Finger foods to ring in the new year

I think it goes without saying that 2020 has been the oddest and most different year we have ever seen. I don't know very many people, or any at all for that matter, who are sorry to see 2020 go away and not ready to welcome a new year.
As 2020 comes to a close for us, there are no travel memories or new photos for the vacation photo album, no pictures from family gatherings and now no big new year's eve party or celebration. We are pretty much over the year 2020, and we are welcoming a new year with open arms, without hugging of course.
Today I thought about some finger foods for new year's eve; cheese balls, dips and light snacks all to enjoy while welcoming the new year.
Spice up the appetizer table with this south-of-the-border take on a cheese ball. Pepper Jack cheese turns up the heat, cilantro and lime add fresh zest and a crushed tortilla-chip coating adds crunch.
In food processor, place cheeses, lime juice and onion powder. Cover; process until well mixed. Spoon into medium bowl. Stir in olives and cilantro.
Place crushed tortilla chips on waxed paper. Spoon cheese mixture onto chips. Roll to coat cheese ball with chips. Serve with crackers.
Note: Make the cheese ball ahead of time and refrigerate. For easy spreading, let it stand at room temperature about 15 minutes before serving.
Use chopped olives instead of sliced if you prefer.
Source: www.bettycrocker.com/recipes/pepper-jack-cheese-ball/79374034-ec25-48e4-9753-b197fb41e9ba
Heat oven to 400 degrees.
Mix cream cheese, 1 cup of the Swiss cheese, the dressing and corned beef. Spread in 9-inch pie plate or quiche dish, 9-inch-by-1 1/2- inches. Top with sauerkraut and remaining 1/2 cup Swiss cheese. (Cover and refrigerate up to 24 hours if desired.)
Bake about 15 minutes or until bubbly around edge. Serve hot with pretzel crackers or cocktail bread. Garnish with chives and radishes.
Note: Substitute 4 ounces deli sliced turkey, chopped, instead of the corned beef for a slightly different version.
To soften cream cheese, simply let it come to room temperature.
Source: www.bettycrocker.com/recipes/cheesy-reuben-appetizer/72389fed-662b-4e1a-b567-81a5582d48e3
Heat oven to 375 degrees
Cook broccoli with cheese sauce as directed on bag. Remove from bag to large bowl. Using kitchen scissors, roughly cut up broccoli. Add cream cheese, half of the Cheddar cheese, the sour cream, mayonnaise, ground red pepper and crumbled bacon. Stir until well combined. Scrape mixture into ungreased ovenproof dish (that will hold at least 2 cups), and place on cookie sheet. Sprinkle top with remaining cheese.
Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until golden and bubbling. Cool 5 to 10 minutes before serving. Serve with crackers.
Note: The dip will be very hot and melty at 20 to 25 minutes, but depending on your oven it may not brown on top. You can broil the top of the dip two to three minutes to achieve a golden top crust. You can divide the dip into two smaller freezer and ovenproof baking dishes and freeze, wrapped well in foil, for up to one month. Just defrost overnight in the refrigerator before baking.
Source: www.bettycrocker.com/recipes/creamy-bacon-broccoli-cheese-dip/c65f1030-963f-4068-a3c6-bca0ce0ccd7b?p=1&position=RDPToolbarRAIL.Print
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray mini muffin tin with non-stick spray. Cut each biscuit in half, stretch each half a little and press into muffin tin on the bottom and up the sides. In a medium bowl, mix shrimp, mayonnaise, cheese, scallions and seasonings. Place generous tablespoon of mixture on top of each biscuit.
Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the puffs are golden and bubbling.
Source: www.cookpad.com/us/recipes/338975-shrimp-puffs?via=pinterest
Heat oven to 300 degrees. Line 2 baking pans with parchment and set aside.
To a small bowl, add melted butter, Worcestershire sauce, dill, garlic powder, onion powder, dried chives, salt, and cayenne pepper. Mix to combine.
Add cheese crackers, Goldfish crackers, Fritos, and pretzels to a large bowl. Pour seasoned butter over crackers and toss to combine. Divide seasoned cracker mix between 2 prepared baking pans and place in oven. Bake for 10 minutes then toss mixture. Cook an additional 10 minutes then toss a second time. Continue baking for 10 minutes.
Remove pans from the oven and let cool 5 minutes. Serve immediately.
Store in an airtight container at room temperature.
Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/spicy-cheese-cracker-snack-mix/#wprm-recipe-container-110320
Crushed pineapple, smoky bacon, and loads of cheese are all turned into a sweet, savory cheese ball that's irresistible.
Place all ingredients into a medium-size bowl. Using a hand mixer or wooden spoon, mix until blended well. Divide mixture in half and form into balls. Wrap in plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator.
Before serving, coat cheese ball with chopped pecans and parsley.
Note: Cheese ball can be frozen for up to 3 months. Thaw, then roll in chopped pecans and parsley then serve.
Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/pineapple-bacon-cheese-ball/
A hot taco dip layered with refried beans, taco meat, tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives, and cheese can be served plain or decorated for a New Year's Eve party.
Decoration: 30-40 black olive slices, optional, to spell out 2021
Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add ground beef and cook until browned; drain. Add taco seasoning and water and bring to a boil. Lower heat and simmer until most of the liquid has evaporated.
Spread refried beans into bottom of a round or rectangle baking dish. Spread the taco meat over the layer of refried beans. Sprinkle on diced tomatoes, diced jalapenos, and chopped olives. Top with shredded cheeses.
Arrange black olive slices in the appropriate date (2021) over top of the cheese.
Bake for 25 minutes or until heated through. Serve hot with large tortilla chips or scooping style Fritos.
Source: www.hungryhappenings.com/easy-appetizer-taco-dip-new-years-eve-party/
The classic combination of peanut butter and crackers get a chocolate snack overhaul with quick and easy Ritz Bits Muddy Buddies.
In a microwave bowl, add chocolate chips and vegetable oil. Microwave chips and oil, using 30 second increments, stirring after each increment until chips are melted. Chips will continue to melt while stirring. Be careful not to overcook the chocolate.
Pour Ritz Bits in a large bowl. Pour chocolate over top. Use a rubber spatula to scrape all of the chocolate from the bowl to add to the crackers. Toss crackers in chocolate until all are crackers are well coated.
Add powdered sugar and hot chocolate mix to a gallon-sized zip top back. Shake to mix. Add chocolate coated Ritz bits to gallon bag. Shake well until all crackers are well coated. Pour out onto wax paper. Break up large groups of crackers that have stuck together. Put separated crackers back into zip bag and shake in powder sugar coating again, When all the crackers have been coated, excess sugar shaken off and chocolate coating set, serve. Takes about 10 minutes or so for chocolate to set in a cool, dry kitchen.
Notes: Great as gifts. Can be stored for up to 1 week.
Source: www.southerndiscourse.com/ritz-bits-muddy-buddies-snack/
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
