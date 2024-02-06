Finding your adventurous faith

Remember the song "Born to be Wild" by Steppenwolf. "Heading out on the highway, looking for adventure, whatever comes your way, you were born to be wild." Nearly anytime someone in a movie, TV shows or commercial takes off and does something adventurous, the soundtrack starts. For many of us, just the guitar introduction stirs a restless and rebellious spirit within. Maybe that is because we were created for the wild, designed to explore and discover, and formed for more a faith of risk and adventure over safety and security.

The Lord called Abram to go from his home country, his father's home, to the land he would show him. He was to leave everything, and everyone he had knows embracing the promises of God. Guarantees that Abram, a childless man whose name means father of many, was to be made into a great nation, that his name would be great so he would, in turn, be a blessing to the world (Gen. 12:1-3). Abram could have missed this blessing if it were not for one word; obedience.

Abram's obedience reminds us that while God is good, he is not safe. While God does promise blessings, a future, and a hope, He often does so through the struggles we go through. Adventurous faith challenges us to remember that obedience in the process of getting to the promise is just as important as the promise itself. Faith, like Abram's, says go, and I will show you where. The only certainty you have is that I am leading you. This is the adventurous faith you are looking for.