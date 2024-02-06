Five faves that brought raves in 2023

The year just gone by had more than its share of tragedy and sadness, much of it promising to continue into the year just started. And yet, despite the afflictions of 2023, in many ways it was not unlike other years. People got married. Children were born. Seniors graduated from school. Movies were produced. Music was performed. Art was crafted. Books were written. And recipes were created.

Thus, around this time of transition, we are bombarded with compilations of last year's top movies, songs, news stories, books, and even Tik Tok videos. Not wanting to be left out, I offer my contribution to the custom: a collection of some of my favorite dishes and recipes from last year.

I'd like to think that a few of the recipes that appeared in this space last year have become your favorites, such as, perhaps, the Schaum Torte. I hadn't made one in years, but when I saw a discussion of it in Ann Bryn's food blog, "Between the Layers," I pulled out an old edition of "Joy of Cooking," the last in which the recipe appears, and made it again. I'd forgotten what a decadent dessert it is. (semissourian.com/story/3003296.html)

Or maybe you've become hooked, as I have, on my pumpkin bread with dried cherries and pecans. Not the typically heavy, cake-like quick bread that results from most such recipes, this one has a finer texture, partly as a consequence of malted milk powder. It also uses five spice powder instead of more conventional flavorings. We ate a ton of it over the holidays but make it year-round. (semissourian.com/story/3016854.html)

But in this column I want to identify some favorite recipes from last year that never made it into the newspaper yet were still among the best.

__Molasses and Ginger Spice Cake:__ The best gingerbread I ever had was many years ago at a little cafe on the Big Island of Hawaii. I've tried to duplicate it many times since and have come close using a technique wherein you combine fresh ginger with sugar and let it sit until it turns into a syrup. But recently I ran across an even simpler recipe that comes just as close on Jennifer Latham's blog. It's made entirely in a blender. (jenniferlathambread.com/post/molasses-ginger-spice-cake).