain, the Mississippi River slowly receded. The water rose to 38 feet which was just below the 1844 stage of 42 feet.

Additional photographs of this flood are in the Debra Holley Photographs (CG0028) at the State Historical Society of Missouri-Cape Girardeau.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnDec. 18
Smith: Fighting for our rural communities
ColumnDec. 14
Kinder: Funding initiatives in 2024 and the future
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy