Five-ingredient chicken wings are a crowd-pleasing dinner

At the end of a long fall day -- after dealing with all the seasonal demands of work and school -- you don't want making dinner to be a big deal. What's called for is something that's idiot-proof and crowd-pleasing.

This recipe for Five-Ingredient Mexican-Style Chicken Wings presents us with everything that makes chicken delicious -- skin, bones and meat -- in miniature form. And the best part for the home cook is that they require no cutting up or detailed preparation. Season them, toss them in the oven and you're done.

Here I've gussied up the wings with some Mexican ingredients, starting with chipotle-flavored garlic mayo and ending with crushed tortilla chips. If you're scared by the amount of chipotle, just add less of it -- although, trust me, the rest of the recipe's ingredients tend to tamp down the heat. And you can reduce the total number of calories by using low-fat mayo and oven-baked tortilla chips. But do make sure the tortilla chips are seasoned. If they aren't, mix them with a little salt after you've crushed them. The finishing touch? A spritz of lime -- just the thing to brighten up the baked wings.

Five-Ingredient Mexican-Style Chicken Wings

Start to finish: 1 hour (20 active)