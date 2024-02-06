Finger foods for a football party

The biggest football game of the year is only a few days away. Although so many of our friends were disappointed about who will play in the game, I'm sure there will still be plenty of people who will watch. If for no other reason than to gather together as friends and enjoy fellowship together and watch an occasional commercial or two.
We always make finger foods and snack foods for the big game day and Scott loves it. He enjoys a variety of finger foods almost more than he does a big, full meal.
To get your menu and shopping list underway, I am passing along several recipes that you may want to include in your own big game day fun.
Spray 3 1/2- to 4-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. Place chicken in slow cooker.
In medium bowl, stir root beer, barbecue sauce, brown sugar and pepper flakes until well blended. Reserve 1 cup sauce. Pour remaining sauce over chicken. Stir to coat.
Cover; cook on low heat setting 3 to 4 hours.
Set oven control to broil. Line broiler pan with foil. Using slotted spoon or tongs, place chicken on pan (discard liquid). Brush with reserved 1 cup sauce. Broil tops of chicken 3 inches from heat 6 to 9 minutes or until browned. Turn chicken; brush with sauce. Broil 6 to 9 minutes longer or until browned. Serve with remaining sauce for dipping, if desired.
Heat oven to 350 degrees. In an ungreased 9-inch pie pan or 1 to 1 1/2-quart baking dish, layer all ingredients in order listed.
Bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes or until dip is hot and cheese is melted.
Serve warm with bagel crisps, bagel chips, toasted baguette rounds or crackers.
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 13x9-inch (3-quart) baking dish with cooking spray. Lightly spray 15x10x1-inch pan with cooking spray.
In medium bowl, mix beef and steak seasoning. Shape into 16 (1 1/2-inch) patties; place in 15-inch pan. Bake 13 to 17 minutes, turning once halfway through bake time, until meat thermometer inserted in center of patties reads 160 degrees.
Separate dough into 8 biscuits. Cut biscuits in half crosswise. Press each piece into 5x2 1/2-inch rectangle. Place 1 cooked burger on one half of each rectangle. Top each with 2 pieces bacon and 1 piece cheese.
Fold dough over burger (do not seal), and place in baking dish in 4 rows by 4 rows. Bake uncovered 28 to 32 minutes or until biscuits are cooked through and golden brown on top. Top each with pickle chip. Serve with ketchup and mustard.
An easy game day snack with a smoky meat sauce, sharp Parmesan punch, and Chia seeds for that little something extra.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Brown meat in a large skillet over medium heat. While the meat browns, mix the rest of the ingredients in a large mixing bowl.
When the meat is browned and drained, fold in the sauce. The sauce needs to remain thick. Add 1/4 cup water to loosen it some, but not too much.
Line a 9 x 13-inch pan with the bottom halves of the buns.
Cover the bottom half of the buns with Parmesan cheese and bake in your over at 350 degrees until the cheese is melted.
Spoon the sloppy Joe meat sauce evenly over the melted Parmesan. Put the bun tops on and lightly brush with egg whites. Sprinkle with Chia seeds to top.
Bake in your heated 350 degree oven for 5-10 minutes. The tops of your sliders will be a shiny golden brown.
Heat oven to 425 degrees. Line two 15 x 10 x 1-inch pans with foil, and spray with cooking spray.
In large bowl, add chicken wings and oil; mix well. Stir in ranch dressing mix and red pepper; toss to coat evenly.
Spread wings in pans, skin side down. Bake 20 minutes. Remove from oven, and turn wings over. Return to oven, rotating pans, and continue baking 15 to 20 minutes or until no longer pink and temperature at least 165 degrees. Serve with ranch dressing.
Cream cheese, Parmesan, pecans, spices and chicken make a deliciously addictive creamy dip that's served hot with corn chips
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Mix cream cheese and mayonnaise together. Add 1/3 cup Parmesan cheese, garlic, salt, pepper, onion and red pepper flakes. Mix until smooth.
Add shredded chicken. Thoroughly mix.
Spoon mixture into small baking dish. Top with pecans and rest of Parmesan cheese. Bake for 10 minutes or until Parmesan cheese is melted.
Serve hot with corn chips.
Note: Optional garnish: chopped chives on the top of the hot dip after baking.
The best of jalapeno poppers and crescent rolls come together to make the perfect appetizer for game day, shared with friends and refreshing beverages.
Mix together jalapenos, pineapple and cream cheese in a small bowl.
Separate the crescent rolls. Spoon one spoonful of cream cheese mixture on the wide end of each uncooked crescent roll triangle.
Top each spoonful with one cocktail sausage. Roll each crescent roll with filling from wide end to point, seal ends by pinching or twisting together and place on baking sheet.
Brush the tops of filled crescent rolls with olive oil and sprinkle with poppy seeds.
Bake at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm.
This delicious hot Cajun crab dip is a big game favorite made in a cast iron skillet with cream cheese, cheddar cheese, juicy lump crab meat, and a Cajun kick.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
In a large bowl, mix together the cream cheese, mayonnaise, Creole seasoning, hot sauce, and Worcestershire sauce until well-combined. Mix in cheddar cheese, celery, bell pepper, and green onions. Gently fold in crab meat. Transfer the mixture to a cast iron skillet or greased baking dish.
Bake until warmed through and bubbly, about 30 minutes. Serve hot with chips, crackers, or toasted bread.
Cook bacon until crisp; drain, reserving one tablespoon drippings. In a blender or food processor, blend cheese, butter, parsley, green onions and pepper rings. Add bacon and reserved drippings; process until bacon is finely chopped. Chill mixture 3 hours, or until firm. Form mixture into one-inch balls. Roll balls in chopped pecans. Store in refrigerator up to 2 days before serving. Serve with crackers. Makes 2 dozen balls.
Combine cream cheese, dressing mix and onions. Blend well; spread evenly over one side of each tortilla. Stir together olives, chilies and pimentos; spoon over cream cheese mixture. Roll up each tortilla jelly-roll style; wrap each in plastic wrap. Chill for at least 2 hours; cut into one-inch slices. Makes about 4 dozen.
This recipe calls for making the biscuits from scratch, and they are delicious and worth the effort. However, in the interest of time and for some, ability, a good quality frozen, canned or tube biscuit would substitute just fine.
In a small bowl, dissolve yeast in warm buttermilk and water. Place flour, sugar, baking powder and salt in a food processor; pulse until blended. Add shortening; pulse until shortening is the size of peas. While processing, gradually add yeast mixture and process just until dough forms a ball.
Turn dough onto a lightly floured surface; knead 8-10 times. Pat or roll to 1/2-inch thickness; cut with a floured 2-inch biscuit cutter. Place 2 inches apart on greased baking sheets. Let rise until almost doubled, about 30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Bake biscuits 7-9 minutes or until golden brown. Remove to wire racks to cool slightly. Preheat broiler.
Split biscuits in half; place bottoms on greased baking sheets. Layer with turkey and cheese. Broil 3-4 inches from heat 2-3 minutes or until cheese is melted. Replace tops. If desired, serve with mustard. Yield: 16 servings.
These easy-to-make hot wings are crispy without being fried. They are yummy to snack on during the game or anytime friends or family gather together. They only take 10 minutes for prep, but need to be refrigerated for about an hour so the flour coating is firm. You can add more cayenne or use a higher hot sauce to butter ratio if you like them spicier. Frank's Red Hot sauce is my favorite, but any hot sauce will work great.
Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil, and lightly grease with cooking spray. Place the flour, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, and salt into a resealable plastic bag, and shake to mix. Add the chicken wings, seal, and toss until well coated with the flour mixture. Place the wings onto the prepared baking sheet and place into the refrigerator. Refrigerate at least 1 hour.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Whisk together the melted butter and hot sauce in a small bowl. Dip the wings into the butter mixture, and place back on the baking sheet. Bake in the preheated oven until the chicken is no longer pink in the center, and crispy on the outside, about 45 minutes. Turn the wings over halfway during cooking so they cook evenly.
Can you imagine anything better than jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese, wrapped with bacon, and barbecued on the grill? Me either, so you'll want to give these a try.
Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat. Spread cream cheese to fill jalapeno halves. Wrap with bacon. Secure with a toothpick. Place on the grill, and cook until bacon is crispy.
This is an updated version of the classic party dip. The flavors are a bit more interesting, but this is still super-easy to prepare. Make sure to have lots of chips.
With a handheld or standing mixer, beat together cream cheese, sour cream, and taco seasoning in bowl until light and fluffy; set aside.
In a separate bowl, stir together the cherry tomatoes, avocados, red onion, lime juice, salt, and black pepper; set aside.
Spread the refried black beans out into the bottom of a 9x13-inch glass baking dish in an even layer. Spread the cream cheese mixture over the black beans; top with layers of salsa, Mexican cheese blend, lettuce, cherry tomato mixture, and jalapeno slices.
Cover the dish tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate until serving time. Serve cold or at room temperature with lots of crisp tortilla chips.
Mexican-style spices and shredded Cheddar cheese are lively additions to plain popcorn.
In a small bowl, mix together butter, crushed red pepper, cumin and paprika.
Place popcorn in a large bowl. Sprinkle with the butter mixture and Cheddar cheese. Toss until well mixed.
A delicious game day treat that combines the best of chili and nachos in one hearty appetizer. Chili is out of the bowl and served over tater tots nacho-style with the chili toppings you love.
Optional Toppings:
Heat oven to 425 degrees. Arrange tater tots on a large rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake as package directs until golden brown, about 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, combine chili and corn in a medium saucepan and cook over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until very hot, about 5 minutes.
Sprinkle cheese over hot tater tots immediately out of the oven; slide parchment from baking sheet onto a flat platter or tray. Spoon the chili mixture evenly over tater tots and sprinkle with tomatoes and cilantro. Serve onto individual serving plates with desired toppings.
These little snacks may be a little time consuming but it is well worth it. The brown sugar and bacon combine beautifully and give such a great taste. If you desire, you can add a dash or two of cayenne pepper to the brown sugar for a sweet-with-some-heat zip.
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Refrigerate 2/3 of the bacon until needed. It is easier to wrap the wieners with cold bacon. Wrap each cocktail wiener with a piece of bacon and secure with a toothpick. Place on a large baking sheet. Sprinkle brown sugar generously over all.
Bake for 40 minutes in the preheated oven, until the sugar is bubbly. To serve, place the wieners in a slow cooker and keep on the low setting.
This delicious dip has the flavors of traditional Buffalo wings all combined into a dip for ease of preparation and serving.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Combine chicken, cream cheese, hot pepper sauce, 1/2 cup pepper Jack cheese, blue cheese dressing, crumbled blue cheese, seafood seasoning, and cayenne pepper in a large bowl.
Transfer chicken mixture to a 9-inch round baking dish and sprinkle with 2 tablespoons pepper Jack cheese.
Bake until lightly browned, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from oven and garnish with cayenne pepper or Old Bay seasoning. serve piping hot with tortilla chips, crackers or celery sticks.
This creamy, cheesy dip with Hidden Valley Original Ranch Dips Mix and lots of crumbled bacon makes a party-pleasing favorite. You don't prepare the dry powder, use it dry with these ingredients.
In a bowl, add the sour cream and dips mix and stir until well blended. Fold in the cheese and bacon. Chill covered for 1 hour before serving. Serve with vegetables or chips.
Who would have guessed that mixing maple syrup, chili sauce and lime juice would make chicken wings taste so good? Family and guests alike will scramble to ensure they get more than one of these utterly delicious wings, so be sure to make extras.
Cut wings into three sections; discard wing tip sections. In a large saucepan, combine the syrup, chili sauce, lime juice and mustard. Bring to a boil; cook until liquid is reduced to about 1 cup.
Meanwhile, in a large resealable plastic bag, combine the flour, salt, paprika and pepper, add wings a few at a time, and shake to coat.
In an electric skillet or deep fryer, heat oil to 375 degrees. Fry wings, a few at a time, for 6-8 minutes or until no longer pink, turning once. Drain on paper towels. Transfer wings to a large bowl; add sauce mixture and toss to coat. Serve immediately. Yield: 2 dozen.
Stir together all ingredients in a large bowl. Cover and chill until ready to serve.
Combine the first six ingredients in a 4-quart slow cooker coated with cooking spray. Cover and cook on low for 3 hours or until cheese is melted, stirring halfway through cooking. Serve with tortilla chips. Yield: 2-1/4 quarts.
In a blender, combine the salsa, cream cheese, 1 tablespoon lime juice, cilantro, honey and salt. Cover and process until smooth; set aside.
Place fish sticks on a baking sheet. Bake at 425 degrees for 10 minutes. Sprinkle with half of the taco seasoning. Turn fish sticks over; sprinkle with remaining taco seasoning. Bake 7-9 minutes longer or until crisp.
Meanwhile, place tortilla chips on a serving platter. In a small bowl, combine the coleslaw mix, avocado, tomato, remaining lime juice and 1/2 cup salsa mixture. Spoon into chips.
Cut each fish stick into three pieces. Place a fish stick piece in each chip; top each with about 1/2 teaspoon salsa mixture. Garnish with lime wedges and additional cilantro. Yield: 3 dozen.
These little golden-brown pockets are fun to eat and feature the popular taste of Buffalo wings. Using rotisserie chicken and refrigerated pie pastry speed up the preparation.
In a small skillet, saute onion and green pepper in oil until crisp-tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer.
In a large bowl, combine the chicken, mozzarella cheese, wing sauce, salt and pepper. Stir in the onion mixture.
On a lightly floured surface, unroll one pastry. Roll out into a 12-inch circle. Cut with a floured 3-inch biscuit cutter. Remove excess dough and reroll scraps. Repeat with remaining pastry.
Beat eggs and water; brush over edges of pastry circles. Place heaping teaspoonfuls of filling in the centers. Fold dough over filling. Press edges with a fork to seal. Place 2 inches apart on greased baking sheets. Brush with remaining egg mixture. Bake at 400 degrees for 9-12 minutes or until golden brown.
Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, bring cream to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 5-7 minutes or until slightly thickened, stirring occasionally. Add blue cheese; cook and stir 2 minutes longer or until cheese is melted and sauce thickens. Serve with empanadas. Yield: 8 dozen (1 cup sauce).
Make Ahead: Unbaked empanadas may be frozen for up to 2 months. Bake as directed for 12-16 minutes.
This rich, cheesy dip comes together so quickly, you can make it just before guests arrive. Serve it with rye bread wedges for that true Reuben taste.
Place butter in a small microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high for 20 seconds or until melted. Add onions; cover and cook 1 minute longer.
Stir in the cheeses, ketchup, mustard and pepper. Cover and cook on high for 1 minute; stir. Cook 45 seconds longer. Stir in beef.
Place sauerkraut in a microwave-safe 1-quart dish; top with beef mixture. Cover and microwave on high for 2-3 minutes or until heated through. Serve with crackers. Yield: 2-1/2 cups.
These crunchy peanuts have a caramel-like coating, and hot sauce gives them a touch of heat. They make a tasty snack any time of day.
Place peanuts in a greased 1 1/2 quart slow cooker. In a small bowl, combine the sugars, water, butter, hot sauce and chili powder. Pour over peanuts. Cover and cook on high for 1 1/2 hours, stirring once.
Spread on waxed paper to cool. Store in an airtight container. Yield: 4 cups.
These soft little rolls come with a surprise inside; savory Italian meatballs. They're wonderful dipped in marinara sauce, making them a perfect snack to watch during the games on television. They are also very easy to put together.
Let dough stand at room temperature 25-30 minutes or until softened. Cut each roll in half. Wrap each portion around a meatball, enclosing meatball completely; pinch dough firmly to seal. Place on greased baking sheets, seam side down. Cover with kitchen towels; let rise in a warm place until almost doubled, about 1 1/2 to 2 hours.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake buns 12-15 minutes or until golden brown. Brush tops with oil; sprinkle with cheese and basil. Serve with marinara sauce. Yield: 2 dozen.
An American favorite, hot dogs, turn into a fun treat that is great for a football watching party. They get three special treatments in this recipe: Chicago-style, Bavarian and South of the Border.
Chicago Dogs:
Bavarian Dogs:
Chihuahua Dogs:
Cut each roll in half; roll each into an oblong shape. Arrange in two greased 13x9-inch baking pans. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 30 minutes.
In a small bowl, whisk egg and water; brush over rolls. Sprinkle a third of the buns with poppy seeds, another third with caraway seeds and the remaining buns with cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 14-16 minutes or until golden brown. Remove to wire racks to cool.
Meanwhile, place sausages in a 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 12-14 minutes or until heated through.
For Chicago Dogs: Place a sausage in a poppy seed bun. Top with a teaspoonful of mustard, relish, onion and tomato. Repeat. Top each with pickles.
For Bavarian Dogs: In a small bowl, combine the sauerkraut, apple, onion and celery. Place a sausage in each caraway seed bun; top with sauerkraut mixture.
For Chihuahua Dogs: In a small bowl, combine the salsa, pineapple, cilantro, jalapeno and lime peel. Place a sausage in each cheese bun; top with salsa mixture. Yield: 3-1/2 dozen.
Note: Wear disposable gloves when cutting hot peppers; the oils can burn skin. Avoid touching your face.
For the Honey Mustard Dip:
For the Pigs and Blankets:
For the dip: Whisk the ingredients together in a small bowl and refrigerate for several hours to allow the flavors to blend.
For the pigs in blankets: Drain the sausages and pat them dry on paper towels. Set aside to air dry for about 30 minutes.
Rinse and drain the pimentos and pat dry on paper towels as well.
Grate the cheese and the butter in a food processor fitted with the grating disk. Switch to the metal blade, and add the flour, Worcestershire sauce, paprika, salt, black pepper and cayenne. Process until the mixture is crumbly and begins to come together. Add the pimentos and continue processing until the dough forms a ball that pulls away from the sides of the bowl. Pinch about 3 teaspoons of dough off the ball and flatten it into a disk between your palms.
Place a sausage in the center of the dough disk and bring it up to cover the sausage.
Pinch together to enclose, then roll between your palms to completely seal in the pig.
Place the package on a parchment paper-lined rimmed baking sheet and continue with the rest of the dough and sausages. This should make about 32 of these from this recipe, which leaves 4 or 5 extra sausages.
When all the pigs are in their blankets, transfer the baking sheet to the refrigerator for at least an hour. This will firm the dough and prevent it from spreading during baking.
When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Bake the pigs for 20 to 25 minutes until the cheese dough is puffy and nicely browned.
Serve warm with the Honey-Mustard Dip, recipe above.
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line cookie sheet with foil; place wire rack on foil. Arrange bacon in a single layer on the rack. Bake for 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, stir together brown sugar and pecans. Turn bacon over; sprinkle with brown sugar mixture. Bake 10 to 15 minutes longer or until golden brown.
Remove bacon from rack. Cool completely, about 15 minutes.
It's hard to stop eating these savory sausage rolls in a sweet nutty glaze.
Unroll crescent dough and separate into triangles; cut each lengthwise into three triangles. Place sausages on wide end of triangles; roll up tightly. Combine the remaining ingredients in an 11- x 7-inch baking dish. Arrange sausage rolls, seam side down, in butter mixture. Bake, uncovered, at 400 degrees for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown. Yield: 2 dozen.
The rich spread bakes right in the bread bowl and goes well with almost any dipper. Plus, cleanup is a breeze.
Cut the top fourth off the loaf of bread; carefully hollow out the bottom, leaving a 1-inch shell. Cut the removed bread and top of loaf into cubes; set aside. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese until fluffy. Add the sour cream, cheddar cheese and Worcestershire sauce until blended; stir in bacon and onions. Spoon into bread shell. Wrap in a piece of heavy-duty foil (about 24- x 17 inches). Bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour or until heated through. Serve with crackers and reserved bread cubes that you have toasted. Yield: 4 cups.
There's no faster way to get a party started than with these bacon-wrapped poppers. Make them ahead and bake just before serving. Even the hot pepper intolerant will love them.
Cut jalapenos in half lengthwise and remove seeds; set aside. In a small bowl, beat cheeses until blended. Spoon into pepper halves. Wrap a half-strip of bacon around each pepper half. Combine brown sugar and chili seasoning; coat peppers with sugar mixture. Place in a greased 15- x 10- x 1-inch baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 18-20 minutes or until bacon is firm. Yield: 1 dozen.
Just a note about handling the peppers: Wear disposable gloves when cutting hot peppers; the oils can burn skin. Avoid touching your face.
These quick hors d'oeuvres may be mini, but their bacon and tomato flavor is full size. Even the vegetable haters at your party won't be able to turn these down.
Cut a thin slice off of each tomato top. Scoop out and discard pulp. Invert the tomatoes on a paper towel to drain. In a small bowl, combine the remaining ingredients. Spoon into tomatoes. Refrigerate for several hours. Yield: 16-20 appetizer servings.
Since I included the Buffalo Chicken Dip recipe, I decided to share a BBQ chicken wing recipe. The tangy sauce is lip-smacking good.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Using a sharp knife, cut through the two wing joints; discard wing tips. Arrange remaining wing pieces in two greased or foil lined 15x10x1-inch baking pans. Bake 30 minutes; drain. Turn wings; bake 20-25 minutes longer or until juices run clear.
Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, combine remaining ingredients; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Drain wings again. Place one-third of the chicken in a 5-quartt slow cooker; top with one-third of the sauce. Repeat layers twice. Cook, covered, on low 3-4 hours. Stir before serving. Yield: about 2 dozen wings.
Many of our family gathers include something with mushrooms. Both of our children love mushrooms, and when you add sausage, it is certain to be a party hit at our house.
Remove stems from the mushrooms. Chop stems finely; set mushroom caps aside. Place stems in paper towels and squeeze to remove any liquid. In a large skillet, heat 1 1/2 tablespoons butter. Cook stems and onion until tender. Add the lemon juice, basil, salt and pepper; cook until almost all the liquid has evaporated. Cool. In a large bowl, combine the mushroom mixture, sausage and parsley; stuff reserved mushroom caps. Combine crumbs and cheese; sprinkle over tops. Dot each with remaining butter. Place in a greased baking pan. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes or until sausage is no longer pink, basting occasionally with pan juices. Serve hot. Yield: 12-15 servings.
Once you try these mini-sized pizza inspired pinwheels, you may never go back to the large ones. Not only do these pretty bites take advantage of convenient refrigerator crescent rolls, but they can be made ahead and popped in the oven right before company arrives. No one can eat just one and people love the cheesy, fresh taste.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a small bowl, mix the first nine ingredients. Unroll crescent dough and separate into four rectangles; press perforations to seal. Spread rectangles with cheese mixture to within 1/4 inch of edges. Roll up jelly-roll style, starting with a short side; pinch seam to seal. Using a serrated knife, cut each roll into four slices; place on a greased baking sheet, cut side down. Bake 12-15 minutes or until golden brown. Serve with pizza sauce. Yield: 16 appetizers.
Your party guests will enjoy pulling apart the freshly baked bread from the edge of the skillet and scooping up the spicy dip that's loaded with chicken, Buffalo sauce and lots of cheese. They'll be scraping every last bit of cheesy goodness out of the pan! This appetizer is baked and served right in the skillet so you don't have to fuss with a lot of dishes. It comes out of the oven piping hot and is ready to serve.
Optional toppings:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Remove French bread dough from packaging and cut the loaf into 12 equal slices.
Brush the inside of a 10-inch non-stick skillet with about a teaspoon of melted butter. Arrange the slices of bread dough around the outer edge of the skillet, making sure they are evenly spaced around the edge of the pan. Brush dough with about half of the remaining butter.
Mix together the cream cheese, chicken, Buffalo sauce, ranch dip and salt. Reserve 2 tablespoons of each cheese for the top of the dip, then stir in the rest.
Spoon the dip in the center of the skillet, spreading it out to the edge of the dough slices.
Bake for 24 minutes until the bread is deep golden brown and the dip is heated through.
Brush the bread with the remaining butter. Sprinkle on the reserved cheese and add some scallions and blue cheese crumbles, if desired. Return to the oven for 2-3 minutes until the cheese melts. Serve hot. Servings: 12
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Line two cookie sheets with cooking parchment paper.
In medium bowl, mix cream cheese, cranberries, chives and jalapeÃ±o.
Unroll dough on work surface. Press into 12x8-inch rectangle. (If using crescent roll dough, firmly press perforations to seal.) With pizza cutter or sharp knife, cut into 6 rows by 4 rows to make 24 even squares.
Place 1 teaspoon cream cheese mixture onto center of each square. Bring 4 corners together to overlap slightly in center at top of each bundle. Twist and pinch to seal, leaving small gaps between seams. Place on cookie sheets.
Bake 11 to 13 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm.
Lay a large piece of plastic wrap on your counter. Unfold the first sheet of puff pastry in the center of the plastic, then roll it into a 10x12-inch rectangle. Spread with 1 1/2 tablespoons mustard, leaving a 1/2-inch border on all sides. Lay 6 ham slices on top, overlapping as needed. Sprinkle with 1 cup cheese.
Starting at the long (12-inch) edge, roll the puff pastry into a log. Trim the ends so that they are even, then tightly wrap the log with the plastic wrap. Place in the refrigerator for 20 minutes. Repeat with the second sheet of puff pastry and remaining mustard, ham, and cheese. Preheat your oven to 375 degrees and line two baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats.
Once the log has chilled, using a sharp, serrated knife, carefully cut each log into 1/2-inch-wide slices. (If each log is 12 inches, you will get 24 rolls from each one). Arrange the rolls 1 inch apart on the prepared baking sheets. Bake until the puff pastry is light golden brown and the cheese is hot and bubbly, about 18 minutes. Immediately sprinkle with chopped thyme, parsley, or chives as desired. Let cool slightly. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Grease two mini-muffin pans with nonstick cooking spray. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the elbow pasta and cook according to the package instructions, about 7 to 9 minutes. Drain.
In a large pot, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the onion and saute until translucent, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute more.
Sprinkle the flour into the pot and stir to combine. Cook for 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add the milk and whisk well to combine. Bring the mixture to a simmer over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally. Season the sauce with the cayenne pepper, salt and pepper. Remove the pot from the heat and stir in the white cheddar and 1Â½ cups of the yellow cheddar. Stir until the mixture is melted.
Stir in the cooked pasta and mix until it is evenly coated with the sauce. Scoop 1Â½ to 2 tablespoons of the mac-and-cheese mixture into each cavity of the prepared pans. Sprinkle a few pieces of yellow cheddar on top of each mac-and-cheese bite and then transfer the pans to the oven. Bake until the cheese is melted and the bites become golden, 17 to 20 minutes.
Let the bites cool for 15 minutes before unmolding and serving. Serve hot or at room temperature. Store leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to two days.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
