First lady appears to borrow from Michelle Obama's playbook

WASHINGTON -- Bare arms and a belted waist, a White House vegetable garden and parents in the residence: Melania Trump is borrowing pages from Michelle Obama's playbook.

From public policy to high fashion to family ties, Trump is keeping alive parts of the former first lady's legacy even as President Donald Trump's administration alters other aspects.

Obama made it acceptable for first ladies to shun the confining, jewel-toned suits her predecessors wore like uniforms, and her successor is embracing that same free-wheeling fashion sense.

During President Trump's first overseas trip in late May, the first lady stepped off of Air Force One in Saudi Arabia wearing a long-sleeved, black jumpsuit accented with a wide, gold belt. A former model, Melania Trump has worn a number of sleeveless and belted outfits since, almost always paired with towering heels.

She has kept Michelle Obama's vegetable garden and shown interest in women's empowerment, military families and children's issues. Obama championed all as first lady. But where she hosted public events in the garden to encourage healthy eating, Trump has yet to hold an activity there.

Next month, Melania Trump will lead the U.S. delegation to the Invictus Games, an Olympics-style competition for wounded military personnel. The Obama White House helped promote the games after Britain's Prince Harry created them in 2014.

On the family front, the first lady's parents -- Viktor and Amalija Knavs -- spent time at the White House after their daughter officially moved in in June. They spent Father's Day weekend with the Trumps at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland. The Knavs live in New York and aren't expected to join their daughter in the White House. Michelle Obama's mother, Marian Robinson, lived in the White House during the eight years Barack Obama was president to help care for her granddaughters.

"She really did admire Michelle Obama very much," Myra Gutin, author of "The President's Partner: The First Lady in the Twentieth Century," said of Trump.

"Maybe she's following in those footsteps and is expressing her admiration by doing things that, if they aren't the same, are similar."

Admiration for Obama's legacy is a bit harder to find elsewhere in the administration.

In his first major act in office, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue partially rolled back federal rules the former first lady championed as part of her healthy-eating initiative. Schools now will have more time to cut the amount of sodium in meals. The department also will continue to waive the requirement that all grains served must be 50 percent whole grain.

The Food and Drug Administration also has postponed introduction of a redesigned food label to help consumers quickly see how many calories and added sugars are in packaged foods and beverages.