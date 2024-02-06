Finishing together

When Debbie Leoni started the Southeast Missouri chapter of My Team Triumph in 2013, she did so on a hunch. She believed the Cape Girardeau running community would welcome an organization that could help disabled individuals by pushing special race chairs.

She was right.

"It's just grown like crazy," she said.

Although Leoni had lived in the Cape Girardeau area previously, she was inspired to start the Southeast Missouri chapter several years ago while living in Wisconsin.

"A friend of mine started the Wisconsin chapter," she said. "I've worked here in Cape. I thought I knew a lot of people who would really love the My Team Triumph and what it stood for."

Amy Jansen congratulates Ashlynn Porter after finishing the My Team Triumph Resolution Run on Jan. 1 outside of the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

So she approached the families of two individuals with disabilities to ask if they'd like to be paired with a runner and chair to complete a race. In other words, she asked if they'd like to be what My Team Triumph calls "captains."

"They were wholeheartedly excited to get involved with it," she said.

Fast forward to now, when the organization has seen 25 different captains and recruited more than 100 "angels" to help get them across the finish line. And that's not counting the times they visit the veterans home in the summer to take the residents out on rides, either.

They're up to 11 captain's chairs. Two are only for pulling behind bicycles, and others are only for pushing by runners, but most are convertible.

And while they celebrated 2017 with a race, the My Team Triumph's New Year's Day event was somewhat bittersweet. One of the chairs was empty.

Volunteer Mark Klaus looks out for traffic while participants in the My Team Triumph Resolution Run cross East Rodney Drive on Jan. 1 in Cape Girardeau. Ben Matthews

Brandon McArthur, one of those two original captains, was diagnosed with a degenerative disease called ataxia-telangiectasia, or AT, as a child.