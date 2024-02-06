First wasp of spring?

This little fellow is about one inch long in body length and has two antennas that are equally as long. It is common in Southeast Missouri but not often seen or recognized for what it is. This is a kind of wasp called an ichneumon (pronounce it itch-new-mon).
In early spring you can see ichneumons buzzing an outside light with the moths. Your porch light should draw several in when left on after dark for an hour or so.
I took this photo on March 4. Do not try to hold the little ichneumon in your hands. It can sting you. It is a native wasp.
