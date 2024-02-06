All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesSeptember 17, 2017

Five-ingredient chicken wings are a crowd-pleasing dinner

At the end of a long fall day -- after dealing with all the seasonal demands of work and school -- you don't want making dinner to be a big deal. What's called for is something that's idiot-proof and crowd-pleasing. This recipe for Five-Ingredient Mexican-Style Chicken Wings presents us with everything that makes chicken delicious -- skin, bones and meat -- in miniature form. ...

By SARA MOULTON ~ Associated Press
This photo shows Mexican-style chicken wings in New York. This dish is from a recipe by Sara Moulton.
This photo shows Mexican-style chicken wings in New York. This dish is from a recipe by Sara Moulton.Sara Moulton ~ Associated Press

At the end of a long fall day -- after dealing with all the seasonal demands of work and school -- you don't want making dinner to be a big deal. What's called for is something that's idiot-proof and crowd-pleasing.

This recipe for Five-Ingredient Mexican-Style Chicken Wings presents us with everything that makes chicken delicious -- skin, bones and meat -- in miniature form. And the best part for the home cook is that they require no cutting up or detailed preparation. Season them, toss them in the oven and you're done.

Here I've gussied up the wings with some Mexican ingredients, starting with chipotle-flavored garlic mayo and ending with crushed tortilla chips. If you're scared by the amount of chipotle, just add less of it -- although, trust me, the rest of the recipe's ingredients tend to tamp down the heat. And you can reduce the total number of calories by using low-fat mayo and oven-baked tortilla chips. But do make sure the tortilla chips are seasoned. If they aren't, mix them with a little salt after you've crushed them. The finishing touch? A spritz of lime -- just the thing to brighten up the baked wings.

Five-Ingredient Mexican-Style Chicken Wings

Start to finish: 1 hour (20 active)

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Servings: 4 to 6

  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 1 tablespoon minced chipotle in adobo
  • 12 chicken wing drumettes or 6 whole chicken wings, cut into joints
  • 1 1/2 cups finely crushed tortilla chips
  • Lime wedges for garnish

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place a rack inside a rimmed sheet pan.

In a medium bowl combine the mayonnaise, garlic, chipotle and 1 tablespoon water. Add the chicken wings and toss them so that they are coated well on all sides. Roll them in the tortilla chips, making sure they are well coated on all sides and transfer them to the rack on the sheet pan.

Bake the wings on the middle shelf of the oven for 30 to 35 minutes or until they are golden brown and cooked through. Let stand for 5 minutes. Transfer to plates and serve with lime wedges.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
FeaturesJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy