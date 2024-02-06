Finger foods are a good way to end 2023

We are ending up this wonderful year of 2023 with finger food recipes. I know several families who are having a late Christmas gathering with family over the New Year weekend, while others are past Christmas and are planning their menu for New Year's Eve. Finger food, dips and snacks could easily be served at either of these celebrations.
As you end this year, may you reflect back and feel abundantly blessed by all we have been given during the year, and the enjoyment of friendships and relationships made during the year.
We'll put 2023 behind us in the books, and look forward to a new year of cooking together.
These ham and cheese puffs are crazy good! So simple to make and they taste amazing. Only five ingredients: butter, cheddar cheese, ham, Worcestershire sauce and flour. These things fly off the plate at parties. You will want to double the recipe. A great alternative to our usual sausage balls.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.
In a bowl, combine butter, cheese, ham and Worcestershire sauce. Mix well. Blend in flour. Make sure flour is thoroughly combined with butter and cheese mixture.
Form dough into 1/2-inch balls. Place on baking sheet. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes.
Notes: I like to make small half-inch balls. They are the perfect bite-size, in my opinion. If you want bigger puffs, make them bigger. Just check the cooking time. Bigger puffs might take a minute or two longer to bake.
You can freeze the baked puffs for a quick snack later.
Source: http://www.plainchicken.com/ham-puffs-football-friday/
Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and grease it to prevent sticking.
Roll out the crescent roll dough on the prepared baking sheet, pressing the seams to seal.
Optionally, sprinkle with cinnamon or cayenne pepper if desired. Add bacon and maple syrup.
Drizzle maple syrup over the bacon. Sprinkle the brown sugar evenly over the top.
Bake in the preheated oven for 22 to 25 minutes, or until the pastry is golden brown and the bacon is caramelized.
Allow the Maple Bacon Crack to cool for a few minutes. Cut or break into pieces and serve.
Note: Keep an eye on the oven as the sugar can burn easily. Adjust the cooking time as needed.
Serving suggestions: Maple Bacon Crack can be served as a standalone treat or alongside your favorite breakfast items.
Tips: For best results, use good quality maple syrup and thick-cut bacon.
To prevent sticking, make sure to grease the parchment paper well.
Source: http://www.recipesen.com/maple-bacon-crack-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR01LaQbElASx81jXXJ8jiK2nJYPhgODQvxhw9EbNFCgjCmiAL6c0Gb6PJs
Indulge your taste buds in the ultimate delight with this mouthwatering dip — hailed by many as The Best Dip in the World! Bursting with creamy goodness and a perfect blend of savory ingredients, this dip is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser for any occasion.
Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. Grease or spray a 1-quart baking dish.
Combine softened cream cheese, sour cream, cheddar cheese, bacon and green onion.
You want to create a smooth paste with shreds of bacon and dices of green onion.
Spoon mixture into a 1-quart baking dish and bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until cheese is bubbling and hot.
Serve with crispy bread slices, crackers or vegetables. Triscuits are especially good.
Some people will even serve this with fries.
Source: https://recipes.kqeducationgroup.com/the-best-dip-in-the-world/?fbclid=IwAR2Aldv4hhAECtO1DR29nyn9MkHYGOTSfMOsWrMNEwMqgqYqs1dDzF-d-Lg
The ultimate leftover turkey sandwich is the perfect combination of flavors.
Stir 4 tablespoons cranberry relish with 2 tablespoons whole grain mustard.
Layer turkey then the brie cheese on the bottom bun. If you're eating it cold, go ahead and dress with cranberry mustard and lettuce.
Place top bun on the sandwich and serve.
If you want to serve it hot, layer the turkey on the bottom bun and the cheese on the top bun. Heat in oven at 350 degrees for 10 minutes or until hot throughout and the cheese is melted.
Remove from oven and dress the slider with cranberry mustard and lettuce. Serve immediately.
Source: http://www.callmepmc.com/turkey-brie-and-cranberry-mustard-sliders/
This is a fun little twist to the popular dollar roll-sized party sandwiches. This recipe uses crackers, which makes them perfect finger foods for a party or get-together. You might consider doubling the recipe as these will disappear quick.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Place half of the crackers flat side down in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.
Tear ham into small strips and fold and place on each cracker.
Cut cheese into 1-inch pieces and place one on each piece of ham/cracker. Top with another cracker to form a mini sandwich.
Stir Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce and garlic powder into the melted butter, then pour evenly over the cracker sandwiches.
Sprinkle poppy seeds and minced onion evenly over the top.
Bake until cheese has melted and tops are golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes.
Serve warm and enjoy.
Source: http://www.12tomatoes.com/ritz-cracker-party-sandwiches/?fbclid=IwAR0_i06UcIkBmWwM8ScPb5jg0eSeYIsMv0rklfgKrmLs6UcrQ_c-CD1fb5M#recipe
These homemade Pizza Rolls have pepperoni and lots of cheese rolled up in pizza dough and brushed with a garlic butter glaze. Dip them in warm pizza sauce for the full pizza experience.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Roll pizza dough into a rectangle about 10-by-14 inches. Sprinkle dough with pepperoni and mozzarella.
Starting with the long end, roll up dough tightly. Slice into 1-inch pieces with a pizza cutter or a serrated knife. Place rolls on lightly greased or a parchment lined baking sheet.
For the glaze: In a small bowl, combine the melted butter, garlic powder and Italian seasonings. Brush over rolls.
Bake for 10 minutes in the preheated oven or until golden brown on top. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese if desired. Serve with warm marinara sauce for dipping.
Source: http://www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/pizza-rolls/?fbclid=IwAR1wGrV5JX5UxG5cIl9V8w_YG6lYPTHlTIKlCk3rWNxjy3UYxLY1YmnYuQU#recipe
This classic, old time favorite never gets old around the holidays. It is simple, yet tasty for any party or get together. The perfect tiny bites for a New Year's Eve party.
In a medium sauce pan, combine to jelly and chili sauce. Heat until almost boiling and mix well until fully combined, stirring constantly for about 5 minutes.
Place the frozen meatballs into the crock pot and pour the hot jelly/chili mixture over top tossing to coat fully.
Cook on low for 3 hours.
Source: http://www.myincrediblerecipes.com/3-ingredient-sweet-spicy-crock-pot-meatballs/?fbclid=IwAR162Q64SkWcJG_dN3ukBwt9sxSekmRKlvu87wm-Erx3z1ZuoTgo-QX2u20
In a large bowl, add the cream cheese, cranberries, jalapeno and chives. Mix until well blended.
Place tortillas on a clean flat surface, divide the mixture in half — add half the mixture to a tortilla and spread evenly edge to edge. Repeat with the other tortilla.
Roll tortillas tightly, cover in saran wrap individually, and place in fridge for 2 to 3 hours.
When ready, unwrap and using a serrated knife, cut each tortilla roll into 8 to 12 slices depending on desired size. For clean cuts and pretty pinwheels, wipe off the knife between slices when needed. Store in refrigerator.
Notes: This recipe is easy to adapt to your taste by adjusting the ingredients.
Spinach Herb Flour Tortillas Wraps and large plain flour tortillas work best. Spinach tortillas make a pretty appetizer for the holidays. If you like more heat, add more jalapeno. You can substitute chives with green onion. For a large crowd, you may want to double the recipe.
Save time by making these a day ahead. Just cut right before you're ready to serve. Cutting too early may make your tortillas dry.
Source: http://www.sweetlittlebluebird.com/cranberry-jalapeno-pinwheels/
Easy Shrimp Spread served with crackers is the perfect southern appetizer for no-fuss entertaining. It's a retro recipe that has never waned in popularity.
Using a hand-held electric mixer, beat cream cheese and mayonnaise until creamy and smooth.
Mix in onion, horseradish and garlic salt.
Set aside a few shrimp. Chop the rest and stir into cream cheese mixture.
Transfer mixture to a serving bowl. Sprinkle the set aside whole shrimp and the green onions on top. Chill for at least one hour before serving.
Notes: Serve with your favorite crackers or toasted baguette. Crudites are great for a low carb option.
Source: http://www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/easy-shrimp-spread/
A delicious hot party dip made with cream cheese, mayonnaise and fresh crab.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Butter a 1 1/2-quart casserole dish; set aside. Dump the crabmeat into a colander to drain and pick through for any stray shell; set aside.
Meanwhile, combine the cream cheese with the mayonnaise, onion, salt, pepper, garlic powder, Old Bay, Cajun seasoning and Worcestershire.
Add the cream a little at a time, using only enough to loosen the dip.
Gently fold in the artichoke hearts, if using, and crab and spoon into a buttered casserole dish.
Bake for about 20 to 25 minutes, or until bubbly, heated through and lightly browned on top.
Serve immediately with assorted crackers or toast points.
Source: http://www.deepsouthdish.com/2008/12/hot-crab-dip.html?fbclid=IwAR043IhDkRRkDASlfvBAPKA4Kmsi4LNuYtk3Ccar9k64g3ABmJ71xuhYwHE
This four-ingredient baked onion dip recipe, with flavorful bites of sweet Vidalian onion, takes cheesy to a whole new level.
Place the cubed cream cheese in a large bowl and microwave for about 30 seconds, just until soft.
Add diced onion, cheese and mayo to the mixing bowl with cream cheese. Stir to combine.
Spoon into a greased baking dish (8-by-8 inch works fine).
Bake at 375 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes or until bubbly and lightly brown on top.
Serve with corn chips or crackers.
Notes: I use 1 1/2 cups of mild cheddar cheese and 1 1/2 cups of mozzarella cheese, but you can use all cheddar if you like.
Source: http://www.southernplate.com/cheesy-baked-vidalia-onion-dip/?fbclid=IwAR1HRl-A31tetoXMI2iNkrkjSml8DgJN08IZi8y6BJT05ONe9RWav5k-9-w#recipe
Bacon Wrapped Little Smokies are taken to a whole new level with a spicy, brown sugar seasoning and will disappear right before your eyes. This easy-to-make appetizer, with just five ingredients, is great for parties, game day, or any time you are craving something delicious.
Heat oven to 350 degrees.
Cut bacon strips into thirds. Wrap a piece of bacon around a Little Smokie, and place seam side down in a baking dish.
In a small bowl, combine brown sugar and Dan-O's Original and Spicy seasoning. Mix to combine and sprinkle over Little Smokies. Bake in the oven for 30 to 35 minutes until bacon edges are crispy.
Remove from the oven and let cool for 5 minutes. Place on a serving tray with toothpicks.
Source: http://www.asouthernsoul.com/sweet-and-spicy-bacon-wrapped-little-smokies/?fbclid=IwAR1L4W_2BEAPFkH31lECrlzsJiP88T4lAFzdQl1W_tJreiXwN4BUGUWv6Dk
Pour pretzels into large mixing bowl. Toss pretzels with oil until coated. Sprinkle the dip mix and garlic powder over the pretzels. Toss again until all the ingredients are distributed evenly over all the pretzels. Spend a couple minutes doing this to be sure everything is evenly distributed.
Transfer onto large cookie sheet to let dry (2 to 3 hours). Once dry, store in airtight container.
Source: http://www.wishesndishes.com/buttery-garlic-ranch-pretzels/?fbclid=IwAR18c2vNeXfokoWVraVAewFZnZt8ncjHI6up-RiLFf3RSAldpnq-JPIFm9Q
Bite sized cheese cookies, made with shredded cheese, flour, Cajun seasoning and Rice Krispies cereal.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Add the hot sauce to the butter and cream with a mixer; add the cheese to the butter mixture; beat just until combined.
In a separate bowl, sift the flour, Cajun seasoning and cayenne pepper together. Add the cereal to the flour mixture and stir. Add the cereal/flour mixture to the butter mixture about 1/2 cup at a time, until combined.
Break off small pieces (about a teaspoon) and roll into a ball. Place on an ungreased cookie sheet and bake at 350 degrees for about 20 minutes, or until lightly browned.
Let cool on the sheet for a few seconds, then transfer to a cooling rack.
Makes about four to five dozen or so — depending on how small you roll them and how many you eat along the way. Recipe may also be halved.
Notes: The first time you make these I suggest keeping them on the milder side, especially if you are taking them to a party or potluck. Adjust to taste for future batches. To substitute regular flour for cake flour: 1 cup of cake flour = 1 cup of all-purpose flour minus 2 tablespoons. Replace the 2 tablespoons of flour with cornstarch and whisk together well.
Source: http://www.deepsouthdish.com/2009/12/spicy-cheese-bites.html?fbclid=IwAR1L4W_2BEAPFkH31lECrlzsJiP88T4lAFzdQl1W_tJreiXwN4BUGUWv6Dk
These stuffed mushrooms are made with a mixture of Italian sausage, cream cheese, Mozzarella cheese and some garlic and parsley for more flavor.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Wash mushrooms and carefully take off the stems. Toss mushroom caps lightly in olive oil and set aside. (Save stems.)
Preheat a medium cooking pan over medium heat, add a little oil and cook sausage, breaking it apart as much as possible.
Dice mushroom stems and add them to the sausage about halfway through cooking. Cook until the sausage is done.
In a mixing bowl, combine cooked sausage, cream cheese, pressed garlic, parsley, salt, pepper and Mozzarella cheese and mix until all is evenly incorporated.
Stuff each mushroom cap with some of the filling, pressing it in gently and add enough to have a dome on top.
Place mushroom caps in a lightly greased baking dish.
Sprinkle with a little more cheese and parsley on top and bake for 20 to 22 minutes. (Time will slightly depend on the size of mushrooms by 2 to 4 minutes.)
Source: http://www.willcookforsmiles.com/sausage-stuffed-mushrooms/#recipe
Have a great week and until next time, happy cooking and Happy New Year!!!
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.