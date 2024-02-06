Finding time to unplug and recharge without electronics

Recharging.

It's something anybody with a mobile electronic device is familiar.

We all know the routine, plug it in before you go to bed and wake up with a full charge.

For the user, it's not always quite as simple.

While technology has become integral to everyday life, making many tasks much easier -- "Look, Mom, I ordered a pizza through my app" -- it does have a downside.

The constant bombardments of emails, text messages, text alerts and social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram can take their toll. While some may be welcome and useful, their nonstop nature can be intrusive. From dealing with work questions or problems away from the office, to news alerts about developments on the other side of the world to remarks made online that might affect one personally, being plugged in can generate stress.

There seems to be a growing consensus that our society is staring down too much instead of looking up.

Dr. Sharon Braun of the Community Counseling Center in Cape Girardeau applies those words literally.

"There are so many things people miss out on because they're into technology so much," Braun says. "I mean just walking outside and looking at the sky and the amazing clouds. Just standing there being with that -- just simple things like that."

In a world where "Cloud" has taken on new meaning, there is a spectrum of how tethered individuals are to mobile devices. The resulting effects can be harmful, ranging from mild stress to depression.

While the connectedness of social media can be positive, it also can lead to negative feelings with comparisons to others' portrayal of their lives. It can leave some feeling dissatisfied with their own lives, fostering feelings of jealousy, envy and loneliness.

Braun said recognition of a problem is the first step in addressing it, and she recommends a simple self experiment.

"I would say, put the phone away for a day and just see what your reaction is," Braun says.

She also recommends when you are using such devices to look for trigger mechanisms.

"Do like an internal questioning, or check your emotions when you get an email," Braun says. "Are you getting messages from yourself, 'Oh, I don't like this,' or something?

"I'm telling myself I don't like this, but what is it that I'm not liking? Because a person may not even know that unless a person is real astute."