Fitting into the puzzle

Have you ever thought of life as a puzzle, and you are the one that has to find your place among the pieces? The pieces fit only where they should. We search and search trying to find the exact place where each outlined piece joins the others and we must find where each fits. Although I've often attempted to force an unmatched part into another, where it didn't belong, the actual puzzle picture refused to change its boundaries and allow me, the intruder, inside. I was trying to maneuver the wrong part where it didn't fit. The same holds true to the puzzle that we must tackle in putting our life together. Only we can assemble the parts.
When we're infants, we seem to be inserted into a ready-made puzzle, one of which others choose. We are born into a particular environment, with pre-chosen parents that hold certain values and beliefs. We can't question our circumstance. However this predicament doesn't last. As we grow into maturity, we find that our situation depends primarily on our choices. I began to research and mull that enigma around in my head as I encountered and witnessed various happenings. I thought about children that must change schools that have become their sanctuary, a place where they feel comfortable and safe. Yet they have been forced into fitting themselves into a new environment. No arguments, substitutes or changes were allowed. I was a product of someone that changed schools five times during high school. Fortunately, I knew I couldn't change the situation, so I tried to fit myself into a new puzzle with each move. I decided I must sink or swim and that I would certainly rather adjust and fit in instead of remaining outside, and miserable.
Children, reared in military households are constantly required to fit themselves into new and unfamiliar surroundings. I admire their tenacity and ability to bend and spring straight again, going on and re-adjusting, yet, another time. Some do well and others falter, finding the unfamiliarity of the moves disconcerting wondering where they will fit within another puzzle.
I have, recently, taken notice of husbands and wives that have lost their spouses, others, their children and other loved ones. Those that are left behind must find new ways to fill the space once filled by those now absent. They must reassemble their puzzle and search again, for where they can fill the empty space without the company of those they have lost. They ask, "What now?" Will they start all over again?
Hope is a light that's always in front of, and within us, just waiting for the opportunity to show its favor and spur us on. Scripture encourages people with the words, "I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope" (Jeremiah 29-11). Our hope can keep us focused on the positive changes we are making, rather than on the negative. Hope allows us to believe that our present and future is, and will be, better than our past. Although many puzzles never reach completion, we can, at least, begin to put our maze of cardboard, or other materials called life experiences, together. If our first attempt fails, we can start again, to find our place wherever we are. We must keep our eyes focused on "our life", rather than that of someone else's. Everyone's situation is different, and experiences affect various individuals in unlike ways.
When we continue to try to be something or someone we're not, we are asking for failure and stress. One, really can't, force a round peg into a square hole and vise-versa. Our skills, personalities and talents are made to fit in, somewhere -- anywhere, in the plan of God, and consequently the universe. It's only when we refrain from fighting against what's authentic and refuse to assume an attitude of self-pity that we can move forward. Each person has his/her constant challenge to keep putting his puzzle together while looking for pieces that will fit his current situation under different circumstances. We choose different paths to find out how we can best fit into the whole of that puzzle called life.
