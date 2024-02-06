Finding our own Calcutta

Have you wished you could become a missionary and help other people? You would travel to different countries, be like Mother Teresa? Mother Teresa was a Catholic nun and missionary. She was famous for her charitable works and helping the poor, hungry and sick people of India. Mother Teresa was admired and many people want to be like her. You may be thinking how awesome it would be to work and follow in her footsteps. The rocky stone is that few can travel to Calcutta -- so where can we go or what can we do to fulfill our desire to help others?
We may look around, think and say. "This isn't like Calcutta, India. I am not exposed to the numbers of poor, sick and destitute people that exist there," and we feel restless and unfulfilled. I have always admired missionaries and those that could go abroad or to a special spot somewhere--anywhere -- where they could have the opportunity to feel like they were making a difference. I'm reasonably sure that I will not go a far distance or a locality where I am thrust into large amounts of people, like Calcutta.
I meditated on that scenario and tried to figure out how people could satisfy the need to serve, as did Mother Teresa. Fortunately, soon after I began my search, I read a quote by this holy woman. It said "Find your own Calcutta. Find the sick, the suffering, and the lonely, right where you are." Oh, my, I thought. That's my answer. Anyone can find his own Calcutta right where he lives. Regardless of one's location, nationality, or the color of his skin, we can all find ways to help someone.
A relative, Dana, lives far away from me. She is 97 years of age and lives alone, with little assistance. However, a man and woman, living close by to her, lends a hand to help her out when she needs them. The couple, Ben, and his wife, Lisa, take Dana to attend to her various appointments including the grocery store. Ben mows her lawn and takes care of other chores that she's unable to perform.
Ben also does jobs for another widow, Molly, who formerly lived up the street from them. Sadly, Molly became ill and now lives in a nursing home. Although Ben is scheduled for surgery, himself, he continues to feed the fish living in her fish pond, mows her lawn and keeps her car in running order. Ben and Lisa are almost destitute, themselves, but the two are always ready to help if they can. They have, indeed found their Calcutta right in their own neighborhood, although I doubt they consider their actions to be worthy of praise. I was forced to recognize, as I proceeded with my meditation, the value of feeling compassion and love for those less fortunate, and then acting upon those emotions. One doesn't need to travel abroad, go away to a retreat, or, tend someone in a dark alley to find their Calcutta. We all can find ways to serve within our present society without looking for a more needy location.
Helping is needed in ways other than in binding physical wounds and treating bodily afflictions. Our mental health is often more in need of bandaging. Everyone needs to feel loved and affirmed, like he/she means something. Without feeling loved, we can shrivel and die so we should never feel embarrassed to show affection and offer compliments readily. Even though our love for others may not be returned, it's a healing balm to them, and love will return back to us. When we are ministering to the sick, the poor and the downtrodden, Mother Teresa says, "Speak tenderly to them. Let there be kindness in your face, in your eye, in your smile and in the warmth of your greeting. Don't only give your care, but give your heart as well (Mother Teresa quotes). We often give lip service and physical aid, without investing a part of ourselves. We keep our distance, emotionally, and try to resist feeling another's pain but its evident when we are faking love and caring. We need to only look around us to find our own Calcutta.
