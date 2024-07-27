Fitting into the puzzle

Have you ever thought of life as a puzzle, and you are the one that has to find your place among the pieces? The pieces fit only where they should. We search and search trying to find the exact place where each outlined piece joins the others and we must find where each fits. Although I've often attempted to force an unmatched part into another, where it didn't belong, the actual puzzle picture refused to change its boundaries and allow me, the intruder, inside. I was trying to maneuver the wrong part where it didn't fit. The same holds true to the puzzle that we must tackle in putting our life together. Only we can assemble the parts.

When we're infants, we seem to be inserted into a ready-made puzzle, one of which others choose. We are born into a particular environment, with pre-chosen parents that hold certain values and beliefs. We can't question our circumstance. However this predicament doesn't last. As we grow into maturity, we find that our situation depends primarily on our choices. I began to research and mull that enigma around in my head as I encountered and witnessed various happenings. I thought about children that must change schools that have become their sanctuary, a place where they feel comfortable and safe. Yet they have been forced into fitting themselves into a new environment. No arguments, substitutes or changes were allowed. I was a product of someone that changed schools five times during high school. Fortunately, I knew I couldn't change the situation, so I tried to fit myself into a new puzzle with each move. I decided I must sink or swim and that I would certainly rather adjust and fit in instead of remaining outside, and miserable.

Children, reared in military households are constantly required to fit themselves into new and unfamiliar surroundings. I admire their tenacity and ability to bend and spring straight again, going on and re-adjusting, yet, another time. Some do well and others falter, finding the unfamiliarity of the moves disconcerting wondering where they will fit within another puzzle.