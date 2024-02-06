Finger foods for a football party

Fish Taco Bites

1/2 cup salsa verde

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

2 tablespoons lime juice, divided

2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro

1 teaspoon honey

Dash salt

12 frozen breaded fish sticks

1 tablespoon taco seasoning

36 tortilla chip scoops

1 1/2 cups coleslaw mix

3/4 cup cubed avocado

3/4 cup chopped seeded tomato

Lime wedges and additional minced fresh cilantro

In a blender, combine the salsa, cream cheese, 1 tablespoon lime juice, cilantro, honey and salt. Cover and process until smooth; set aside.

Place fish sticks on a baking sheet. Bake at 425 degrees for 10 minutes. Sprinkle with half of the taco seasoning. Turn fish sticks over; sprinkle with remaining taco seasoning. Bake 7-9 minutes longer or until crisp.

Meanwhile, place tortilla chips on a serving platter. In a small bowl, combine the coleslaw mix, avocado, tomato, remaining lime juice and 1/2 cup salsa mixture. Spoon into chips.

Cut each fish stick into three pieces. Place a fish stick piece in each chip; top each with about 1/2 teaspoon salsa mixture. Garnish with lime wedges and additional cilantro. Yield: 3 dozen.

Buffalo Chicken Empanadas With Blue Cheese Sauce

These little golden-brown pockets are fun to eat and feature the popular taste of Buffalo wings. Using rotisserie chicken and refrigerated pie pastry speed up the preparation.

1 small onion, chopped

1 small green pepper, chopped

4 1/2 teaspoons canola oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

3 cups finely chopped rotisserie chicken

1 1/2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup Buffalo wing sauce

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

5 sheets refrigerated pie pastry

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons water

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1 cup crumbled blue cheese

In a small skillet, saute onion and green pepper in oil until crisp-tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer.

In a large bowl, combine the chicken, mozzarella cheese, wing sauce, salt and pepper. Stir in the onion mixture.

On a lightly floured surface, unroll one pastry. Roll out into a 12-inch circle. Cut with a floured 3-inch biscuit cutter. Remove excess dough and reroll scraps. Repeat with remaining pastry.

Beat eggs and water; brush over edges of pastry circles. Place heaping teaspoonfuls of filling in the centers. Fold dough over filling. Press edges with a fork to seal. Place 2 inches apart on greased baking sheets. Brush with remaining egg mixture. Bake at 400 degrees for 9-12 minutes or until golden brown.

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, bring cream to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 5-7 minutes or until slightly thickened, stirring occasionally. Add blue cheese; cook and stir 2 minutes longer or until cheese is melted and sauce thickens. Serve with empanadas. Yield: 8 dozen (1 cup sauce).

Make Ahead: Unbaked empanadas may be frozen for up to 2 months. Bake as directed for 12-16 minutes.

Reuben Dip

This rich, cheesy dip comes together so quickly, you can make it just before guests arrive. Serve it with rye bread wedges for that true Reuben taste.

1 tablespoon butter

2 green onions, chopped

1 1/2 cups shredded Muenster cheese

4 ounces cream cheese, cubed

2 tablespoons ketchup

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/2 pound cooked corned beef, chopped

1 cup sauerkraut, rinsed and well drained

Assorted crackers

Place butter in a small microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high for 20 seconds or until melted. Add onions; cover and cook 1 minute longer.

Stir in the cheeses, ketchup, mustard and pepper. Cover and cook on high for 1 minute; stir. Cook 45 seconds longer. Stir in beef.

Place sauerkraut in a microwave-safe 1-quart dish; top with beef mixture. Cover and microwave on high for 2-3 minutes or until heated through. Serve with crackers. Yield: 2-1/2 cups.

Sweet and Spicy Peanuts

These crunchy peanuts have a caramel-like coating, and hot sauce gives them a touch of heat. They make a tasty snack any time of day.

3 cups salted peanuts

1/2 cup sugar

1/3 cup packed brown sugar

2 tablespoons hot water

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 tablespoon Sriracha Asian hot chili sauce or hot pepper sauce

1 teaspoon chili powder

Place peanuts in a greased 1 1/2 quart slow cooker. In a small bowl, combine the sugars, water, butter, hot sauce and chili powder. Pour over peanuts. Cover and cook on high for 1 1/2 hours, stirring once.

Spread on waxed paper to cool. Store in an airtight container. Yield: 4 cups.

Italian Meatball Bombs

These soft little rolls come with a surprise inside; savory Italian meatballs. They're wonderful dipped in marinara sauce, making them a perfect snack to watch during the games on television. They are also very easy to put together.

12 frozen bread dough dinner rolls

1 package (12 ounces) frozen fully cooked Italian meatballs, thawed

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup minced fresh basil

1 1/2 cups marinara sauce, warmed

Let dough stand at room temperature 25-30 minutes or until softened. Cut each roll in half. Wrap each portion around a meatball, enclosing meatball completely; pinch dough firmly to seal. Place on greased baking sheets, seam side down. Cover with kitchen towels; let rise in a warm place until almost doubled, about 1 1/2 to 2 hours.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake buns 12-15 minutes or until golden brown. Brush tops with oil; sprinkle with cheese and basil. Serve with marinara sauce. Yield: 2 dozen.

Mini Hot Dogs On Buns

An American favorite, hot dogs, turn into a fun treat that is great for a football watching party. They get three special treatments in this recipe: Chicago-style, Bavarian and South of the Border.

21 frozen bread dough dinner rolls, thawed

1 large egg

1 tablespoon water

3/4 teaspoon poppy seeds

3/4 teaspoon caraway seeds

3 tablespoons shredded Mexican cheese blend

1 package (16 ounces) miniature smoked sausages

Chicago Dogs:

1/3 cup prepared mustard

1/3 cup sweet pickle relish

1/3 cup chopped sweet onion

1/3 cup chopped tomato

2 whole dill pickles, julienned

Bavarian Dogs:

1 can (14 ounces) Bavarian sauerkraut, rinsed, drained and chopped

1 small apple, diced

1/3 cup chopped sweet onion

1/4 cup chopped celery

Chihuahua Dogs:

1 cup salsa verde

1 can (8 ounces) unsweetened crushed pineapple, drained

1/4 cup minced fresh cilantro

2 teaspoons chopped seeded jalapeno pepper

1 teaspoon grated lime peel

Cut each roll in half; roll each into an oblong shape. Arrange in two greased 13x9-inch baking pans. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 30 minutes.

In a small bowl, whisk egg and water; brush over rolls. Sprinkle a third of the buns with poppy seeds, another third with caraway seeds and the remaining buns with cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 14-16 minutes or until golden brown. Remove to wire racks to cool.

Meanwhile, place sausages in a 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 12-14 minutes or until heated through.

For Chicago Dogs: Place a sausage in a poppy seed bun. Top with a teaspoonful of mustard, relish, onion and tomato. Repeat. Top each with pickles.

For Bavarian Dogs: In a small bowl, combine the sauerkraut, apple, onion and celery. Place a sausage in each caraway seed bun; top with sauerkraut mixture.

For Chihuahua Dogs: In a small bowl, combine the salsa, pineapple, cilantro, jalapeno and lime peel. Place a sausage in each cheese bun; top with salsa mixture. Yield: 3-1/2 dozen.

Note: Wear disposable gloves when cutting hot peppers; the oils can burn skin. Avoid touching your face.

Pigs In Pimento Cheese Blankets

For the Honey Mustard Dip:

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup prepared yellow mustard

2 tablespoons honey

For the Pigs and Blankets:

1 (14-ounce) package cocktail sausages, such as L'il Smokies

1 (2-ounce) jar diced pimentos

8 ounces sharp cheddar cheese

8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter

1 cup all purpose flour

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon sweet paprika

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Dash of cayenne pepper

For the dip: Whisk the ingredients together in a small bowl and refrigerate for several hours to allow the flavors to blend.

For the pigs in blankets: Drain the sausages and pat them dry on paper towels. Set aside to air dry for about 30 minutes.

Rinse and drain the pimentos and pat dry on paper towels as well.

Grate the cheese and the butter in a food processor fitted with the grating disk. Switch to the metal blade, and add the flour, Worcestershire sauce, paprika, salt, black pepper and cayenne. Process until the mixture is crumbly and begins to come together. Add the pimentos and continue processing until the dough forms a ball that pulls away from the sides of the bowl. Pinch about 3 teaspoons of dough off the ball and flatten it into a disk between your palms.

Place a sausage in the center of the dough disk and bring it up to cover the sausage.

Pinch together to enclose, then roll between your palms to completely seal in the pig.

Place the package on a parchment paper-lined rimmed baking sheet and continue with the rest of the dough and sausages. This should make about 32 of these from this recipe, which leaves 4 or 5 extra sausages.

When all the pigs are in their blankets, transfer the baking sheet to the refrigerator for at least an hour. This will firm the dough and prevent it from spreading during baking.

When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Bake the pigs for 20 to 25 minutes until the cheese dough is puffy and nicely browned.

Serve warm with the Honey-Mustard Dip, recipe above.

3-Ingredient Praline Bacon

1/2 pound bacon (8 slices)

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 cup pecans, finely chopped

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line cookie sheet with foil; place wire rack on foil. Arrange bacon in a single layer on the rack. Bake for 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, stir together brown sugar and pecans. Turn bacon over; sprinkle with brown sugar mixture. Bake 10 to 15 minutes longer or until golden brown.

Remove bacon from rack. Cool completely, about 15 minutes.

Sweet and Nutty Sausage Rolls

It's hard to stop eating these savory sausage rolls in a sweet nutty glaze.

1 tube (8 ounces) refrigerated crescent rolls

24 miniature smoked sausage links

1/2 cup butter, melted

1/2 cup chopped nuts

3 tablespoons honey

3 tablespoons brown sugar

Unroll crescent dough and separate into triangles; cut each lengthwise into three triangles. Place sausages on wide end of triangles; roll up tightly. Combine the remaining ingredients in an 11- x 7-inch baking dish. Arrange sausage rolls, seam side down, in butter mixture. Bake, uncovered, at 400 degrees for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown. Yield: 2 dozen.

Warm Bacon Cheese Spread in a Bread Bowl

The rich spread bakes right in the bread bowl and goes well with almost any dipper. Plus, cleanup is a breeze.

1 (1 pound )round loaf sourdough bread

1 (8 ounces) package cream cheese, softened

1 1/2 cups (12 ounces) sour cream

2 cups (8 ounces) shredded cheddar cheese

1 1/2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

3/4 pound sliced bacon, cooked and crumbled

1/2 cup chopped green onions

Assorted crackers

Cut the top fourth off the loaf of bread; carefully hollow out the bottom, leaving a 1-inch shell. Cut the removed bread and top of loaf into cubes; set aside. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese until fluffy. Add the sour cream, cheddar cheese and Worcestershire sauce until blended; stir in bacon and onions. Spoon into bread shell. Wrap in a piece of heavy-duty foil (about 24- x 17 inches). Bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour or until heated through. Serve with crackers and reserved bread cubes that you have toasted. Yield: 4 cups.

Baked Sweet and Spicy Jalapeno Poppers

There's no faster way to get a party started than with these bacon-wrapped poppers. Make them ahead and bake just before serving. Even the hot pepper intolerant will love them.

6 jalapeno peppers

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

2 tablespoons shredded cheddar cheese

6 bacon strips, halved widthwise

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon chili seasoning mix

Cut jalapenos in half lengthwise and remove seeds; set aside. In a small bowl, beat cheeses until blended. Spoon into pepper halves. Wrap a half-strip of bacon around each pepper half. Combine brown sugar and chili seasoning; coat peppers with sugar mixture. Place in a greased 15- x 10- x 1-inch baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 18-20 minutes or until bacon is firm. Yield: 1 dozen.

Just a note about handling the peppers: Wear disposable gloves when cutting hot peppers; the oils can burn skin. Avoid touching your face.

BLT Bites

These quick hors d'oeuvres may be mini, but their bacon and tomato flavor is full size. Even the vegetable haters at your party won't be able to turn these down.

16 to 20 cherry tomatoes, NOT grape tomatoes

1 pound sliced bacon, cooked and crumbled

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup chopped green onions

3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons snipped fresh parsley

Cut a thin slice off of each tomato top. Scoop out and discard pulp. Invert the tomatoes on a paper towel to drain. In a small bowl, combine the remaining ingredients. Spoon into tomatoes. Refrigerate for several hours. Yield: 16-20 appetizer servings.

Tangy Barbecue Wings

Since I included the Buffalo Chicken Dip recipe, I decided to share a BBQ chicken wing recipe. The tangy sauce is lip-smacking good.

5 pounds chicken wings

2 1/2 cups ketchup

2/3 cup white vinegar

2/3 cup honey

1/2 cup molasses

2 to 3 tablespoons hot pepper sauce

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 to 1 teaspoon liquid smoke, optional

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Using a sharp knife, cut through the two wing joints; discard wing tips. Arrange remaining wing pieces in two greased or foil lined 15x10x1-inch baking pans. Bake 30 minutes; drain. Turn wings; bake 20-25 minutes longer or until juices run clear.

Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, combine remaining ingredients; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Drain wings again. Place one-third of the chicken in a 5-quartt slow cooker; top with one-third of the sauce. Repeat layers twice. Cook, covered, on low 3-4 hours. Stir before serving. Yield: about 2 dozen wings.

Sausage-Stuffed Mushroom Caps

Many of our family gathers include something with mushrooms. Both of our children love mushrooms, and when you add sausage, it is certain to be a party hit at our house.

12 to 15 large fresh mushrooms

2 tablespoons butter, divided

2 tablespoons chopped onion

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon dried basil

Salt and pepper to taste

4 ounces bulk Italian sausage

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

2 tablespoons dry bread crumbs

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

Remove stems from the mushrooms. Chop stems finely; set mushroom caps aside. Place stems in paper towels and squeeze to remove any liquid. In a large skillet, heat 1 1/2 tablespoons butter. Cook stems and onion until tender. Add the lemon juice, basil, salt and pepper; cook until almost all the liquid has evaporated. Cool. In a large bowl, combine the mushroom mixture, sausage and parsley; stuff reserved mushroom caps. Combine crumbs and cheese; sprinkle over tops. Dot each with remaining butter. Place in a greased baking pan. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes or until sausage is no longer pink, basting occasionally with pan juices. Serve hot. Yield: 12-15 servings.

Pizza Pinwheels

Once you try these mini-sized pizza inspired pinwheels, you may never go back to the large ones. Not only do these pretty bites take advantage of convenient refrigerator crescent rolls, but they can be made ahead and popped in the oven right before company arrives. No one can eat just one and people love the cheesy, fresh taste.

1/2 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup part-skim ricotta cheese

1/2 cup diced pepperoni

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup chopped fresh mushrooms

1/4 cup finely chopped green pepper

2 tablespoons finely chopped onion

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 package (8 ounces) refrigerated crescent rolls

1 jar (14 ounces) pizza sauce, warmed

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a small bowl, mix the first nine ingredients. Unroll crescent dough and separate into four rectangles; press perforations to seal. Spread rectangles with cheese mixture to within 1/4 inch of edges. Roll up jelly-roll style, starting with a short side; pinch seam to seal. Using a serrated knife, cut each roll into four slices; place on a greased baking sheet, cut side down. Bake 12-15 minutes or until golden brown. Serve with pizza sauce. Yield: 16 appetizers.

Buffalo Chicken Skillet Dip

Your party guests will enjoy pulling apart the freshly baked bread from the edge of the skillet and scooping up the spicy dip that's loaded with chicken, Buffalo sauce and lots of cheese. They'll be scraping every last bit of cheesy goodness out of the pan! This appetizer is baked and served right in the skillet so you don't have to fuss with a lot of dishes. It comes out of the oven piping hot and is ready to serve.

1 (11 ounce) tube refrigerated French bread dough

1 1/2 tablespoons melted butter

8 ounces cream cheese

2 cups shredded chicken breast

1/2 cup Buffalo sauce

1/4 cup ranch dip

Pinch of salt

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

2/3 cup shredded, Monterey Jack cheese

Optional toppings:

1-2 tablespoons chopped scallions

3 tablespoons blue cheese crumbles

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Remove French bread dough from packaging and cut the loaf into 12 equal slices.

Brush the inside of a 10-inch non-stick skillet with about a teaspoon of melted butter. Arrange the slices of bread dough around the outer edge of the skillet, making sure they are evenly spaced around the edge of the pan. Brush dough with about half of the remaining butter.

Mix together the cream cheese, chicken, Buffalo sauce, ranch dip and salt. Reserve 2 tablespoons of each cheese for the top of the dip, then stir in the rest.

Spoon the dip in the center of the skillet, spreading it out to the edge of the dough slices.

Bake for 24 minutes until the bread is deep golden brown and the dip is heated through.

Brush the bread with the remaining butter. Sprinkle on the reserved cheese and add some scallions and blue cheese crumbles, if desired. Return to the oven for 2-3 minutes until the cheese melts. Serve hot. Servings: 12

Cranberry-Cream Cheese Crescent Bites

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

3 tablespoons chopped dried cranberries

1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives

1 teaspoon finely diced seeded jalapeÃ±o

1 tube (8 ounces) refrigerated crescent dough sheet or 1 can crescent dinner rolls

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Line two cookie sheets with cooking parchment paper.

In medium bowl, mix cream cheese, cranberries, chives and jalapeÃ±o.

Unroll dough on work surface. Press into 12x8-inch rectangle. (If using crescent roll dough, firmly press perforations to seal.) With pizza cutter or sharp knife, cut into 6 rows by 4 rows to make 24 even squares.

Place 1 teaspoon cream cheese mixture onto center of each square. Bring 4 corners together to overlap slightly in center at top of each bundle. Twist and pinch to seal, leaving small gaps between seams. Place on cookie sheets.

Bake 11 to 13 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm.

Ham and Cheese Pinwheels

2 sheets frozen puff pastry, thawed overnight in the refrigerator

3 tablespoons Dijon mustard, divided

12 thin slices of good-quality deli ham (about 10 ounces)

2 cups freshly grated gruyere, Swiss, fontina, sharp cheddar, or similar melty cheese (about 5 ounces)

Chopped fresh parsley, thyme, or chives (optional, for serving)

Lay a large piece of plastic wrap on your counter. Unfold the first sheet of puff pastry in the center of the plastic, then roll it into a 10x12-inch rectangle. Spread with 1 1/2 tablespoons mustard, leaving a 1/2-inch border on all sides. Lay 6 ham slices on top, overlapping as needed. Sprinkle with 1 cup cheese.

Starting at the long (12-inch) edge, roll the puff pastry into a log. Trim the ends so that they are even, then tightly wrap the log with the plastic wrap. Place in the refrigerator for 20 minutes. Repeat with the second sheet of puff pastry and remaining mustard, ham, and cheese. Preheat your oven to 375 degrees and line two baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats.

Once the log has chilled, using a sharp, serrated knife, carefully cut each log into 1/2-inch-wide slices. (If each log is 12 inches, you will get 24 rolls from each one). Arrange the rolls 1 inch apart on the prepared baking sheets. Bake until the puff pastry is light golden brown and the cheese is hot and bubbly, about 18 minutes. Immediately sprinkle with chopped thyme, parsley, or chives as desired. Let cool slightly. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Baked Mac-n-Cheese Bites

1 pound small elbow pasta

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 small onion, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

2-1/2 cups whole milk

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 cups grated white cheddar cheese

2 cups grated yellow cheddar cheese, divided

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Grease two mini-muffin pans with nonstick cooking spray. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the elbow pasta and cook according to the package instructions, about 7 to 9 minutes. Drain.

In a large pot, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the onion and saute until translucent, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute more.

Sprinkle the flour into the pot and stir to combine. Cook for 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add the milk and whisk well to combine. Bring the mixture to a simmer over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally. Season the sauce with the cayenne pepper, salt and pepper. Remove the pot from the heat and stir in the white cheddar and 1Â½ cups of the yellow cheddar. Stir until the mixture is melted.

Stir in the cooked pasta and mix until it is evenly coated with the sauce. Scoop 1Â½ to 2 tablespoons of the mac-and-cheese mixture into each cavity of the prepared pans. Sprinkle a few pieces of yellow cheddar on top of each mac-and-cheese bite and then transfer the pans to the oven. Bake until the cheese is melted and the bites become golden, 17 to 20 minutes.

Let the bites cool for 15 minutes before unmolding and serving. Serve hot or at room temperature. Store leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to two days.

Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.