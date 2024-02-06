Hurtgen: Five reasons to speak positively

I’ve been secretly conducting an experiment to measure the impact of my words, their tone and their delivery upon myself and those around me. My theory, based upon the Bible, is that by consciously using life-giving words and tones, both my demeanor and those around me will be impacted positively.

Proverbs 18:21 says, “Death and life are in the power of the tongue.” The tongue, which is small, can, like a rudder, set the course of large things (James 1:4 – 5). Gracious words are sweet (Proverbs 16:24.) We do not realize our speech has power upon us and others. Here are a few reasons to consciously speak in a life-giving way.

Words are like fuel. What you say and how you say it will either fill you up or drain you. “Just getting by", “Doing all right" and “at least I’m above ground” are words that drain. These draining words foster the idea that you are struggling, just getting by, and death would be worse, but not by much. Nothing life-giving comes from this type of vocabulary. Your words will either fuel a sense of death or life.

People, including you, matter too much to not be life-giving in your speech. You matter too much to reinforce the idea that things are “better than you deserve". God tells us that there is life, sweetness, and healing to the bones in the words we use. Consciously using life-giving speech can give life, influence great movements, and set the course for greatness or destruction.