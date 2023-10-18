Finding Power Over an Eating Disorder: Laura Emmons

Laura Emmons did not expect her physical exam before high school to change her life. But it did. During that exam, Emmons was diagnosed with anorexia nervosa, an eating disorder categorized by restricting one’s calorie intake to the point of malnutrition, coupled with an intense fear of gaining weight. There are two subtypes of anorexia nervosa: restricting type and binge-eating/purging type. Initially, Emmons says she fell under the restricting subtype.

The diagnosis came as a shock. Emmons says she had never been bullied for body image or previously tried to lose weight; she simply slipped into controlling food as a way to cope with life changes she experienced during middle school.

“It wasn’t until a couple years later that I realized it provided me this sense of control that nothing else ever had,” Emmons says. “When life was changing around me, or it was chaotic, controlling my food literally gave me this peace, this sense of control.”

According to the American Psychiatric Association, anorexia has the highest mortality rate of any psychiatric diagnosis other than opioid use disorder. Emmons calls eating disorders “substance abuse disorders in a different package,” as both serve similar functions by providing individuals with a way to cope with change or difficult emotions. Emmons says certain genetic traits like obsessiveness can cause individuals to develop eating disorders more easily than others.

Emmons says her eating disorder progressed throughout high school and changed into the binge eating/purging subset of anorexia nervosa. During her sophomore year, she experienced her first binge. To compensate for calories consumed during those binges, Emmons purged through compulsive exercise — leaving class to do squats in the bathroom or carrying laundry up and down the stairs multiple times.

“[My eating disorder] didn’t start about the body weight, but it became about the weight,” Emmons says. “I became obsessed. That became my identity. I’m the thin girl, the skinny girl, the fit girl.”

In high school, Emmons was a competitive gymnast and says she easily hid her eating disorder in her busy routine as an athlete. She loved the sport and dreamed of competing in college gymnastics one day. But in February 2013, Emmons was pulled from a gymnastics meet by the medical team; she says she was so sick she barely had enough energy to complete her tumbling passes.

In order to compete again, Emmons needed a doctor’s note, which meant she had to overcome her eating disorder, the only coping skill she knew.

“That was the end of gymnastics [for me], and I felt this loss of identity and the lowest of lows I’ve felt,” Emmons says. “That was depression, but I didn’t know that then. I just covered it up with bubbly positivity, more disordered eating behaviors.”

Although her nurse had Emmons implement family meal times and banned exercise, Emmons still found ways to secretly workout. She says it’s easy for loved ones not to notice the physical decline when they are living with someone and see them on a daily basis. During her senior year of high school, Emmons says she became “obsessed with food” and started binging everyday, her brain’s way of trying to save her body through consuming mass amounts of food.

Eventually, Emmons was able to develop a more normal relationship with food during undergraduate school. She got her bachelor’s degree in dietetics and nutrition with plans to become an eating disorders dietician. But during the summer between graduation and entering graduate school, Emmons relapsed into restricting food. Again, she was shocked. She didn’t realize she never learned healthy ways to deal with change.

“Eating disorders are such aggressive illnesses. They do not respond to logic,” Emmons says. “The brain literally changes to support the eating disorder above everything else. Above relationships. Above health. Above life, even. And happiness.”