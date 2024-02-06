A baby girl who made her debut into the world at 5:18 p.m. is the first baby of 2024 born at Saint Francis Healthcare System's Family BirthPlace. Proud parents Logan and Brandon Patrick welcomed their second daughter, Adalee Layne Patrick, on Monday, Jan. 1. The 6-pound, 11-ounce, 19.5-inch-long Adalee joins big sister Emmi...

A baby girl who made her debut into the world at 5:18 p.m. is the first baby of 2024 born at Saint Francis Healthcare System's Family BirthPlace. Proud parents Logan and Brandon Patrick welcomed their second daughter, Adalee Layne Patrick, on Monday, Jan. 1. The 6-pound, 11-ounce, 19.5-inch-long Adalee joins big sister Emmi. Submitted by Elena Tanner