Fish fry season: Welcoming all the sinners and saints!

If you were hoping to read about my encounter with a massive beast of a burger, hang tight because all the details are coming soon to a newspaper near you.
This week is all about a Lenten season tradition: The church "basement" fish fry.
Now, before any of you get in a tizzy and accuse me of shoving religion down your throat, ask yourself a couple of questions: 1. Have I ever consumed enough alcohol to fuel Mahomes recent Super Bowl celebration in the name of Mardi Gras? 2. Have I ever hoped to find the baby while eating a King cake? (You know that is supposed to represent a little baby Jesus, right?) 3. Have I ever in my life decorated my rear-view mirror with Mardi Gras beads as a badge of honor? If you answered "yes" to any of those questions, someone has already sneaked "religion" into your life, and you survived. I assure you holy water will not squirt from your newspaper or computer screen if you continue reading, though it would be pretty cool if it did. Imagine the possibilities ... but I digress.
A real "foodie," such as Anthony Bourdain, knows to truly understand a culture you should take every opportunity to immerse yourself in their traditions. If a foreigner visited the Midwest this time of year, they might be intrigued by the endless fish fry announcements popping up around town. A true foodie would be prepared to answer their questions with firsthand experience. So, here we go.
A couple of weeks ago I was invited to the Knights of Columbus fish fry in Jackson. My first thought was, "What in the world am I supposed to write about that?" I mean, I'm not even Catholic. I don't know the rules. Are they rivals, like in football? Will my church membership be stripped from me when Pastor Ron finds out? Can a person be unbaptized? I'm kidding, I didn't ask myself any of those questions. I thought, "Mmmm ... fish fry!" and marked my calendar.
Last Friday, I left work and drove straight to the Knights of Columbus building located at 3305 N. High St. I noticed a huge castle-looking building to the right of the sign and wondered if that was my turn. It was not. I took the other entrance up the long driveway, took the first right through to the back parking lot and entered the building through the doors closest to the playground. You will know you are at the right place when you see people exiting the building carrying white Styrofoam containers. Once I entered the building, I turned right and walked straight ahead, where I purchased my ticket. They offered dine-in or carryout. I chose carryout, proceeded past tables of people enjoying their meals and handed my ticket to the friendly woman at the window. The options were chicken, fish or a combination of both. I chose the combo platter. It was quickly packaged, and before I knew it, I was in my car and on my way. Easy peasy.
No one asked me about my faith. No one prayed for me (as far as I know). I didn't have to confess my sins. They didn't sneak in a church service or try to convert me to Catholicism. No one spontaneously burst into flames while I was there. The transaction was quicker and less dramatic than a TV drug deal.
Now, if I didn't have to take photos, I would have grabbed the fish out of the box and eaten it in the car on my way home. You don't have to be a foodie to know fish is best hot and straight from the fryer, but I resisted temptation.
When I arrived home and examined the contents of my bag, I found it stuffed with catfish, chicken, French fries, macaroni and cheese, hush puppies, baked beans and coleslaw. Everything was delicious in your typical "uncle cooking in the backyard comfort food" kind of way. A great deal for just $13.
As I ate, I reflected on my experience. So many people coordinated to make the fish fry possible and available to all. For many churches, these types of fundraisers allow them to support other organizations within the community, like the Special Olympics, Habitat for Humanity and Wounded Warriors while creating an opportunity to commune with others.
Whether a sinner, saint or just a curious foodie, don't miss your chance to give one of your local fish fries a try.