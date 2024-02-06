Finding solace in life's last quarter

Riddled with pain, wrestling with sleeplessness, Olivia finds solace and joy in sketching and painting. You won't see her work in museums or galleries. Her works are too precious for such pretentious places. Her works belong on refrigerators, down hallways, and on bulletin boards in bedrooms. Places where you invite others to gather and say, "Look, my friend made this for me. Let me tell you about it."

If you ask Olivia the last two minutes of the last quarter of life are the best two minutes. God has a great purpose even in those. Recently Olivia was sharing how she had just learned how to use a shadowing technique to add depth to her paintings, so they will look more lifelike.

They do. Even in the last two minutes of her last quarter, she is learning.

Olivia doesn't ignore the hurt that she has been through, the pain that she caused, and was placed on her. She doesn't live under it anymore either. She is thankful to God for all those who have helped her become well and be happy. Now in her last two minutes, she wants to be a blessing. For a woman who once knew nothing but darkness, to be concerned about the happiness of others is a miracle.