Fit for a queen

A forthcoming book, "Pride and Pudding," that Jane Austen might have written had she any interest in cooking, notes that pudding is "one of the characteristic dishes of British cuisine." No wonder, then, that Buckingham Palace is celebrating Queen Elizabeth's 70th anniversary on the throne with a competition to select a fitting pudding (in England all desserts are called puddings) to honor the monarch.

The association between British royalty and food has always been a close one, never so much as with the gluttonous George IV whose favorite breakfast included two pigeons, three beefsteaks, and many glasses of wine, champagne, port, and brandy.

Recent sovereigns are more restrained, but nonetheless their names are bestowed on countless dishes. Coronation Chicken, still popular in Britain, was created for the present queen's enthronement in 1953. Containing curry powder, it was considered exotic. Then there's Victoria Sponge, a cake promoted by Mary Berry, herself a culinary royal; Apple Charlotte, a descendant of Queen's pudding, named for the wife of George III; and Queen Mother's Cake, named for the current queen's late mother. Moreover, food producers favored by a ruler can be awarded a royal warrant. Queen Elizabeth has given such recognition to the chocolatier Cadbury's; Paxton & Whitfield, the oldest U.K. cheesemonger; and Kellogg's, makers of Special K, the queen's favorite.

So it only makes sense to honor the queen on her historic day with a "pud," and I have come up with one. It is a cheesecake, because I have some familiarity with that concoction, and because cheesecake is Britain's favorite cake, finishing in a recent poll ahead of even the Victoria Sponge. It contains chocolate because Queen Elizabeth is a confirmed chocoholic. It is served pudding-style in individual ramekins. And it is served warm. And therein lies a story.

Years ago when I was in the cheesecake business, I was helping Marge Janssen remove twenty cheesecakes from the ovens when I dropped a cake to the floor with a thud. Miraculously the hot cheesecake landed intact, right side up, but we knew we couldn't sell it. So once we finished unloading the remaining cakes, we impatiently took a few bites of the plummeted cheesecake, hoping to hide the evidence. We could not get over how good the cheesecake tasted warm from the oven. We probably shouldn't have been surprised, because cheesecake is essentially a custard, or pudding, and who hasn't licked a few spoonfuls of hot pudding from a just-made pot and marveled at how it tasted even better than when chilled? Still, it never occurred to us that there could be a market for a warm cheesecake since the only kind we knew was always served cold or at room temperature.

A few years later, however, my son and his wife were having dinner at the San Ysidro Ranch in California, when, as their meal was drawing to a close, they spied on the menu an item labeled "warm cheesecake." They, of course, had to try it, and, not surprisingly, reported that it was wonderful. So as it turned out, this fancy venue, where newlyweds John and Jacqueline Kennedy once dined, was offering, and charging top dollar for, the very dessert Marge and I had unwittingly invented long before.