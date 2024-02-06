Finger foods are a good way to end 2023

We are ending up this wonderful year of 2023 with finger food recipes. I know several families who are having a late Christmas gathering with family over the New Year weekend, while others are past Christmas and are planning their menu for New Year's Eve. Finger food, dips and snacks could easily be served at either of these celebrations.

As you end this year, may you reflect back and feel abundantly blessed by all we have been given during the year, and the enjoyment of friendships and relationships made during the year.

We'll put 2023 behind us in the books, and look forward to a new year of cooking together.

Ham Puffs

These ham and cheese puffs are crazy good! So simple to make and they taste amazing. Only five ingredients: butter, cheddar cheese, ham, Worcestershire sauce and flour. These things fly off the plate at parties. You will want to double the recipe. A great alternative to our usual sausage balls.

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 1/2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

1 1/4 cup cooked ham, chopped

1/4 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 cup all-purpose flour

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.

In a bowl, combine butter, cheese, ham and Worcestershire sauce. Mix well. Blend in flour. Make sure flour is thoroughly combined with butter and cheese mixture.

Form dough into 1/2-inch balls. Place on baking sheet. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes.

Notes: I like to make small half-inch balls. They are the perfect bite-size, in my opinion. If you want bigger puffs, make them bigger. Just check the cooking time. Bigger puffs might take a minute or two longer to bake.

You can freeze the baked puffs for a quick snack later.

Source: http://www.plainchicken.com/ham-puffs-football-friday/

Maple Bacon Crack

1 package (8 ounces) refrigerated crescent roll dough

12 slices of bacon, cooked until crispy and chopped

1/2 cup maple syrup

3/4 cup brown sugar, packed

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon or cayenne pepper for a spicy kick, optional

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and grease it to prevent sticking.

Roll out the crescent roll dough on the prepared baking sheet, pressing the seams to seal.

Optionally, sprinkle with cinnamon or cayenne pepper if desired. Add bacon and maple syrup.

Drizzle maple syrup over the bacon. Sprinkle the brown sugar evenly over the top.

Bake in the preheated oven for 22 to 25 minutes, or until the pastry is golden brown and the bacon is caramelized.

Allow the Maple Bacon Crack to cool for a few minutes. Cut or break into pieces and serve.

Note: Keep an eye on the oven as the sugar can burn easily. Adjust the cooking time as needed.

Serving suggestions: Maple Bacon Crack can be served as a standalone treat or alongside your favorite breakfast items.

Tips: For best results, use good quality maple syrup and thick-cut bacon.

To prevent sticking, make sure to grease the parchment paper well.

Source: http://www.recipesen.com/maple-bacon-crack-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR01LaQbElASx81jXXJ8jiK2nJYPhgODQvxhw9EbNFCgjCmiAL6c0Gb6PJs

The Best Dip in the World

Indulge your taste buds in the ultimate delight with this mouthwatering dip — hailed by many as The Best Dip in the World! Bursting with creamy goodness and a perfect blend of savory ingredients, this dip is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser for any occasion.

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

2 cups sour cream (light is just fine)

1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

6 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

1/2 cup sliced green onion

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. Grease or spray a 1-quart baking dish.

Combine softened cream cheese, sour cream, cheddar cheese, bacon and green onion.

You want to create a smooth paste with shreds of bacon and dices of green onion.

Spoon mixture into a 1-quart baking dish and bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until cheese is bubbling and hot.

Serve with crispy bread slices, crackers or vegetables. Triscuits are especially good.

Some people will even serve this with fries.

Source: https://recipes.kqeducationgroup.com/the-best-dip-in-the-world/?fbclid=IwAR2Aldv4hhAECtO1DR29nyn9MkHYGOTSfMOsWrMNEwMqgqYqs1dDzF-d-Lg

Turkey Brie Cranberry Mustard Sliders

The ultimate leftover turkey sandwich is the perfect combination of flavors.

8 slider buns

8 slices cooked turkey

8 slices brie cheese

Cranberry Mustard Cranberry Relish

Whole grain mustard

Lettuce your choice

Stir 4 tablespoons cranberry relish with 2 tablespoons whole grain mustard.

Layer turkey then the brie cheese on the bottom bun. If you're eating it cold, go ahead and dress with cranberry mustard and lettuce.

Place top bun on the sandwich and serve.

If you want to serve it hot, layer the turkey on the bottom bun and the cheese on the top bun. Heat in oven at 350 degrees for 10 minutes or until hot throughout and the cheese is melted.

Remove from oven and dress the slider with cranberry mustard and lettuce. Serve immediately.

Source: http://www.callmepmc.com/turkey-brie-and-cranberry-mustard-sliders/

Ritz Cracker Party Sandwiches

This is a fun little twist to the popular dollar roll-sized party sandwiches. This recipe uses crackers, which makes them perfect finger foods for a party or get-together. You might consider doubling the recipe as these will disappear quick.

48 Ritz crackers

8 slices deli ham

8 slices Swiss cheese

4 tablespoons butter, melted

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon poppy seeds

1/2 teaspoon dried minced onion

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Place half of the crackers flat side down in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

Tear ham into small strips and fold and place on each cracker.

Cut cheese into 1-inch pieces and place one on each piece of ham/cracker. Top with another cracker to form a mini sandwich.

Stir Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce and garlic powder into the melted butter, then pour evenly over the cracker sandwiches.

Sprinkle poppy seeds and minced onion evenly over the top.

Bake until cheese has melted and tops are golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes.

Serve warm and enjoy.

Source: http://www.12tomatoes.com/ritz-cracker-party-sandwiches/?fbclid=IwAR0_i06UcIkBmWwM8ScPb5jg0eSeYIsMv0rklfgKrmLs6UcrQ_c-CD1fb5M#recipe

Pizza Rolls

These homemade Pizza Rolls have pepperoni and lots of cheese rolled up in pizza dough and brushed with a garlic butter glaze. Dip them in warm pizza sauce for the full pizza experience.

14 to 16 ounces pizza dough, store bought or homemade pizza dough

1/2 cup chopped pepperoni

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning

Grated Parmesan cheese, (optional)

Marinara sauce, for dipping

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Roll pizza dough into a rectangle about 10-by-14 inches. Sprinkle dough with pepperoni and mozzarella.

Starting with the long end, roll up dough tightly. Slice into 1-inch pieces with a pizza cutter or a serrated knife. Place rolls on lightly greased or a parchment lined baking sheet.

For the glaze: In a small bowl, combine the melted butter, garlic powder and Italian seasonings. Brush over rolls.

Bake for 10 minutes in the preheated oven or until golden brown on top. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese if desired. Serve with warm marinara sauce for dipping.

Source: http://www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/pizza-rolls/?fbclid=IwAR1wGrV5JX5UxG5cIl9V8w_YG6lYPTHlTIKlCk3rWNxjy3UYxLY1YmnYuQU#recipe

3-Ingredient Sweet and Spicy Crock Pot Meatballs

This classic, old time favorite never gets old around the holidays. It is simple, yet tasty for any party or get together. The perfect tiny bites for a New Year's Eve party.

1 (32 ounce) jar Welch's grape jelly

2 (12 ounce) bottles Heinz Tomato Chili Sauce

3 (5 pounds) bags frozen cocktail Meatballs

In a medium sauce pan, combine to jelly and chili sauce. Heat until almost boiling and mix well until fully combined, stirring constantly for about 5 minutes.

Place the frozen meatballs into the crock pot and pour the hot jelly/chili mixture over top tossing to coat fully.

Cook on low for 3 hours.

Source: http://www.myincrediblerecipes.com/3-ingredient-sweet-spicy-crock-pot-meatballs/?fbclid=IwAR162Q64SkWcJG_dN3ukBwt9sxSekmRKlvu87wm-Erx3z1ZuoTgo-QX2u20

Cranberry Jalapeno Pinwheels