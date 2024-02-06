Finding joy in the fall

Recently, I noticed something different in the air. It was a gradual slowing down of life. The restlessness of a forever summer had settled into reality, and I was looking for a change. It seemed that changes and daunting mystery was all around. I was looking for a new path now, one that would take me in a different direction. I wanted to see new sights, smell a different scent in the air and feel a cool, gentle, breeze signaling me ahead. Was I ready for it? Although I wasn't overly downhearted, I felt that I needed a jumpstart. Hopefully, then, my spirits would soar.

What should I do, I asked myself? The sun was still shining, lending an atmosphere of comfort and warmth while a tinge of chilliness crept in saying "Move over, it's time for me to make my entrance. As evening approached, I could tell that darkness would soon emerge to disturb my meditation -- but not yet "A walk, a walk, "I heard coming from inside my mind. My legs joined in the chorus, and I started off with a gait unfit to brag on. I went alone, as I often do. It is has become evident that I do my best thinking and problem solving when I'm relaxing and letting the Holy Spirit speak to me. My insights come through natural ways, those of which I don't always notice, and I often pay little attention to their valuable meaning.

As I continued along on my walk, I noticed that the things around the park, were different than they were on my last journey there. The children's wading pool was closed, already, because of the brisk air. I missed the voices of toddlers as they ran to and fro in the water. Their bubbling laughter evidenced their glee, and their innocence gripped my heart.

As I continued walking and following the various paths running through, an energetic, gray squirrel cautiously made his way to cross in front of me. As he darted across my lane and bounded through the browning grass, I could see he was collecting acorns to eat. Both his fat chubby cheeks were filled to the limit. I could not keep from laughing. His long thick, fluffy tail swished in the air, and he was definitely holding his own. The squirrel was on a mission -- to continue holding as many acorns as possible in his mouth. The squirrel was the first I had seen this year.