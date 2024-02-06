Fitbit recalls 1M Ionic watches after burn injuries

SILVER SPRING, Md. -- Google-owned Fitbit has recalled 1 million of its Ionic smartwatches after dozens of users reported burn injuries after the battery overheated.

The fitness gadget maker says anyone who bought the $299 watch with the model number FB503 should immediately stop using the product and contact Fitbit for packaging to return it. Customers will receive a full refund and a discount of 40% to purchase certain Fitbit products, the company said.

Fitbit received 115 reports of the battery overheating in the U.S., with 78 reports of burn injuries including 2 reports of third-degree burns and four claims of second-degree burns. There were 40 reports of burn injuries internationally.

Fitbit, based in San Francisco, introduced the Ionic watches in 2017 and stopped producing them in 2020.