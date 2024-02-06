Finding solutions to ant, aphid problems for gardners under siege

By Rennie Phillips

There are lots of common garden pests that literally will almost bring a gardener who is a preacher to swear. Almost! Some years I have more trouble than normal, and this is one of those years.

Almost from the beginning I have had trouble with aphids and ants in my greenhouse and high tunnel. Thousands of ants. I had ants even cause some of my plants to get sick and almost die. And if it wasn't the ants, it was the aphids.

Aphids are a really small, almost transparent, pear-shaped little critter. Most are about the size of the head of a straight pin. Most of those on my tomato plants appeared to be just a white speck on the leaves. Some of the larger ones, and I'm assuming older ones, are darker and almost a tan color. One place I read said these tan-colored ones were older and dying. Some were on the bottom of the leaves and some on the top.

When you first see them they almost appear like they aren't moving. If you touch the white speck with something, you will notice it is moving. Not a lot of movement, but it is moving. They move really slow.

A great aid and gift for a gardener is a magnifying glass. Mine has a small light in it, which really helps. Not sure how fast they reproduce, but it seems like there are a few today and bunches tomorrow. One source I was reading said adult aphids can reproduce up to a dozen new aphids daily, while another said up to almost 100 on a weekly basis. Most of what I read said the warmer the climate, the easier it is for aphids to reproduce.

A couple sites said ants and aphids are kind of dependent on each other, especially in cooler climates. Ants are almost entirely dependent on sugar of one kind or another. Aphids are sap suckers, so they suck the sugary content from plants, like a tomato plant. After the sweets have traveled their course through the aphid, the sugary excrements attract ants, who find it a delicacy.

The ants form an alliance with the aphids, even protecting them. Amazing how smart ants are. One place I read said the ants kind of store the aphids through cold weather and then turn them loose when the weather gets warmer. So if you have ants, you will most likely have aphids.