Fish fry season: Welcoming all the sinners and saints!

This week is all about a Lenten season tradition: The church "basement" fish fry.

Now, before any of you get in a tizzy and accuse me of shoving religion down your throat, ask yourself a couple of questions: 1. Have I ever consumed enough alcohol to fuel Mahomes recent Super Bowl celebration in the name of Mardi Gras? 2. Have I ever hoped to find the baby while eating a King cake? (You know that is supposed to represent a little baby Jesus, right?) 3. Have I ever in my life decorated my rear-view mirror with Mardi Gras beads as a badge of honor? If you answered "yes" to any of those questions, someone has already sneaked "religion" into your life, and you survived. I assure you holy water will not squirt from your newspaper or computer screen if you continue reading, though it would be pretty cool if it did. Imagine the possibilities ... but I digress.

A real "foodie," such as Anthony Bourdain, knows to truly understand a culture you should take every opportunity to immerse yourself in their traditions. If a foreigner visited the Midwest this time of year, they might be intrigued by the endless fish fry announcements popping up around town. A true foodie would be prepared to answer their questions with firsthand experience. So, here we go.

A couple of weeks ago I was invited to the Knights of Columbus fish fry in Jackson. My first thought was, "What in the world am I supposed to write about that?" I mean, I'm not even Catholic. I don't know the rules. Are they rivals, like in football? Will my church membership be stripped from me when Pastor Ron finds out? Can a person be unbaptized? I'm kidding, I didn't ask myself any of those questions. I thought, "Mmmm ... fish fry!" and marked my calendar.

