Castillo: Finding the flavors of aloha at Eatz

The "teri" is short for teriyaki, and I believe most people are familiar with that tantalizing flavor of Japan. Even the pickiest eater will likely appreciate biting into a piece of rich, smoky with a hint of sweetness teriyaki chicken straight from the grill.

The Faughts' pink chicken is also commonly known as Chinese Char siu. If you've ever eaten fried rice with bright red bits of pork, you may already be familiar with the char siu flavor. I am not sure what I was expecting, but that fresh, caramelized pink chicken left me salivating for more.

One of my only regrets about my trip to Hawaii was not having the ability to fit all of the foods I wanted to try into my body. One of the foods I missed out on was Kalbi ribs. Sure, there are plenty of places on the mainland that serve Korean barbecue, but I wanted my first time trying them to be in Hawaii. I was excited to see them on the Eatz menu, and even more excited once I savored the first bite. The thinly cut flanken beef short ribs are typically marinaded in a mixture made of shoyu, brown sugar, ginger and garlic. The first tender, caramelized bite melted in my mouth. I wish I had words to describe the level of goodness I experienced. Even sitting alone in the quiet of my car, my brain couldn't summon adjectives to adequately describe the sounds of pure ecstasy that escaped my lips from somewhere deep within my soul. I wondered if people would still resort to using illegal drugs if they knew kalbi ribs existed.

Hawaiian mac salad is tender, often slightly overcooked, elbow macaroni tossed in a generous coating of Best Foods (Hellman's) brand mayonnaise along with grated carrot and onion to give it a creamy, light, slightly tangy flavor. Hawaiian mac salad is so simple and yet the epitome of comfort food. I'm not a huge fan of traditional macaroni salad, but if you ever see me sharing Hawaiian-style mac salad, I'm probably in love and in need of an intervention. I give you permission to save me from myself.

Follow "Eatz.Taste of the Islands" on social media for updates on the Faught's upcoming food truck events. Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

Last, I tried their Spam musubi, and you should, too. Spam musubi is a popular budget-friendly snack food in Hawaii inspired by the Japanese style rice ball. It is a slice of shoyu or teriyaki marinated fried Spam, placed atop a block of rice then wrapped in nori, like a big piece of sushi. It can be eaten hot or cold and is readily available in convenience stores, gas stations and food trucks around the island. A conveniently packaged bomb of carbs and sodium, I'm surprised the Spam company hasn't marketed it as the official post Honolulu Marathon recovery snack yet.

Eatz food truck is a great addition to our diverse, growing local food truck scene and I hope you'll take the time to show them your support.