Finger foods to ring in the new year

I think it goes without saying that 2020 has been the oddest and most different year we have ever seen. I don't know very many people, or any at all for that matter, who are sorry to see 2020 go away and not ready to welcome a new year.

As 2020 comes to a close for us, there are no travel memories or new photos for the vacation photo album, no pictures from family gatherings and now no big new year's eve party or celebration. We are pretty much over the year 2020, and we are welcoming a new year with open arms, without hugging of course.

Today I thought about some finger foods for new year's eve; cheese balls, dips and light snacks all to enjoy while welcoming the new year.

Pepper Jack Cheese Ball

Spice up the appetizer table with this south-of-the-border take on a cheese ball. Pepper Jack cheese turns up the heat, cilantro and lime add fresh zest and a crushed tortilla-chip coating adds crunch.

1 1/2 cups shredded pepper Jack cheese (6 ounce)

1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese (4 ounce)

2 packages (3 ounce each) cream cheese, softened

1 tablespoon lime juice

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 cup sliced ripe olives

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

3/4 cup nacho-flavored tortilla chips, crushed

Assorted crackers or tortilla chips

In food processor, place cheeses, lime juice and onion powder. Cover; process until well mixed. Spoon into medium bowl. Stir in olives and cilantro.

Place crushed tortilla chips on waxed paper. Spoon cheese mixture onto chips. Roll to coat cheese ball with chips. Serve with crackers.

Note: Make the cheese ball ahead of time and refrigerate. For easy spreading, let it stand at room temperature about 15 minutes before serving.

Use chopped olives instead of sliced if you prefer.

Source: www.bettycrocker.com/recipes/pepper-jack-cheese-ball/79374034-ec25-48e4-9753-b197fb41e9ba

Cheesy Reuben Appetizer

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1 1/2 cups shredded Swiss cheese (6 ounces)

1/2 cup Thousand Island dressing

4 ounces deli sliced corned beef, chopped

1/2 cup well-drained sauerkraut

Pretzel crackers, if desired

Cocktail rye bread slices, if desired

Chopped fresh chives, if desired

Sliced radishes, if desired

Heat oven to 400 degrees.

Mix cream cheese, 1 cup of the Swiss cheese, the dressing and corned beef. Spread in 9-inch pie plate or quiche dish, 9-inch-by-1 1/2- inches. Top with sauerkraut and remaining 1/2 cup Swiss cheese. (Cover and refrigerate up to 24 hours if desired.)

Bake about 15 minutes or until bubbly around edge. Serve hot with pretzel crackers or cocktail bread. Garnish with chives and radishes.

Note: Substitute 4 ounces deli sliced turkey, chopped, instead of the corned beef for a slightly different version.

To soften cream cheese, simply let it come to room temperature.

Source: www.bettycrocker.com/recipes/cheesy-reuben-appetizer/72389fed-662b-4e1a-b567-81a5582d48e3

Creamy Bacon-Broccoli Cheese Dip

1 bag (12 ounce) frozen broccoli and cheese sauce

1 package (8 ounce) cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese (2 ounce)

1/4 cup sour cream

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper (cayenne)

4 slices cooked and crumbled bacon

Crackers, as desired

Heat oven to 375 degrees

Cook broccoli with cheese sauce as directed on bag. Remove from bag to large bowl. Using kitchen scissors, roughly cut up broccoli. Add cream cheese, half of the Cheddar cheese, the sour cream, mayonnaise, ground red pepper and crumbled bacon. Stir until well combined. Scrape mixture into ungreased ovenproof dish (that will hold at least 2 cups), and place on cookie sheet. Sprinkle top with remaining cheese.

Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until golden and bubbling. Cool 5 to 10 minutes before serving. Serve with crackers.

Note: The dip will be very hot and melty at 20 to 25 minutes, but depending on your oven it may not brown on top. You can broil the top of the dip two to three minutes to achieve a golden top crust. You can divide the dip into two smaller freezer and ovenproof baking dishes and freeze, wrapped well in foil, for up to one month. Just defrost overnight in the refrigerator before baking.

Source: www.bettycrocker.com/recipes/creamy-bacon-broccoli-cheese-dip/c65f1030-963f-4068-a3c6-bca0ce0ccd7b?p=1&position=RDPToolbarRAIL.Print

Shrimp Puffs

1 pound baby shrimp, cooked and peeled (or use the ones in frozen section)

3/4 cup mayonnaise

10 ounces shredded Monterey Jack cheese

2 scallion, chopped

12 refrigerator biscuits, Pillsbury Grands)

Garlic salt and lemon pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray mini muffin tin with non-stick spray. Cut each biscuit in half, stretch each half a little and press into muffin tin on the bottom and up the sides. In a medium bowl, mix shrimp, mayonnaise, cheese, scallions and seasonings. Place generous tablespoon of mixture on top of each biscuit.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the puffs are golden and bubbling.

Source: www.cookpad.com/us/recipes/338975-shrimp-puffs?via=pinterest