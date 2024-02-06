Flood of 1922 devastates Cape Girardeau

Southeast Missouri has experienced flooding of the Mississippi River hundreds of times since at least 1844. The marks on the floodwall in Cape Girardeau denote flood stage heights in 1844, 1943, 1973, and 1993.

One that is not listed is the flood that occurred in April 1922. Rains swept through Missouri and other states on April 10. This deluge caused tornadoes, property damage, deaths, and subsequent area flooding.

The following day, downtown streets and businesses in Cape Girardeau were flooded. Water Street, aptly named, was "a solid sheet of water." The Frisco Railroad had water over the tracks. One train, like the one pictured, chugged its way through a foot of water.

Just south of town, farm fields were covered in four inches of water for several days.