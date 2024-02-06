Finding out what true freedom means

I recently engaged in a lengthy discussion with a gentleman friend. We delved deeply into how we handle the constant changes in life. Charles is a minister and his vocation requires that he changes church locations relatively often. At one time he was a pastor at a local church in my town. Since I've encountered some drastic changes in my life recently, I asked him how he coped with his frequent changes of residence and work locations. I like to hear from those whose opinions I value and I benefit greatly from listening to the wisdom of people I trust. Everyone has something to offer of which we've never been aware. We need to realize that it doesn't matter what the education, the social class or whether someone is rich or poor, we can gain from listening to and learning from their individual knowledge.

As I talked with Charles, upon my asking him how he was doing and whether he was happy, he thought a minute, and said, "I'm doing great, life is good and I feel free." I asked him what he meant by the statement of "I feel free," because he had always seemed to be happy-go-lucky and like he felt he was his own person. I felt compelled to hear what he had to say and hear his explanation about what he meant. "I am happy and contented now, because I don't try to please or impress other people all the time and I am satisfied with what I have, "he said, and we recalled St. Paul's statement "Not that I speak in respect of want; for I have learned, in whatsoever circumstances I am in, to be content" (Philippians 4:11). Charles went on saying, "I don't try to be like anyone else but to be true to myself. I ask God to let me know how I can best serve him and II live one day at a time, or less. I am my own man." He didn't mean the statement egotistically, but that he would try to follow his calling rather than to constantly search for a higher position or a bigger church. "Since I stopped trying and stressing to fit in with the signals and perceived expectations of others. I am at peace, and, for the first time, I feel free. I feel as if a huge load has been lifted from my shoulders," Charles shared.

I agreed with most of what Charles said, and I was strengthened by the support and validation that I felt. Freedom is found within each of us or we can be our own jailers.