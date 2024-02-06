First Jackon mayor was attorney Limbaugh

The old streets of Jackson were deserted except for the occasional wagon that bumped along carrying those who had perished of the Asiatic cholera and bilious fever that raged in the countryside. It was the summer of 1852 and Cape Girardeau County's "round two" of the disease.... The first onslaught of 1833 took 128 citizens.

During the June 1852 epidemic, Thomas Jefferson Wilson Limbaugh had been taken from his family, leaving his wife, Hannah, pregnant with their son, Jefferson Wilson Limbaugh. Jefferson, born Dec. 7, 1852, would never know his father, who was also the publisher and editor of the Southern Democrat newspaper of Jackson in 1850.

Times were hard for Hannah, a pioneer lady, who also had a daughter, Catherine Bernice, age 2. She would remarry Thomas Swift in 1857.

Following J.W.'s education in the Apple Creek area schools, he was encouraged to pursue a college education at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, and State Normal School in Cape Girardeau. He became a teacher locally and in Tennessee.

As a young man, he would have been well acquainted with public service in the county. Judge Frederick Limbaugh, also a teacher, was present at the first court of Common Pleas and Quarter Sessions of the County on March 19, 1805. Upon his return from Tennessee, Jefferson became an apprentice attorney with Louis Houck and Johnson Ranney. In 1881 he took a partnership with the R.B. Oliver office in Jackson for five years.

On Nov. 24, 1881, J.W. was betrothed to Anne Moon, daughter of Jackson dentist, Henry and Martha Moon.