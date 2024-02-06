Finding life after death

By Ellen Shuck

Life can be wonderful at any stage. Unfortunate situations occur, and so do happy ones. Only you have to determine which outlook will be for you.

Can you turn what most would consider a bad condition into a good one? Will you wallow in self-pity and refuse to go on? Will you continue with joy? Will you lock yourself in a self-made prison?

Maybe you will refuse to continue on, out of a sense of guilt and loyalty to someone. You think it's paying homage to someone if you stop living and keep trying to walk in a deceased person's footsteps. You feel you're being disloyal if you reach out and live as you would like.

You may need to develop some tools to deal with your new state of life -- some new ways to perceive the results of what's happened. Everything happens for a reason, so search within and outward to find what you've learned, or will in the future. You may learn more independence or remember the wisdom an experience or person has taught you. You're forced to survive on your own, and you're amazed at what you can accomplish or what knowledge you have to give. Continue to live.

Janie's husband, John, of many years, died prematurely. The couple lived far out in the country, and their land and residence required much care. Since they lived away from a settlement or town, Janie spent much time alone. Yet, she thought she must hold on to the place. She visited John's grave often, since he was buried in a small cemetery on the land. Janie kept the site immaculately clean and free of weeds and debris.