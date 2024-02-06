Finding solace in life's last quarter

By Rob Hurtgen
I want to introduce you to Olivia. To borrow from a football motif, Olivia is not only in the last quarter of her life; she is in the final two minutes of the last quarter of her life. Her body is constantly riddled with pain. Her mind is a battleground of emotions. Good days. Bad days. Both. Stories from Olivia's life would cause the hardest-hearted person to weep. Yet, if you asked Olivia about her life, she would tell you that she was blessed. Olivia is blessed because she has both chosen to be blessed and to be a blessing. That has not always been the case.
Olivia grew up in an era that knew little to nothing about depression and bipolar disorder. Thus little was done to diagnose or treat those illnesses. As a young girl she spent years in an institution. When not institutionalized she lived under the control of her abusive mother. Perhaps in trying to escape one situation Olivia married young. Only she found her husband no less controlling than her mother. Life for Olivia has been very hard.
Riddled with pain, wrestling with sleeplessness, Olivia finds solace and joy in sketching and painting. You won't see her work in museums or galleries. Her works are too precious for such pretentious places. Her works belong on refrigerators, down hallways, and on bulletin boards in bedrooms. Places where you invite others to gather and say, "Look, my friend made this for me. Let me tell you about it."
If you ask Olivia the last two minutes of the last quarter of life are the best two minutes. God has a great purpose even in those. Recently Olivia was sharing how she had just learned how to use a shadowing technique to add depth to her paintings, so they will look more lifelike.
They do. Even in the last two minutes of her last quarter, she is learning.
Olivia doesn't ignore the hurt that she has been through, the pain that she caused, and was placed on her. She doesn't live under it anymore either. She is thankful to God for all those who have helped her become well and be happy. Now in her last two minutes, she wants to be a blessing. For a woman who once knew nothing but darkness, to be concerned about the happiness of others is a miracle.
